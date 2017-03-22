The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x08

- Obligatory Nicole is gross comment

- Bye Dario. He's always been all brawn and no brains.

- Shane is pretty much carrying the Underdogs

- Sylvia was dumb for nominating herself

- RIP to every bathroom in that house Reply

sylvia nominated herself? LMAO SIS



i guess she got cocky after getting through her two eliminations nnnnn dead



dario really is dumb, he's an oaf Reply

re.: sylvia: it was such a dumb ass decision, what the fuck



agreed re: nicole, and everything else but especially nicole. Reply

nicole is so grating and i'm still dreading that laurel/nicole/cara love triangle. i don't know if people keep underestimating jenna or what because she's shown pretty consistently she's great at challenges and eliminations but no one ever acknowledges that Reply

I think Jenna is overrated. They just keep throwing Jenna in bc she isn't aligned with them, not because they think she's weak.



People swear Jenna is a beast and is Laurel level, when she's been lucky to be a competent competitor in a weak era. Most of her eliminations have honestly come down to size difference, and she's usually the biggest chick. I don't want to take too much from her, because she is competent, but people hype her WAYYYY up Reply

that's true. she has gotten pretty lucky in her seasons. i would like to see her go up against cara or laurel though Reply

they really do hype her up lol. she has a lot of inherent advantage because of her height/body. she's not at all petite like the other girls, she's just generally more athletic than them Reply

Omg I CAN'T with this upcoming stupid Laurel/Nicole/Cara love triangle BS. How can ANYONE find any aspect of Nicole attractive? Yuck. Laurel and Cara should just get together. Sylvia is a moron, in fact, most of the underdogs are morons. I'm really just watching this for the champions, especially my king Darrell. Reply

lol who was it that correctly said Nicole looked like Andy Dick? Reply

Bananas of course. Reply

I was so MAD that I had to actually laugh at something Banana's said because it was so damn accurate. Reply

same here tbh! Reply

I know Laurel and Nicole are together now (at least based on social media) but this whole love triangle seems like a total ratings grab. I know reality TV isn't reality but this seems glaringly manufactured. Reply

how can it be a love triangle if cara maria doesnt even like nicole lmao



smh @ cara doing all this for the cameras/attention though Reply

*Spits out water* They are actually together NOW? Sweet fucking God, Jesus Laurel, get standards. My Lord. But I agree, even if there were actual feelings between them on the show, the way the show is presenting it looks so so fake to the point that its just annoying. Reply

Ugh that southern chick with the terrible extensions is the fucking WORST I can't stand her. Same with the girl she buddies up with. I need them gone so bad goddamn you Sylvia!



I was also really hoping to see Nelson go home.



Edited at 2017-03-22 04:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Those are extensions!? Why the hell would you request that hair?? Every time I see it, I want to chop off a foot. Reply

I mean I assume they are! I hope to god it's not her real hair and she chooses for it to be that way... Reply

Sylvia feels like a completely different person from her real world season. If I remember correctly she was a huge bully so it's nice to see her like this. Reply

Also, maybe I'm old but those pranks are stupid. Caras edit is annoying me this season. Reply

The pranks are stupid. They only happen bc they get bored. But actually make them good. The bed thing isn't fun. I won't be mad at them for being mad about it, but there is a degree of overreaction to both instances in the last episode.



You'd think Cara and Camila would be more sensitive to it bc they were bullied in their early season (tho what they encountered were degrees worse than those two dumb pranks). Reply

Darrell had me rolling this episode, "Why are you throwing up? It's just curry bro."



Also Amanda and Ashley are sf annoying I can't stand them. Reply

I'm sad Dario is gone bc he's cute af :/// Reply

i hated agreeing with bananas when he was asking sylvia why the fuck she nominated herself. girl....



made me laugh when darrell was looking at everyone vomiting like, "it's just curry, bruh" lmaoooo



and the edit team are such trolls, showing sylvia's vomit in slow motion, who wants to see this ajaskksdksksks Reply

darrell is so fucking fine goddamnnnnnnnnnnn



i love how he doesn't act like a child like the rest of them Reply

