The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x08
Challenge - Curry Up
Eating challenge. There are 2 eating stations for each team. They must race down to drink curry and collect puzzle pieces. After collecting all puzzle pieces they must put it together at the starting line.
Underdog elimination day.
First man and woman to finish station 2 and bring back their puzzle pieces are safe from elimination. They also get to nominate players into The Fortress.
Champions win
Team Bank Accounts
Underdogs: $ 10,000
Champions: $ 25,000
Nominated by Nicole and Hunter
Nelson and Jenna
Nominations by Underdog Team
Dario and Sylvia
The Fortress - Bell Ringer
Must smash 16 Thai idols attached to a bell.
Eliminated
Dario and Sylvia
- Bye Dario. He's always been all brawn and no brains.
- Shane is pretty much carrying the Underdogs
- Sylvia was dumb for nominating herself
- RIP to every bathroom in that house
i guess she got cocky after getting through her two eliminations nnnnn dead
dario really is dumb, he's an oaf
agreed re: nicole, and everything else but especially nicole.
People swear Jenna is a beast and is Laurel level, when she's been lucky to be a competent competitor in a weak era. Most of her eliminations have honestly come down to size difference, and she's usually the biggest chick. I don't want to take too much from her, because she is competent, but people hype her WAYYYY up
smh @ cara doing all this for the cameras/attention though
I was also really hoping to see Nelson go home.
Edited at 2017-03-22 04:22 pm (UTC)
You'd think Cara and Camila would be more sensitive to it bc they were bullied in their early season (tho what they encountered were degrees worse than those two dumb pranks).
Also Amanda and Ashley are sf annoying I can't stand them.
made me laugh when darrell was looking at everyone vomiting like, "it's just curry, bruh" lmaoooo
and the edit team are such trolls, showing sylvia's vomit in slow motion, who wants to see this ajaskksdksksks
i love how he doesn't act like a child like the rest of them
I'm already sick of people getting screen time. I'm proud of my boy CT for growing up, but with no romance in the house for him, he ain't getting a plot line. I want Amanda and Ashley gone.
Jenna, Shane, and Cory are the only rookies I want to win because they don't annoy me.