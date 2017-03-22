Angelina Jolie

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x08




Challenge - Curry Up
Eating challenge. There are 2 eating stations for each team. They must race down to drink curry and collect puzzle pieces. After collecting all puzzle pieces they must put it together at the starting line.
Underdog elimination day.
First man and woman to finish station 2 and bring back their puzzle pieces are safe from elimination. They also get to nominate players into The Fortress.

Champions win
Team Bank Accounts
Underdogs: $ 10,000
Champions: $ 25,000

Nominated by Nicole and Hunter
Nelson and Jenna


Nominations by Underdog Team
Dario and Sylvia


The Fortress - Bell Ringer
Must smash 16 Thai idols attached to a bell.


Eliminated
Dario and Sylvia



