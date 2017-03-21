Get that money. Reply

Thread

Link

i doubt most of the youths will even understand that this references smth but werk Reply

Thread

Link

He has pretty hair. Reply

Thread

Link

you should see his pubes jk omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's so cute to me. he looks like a basic white boy who would flirt with you in class your freshman year of college Reply

Thread

Link

He's no Charlie Heaton but ya I agree he looks good<3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's adorable but I prefer him with his hair styled to his right. To the left just makes me think of the emo styles from 5-10 years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like the quintessential, kinda cute guys I spoke to at college parties, and their major draw was a sense of humor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw the abbreviated commercial last night and yelled "IT'S STEVE!!" I scared my dog, haha Reply

Thread

Link

I love him so much. His instagram is just as goofy as he is here lol. Reply

Thread

Link

I just said CAMERON! out loud. terrible pizza but that was cute Reply

Thread

Link

I'm 27 and I had no idea what the commercial was aiming for when I first saw it Reply

Thread

Link

another day another 80s reference Reply

Thread

Link

Bless pizza tbh. It is like a food miracle.



That's it. I'm writing down on the grocery list to get gluten free all purpose flour and a huge bag of frozen shredded mozzarella cheese 😭 <3 Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, I just saw this commercial on TV earlier tonight Reply

Thread

Link

I find him far more attractive than I should.



He's the perfect mix of Andrew Garfield & my high school crush, Johnny Zone. Reply

Thread

Link

Cute commercial and omg it's angry birds from stranger things! Reply

Thread

Link





Smith, Will A post shared by Joe Keery (@uncle_jezzy) on Jul 9, 2015 at 7:18am PDT

this video of his will always be hilarious to me Reply

Thread

Link

I love the one with his bandmate Dalton! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is cute. he's cute. i'm good with it. Reply

Thread

Link

i hated steve til the end but between this and the ben from parks & rec stuff joe keery has really grown on me. wonder when we'll see him in something else. Reply

Thread

Link

I've seen this commercial a million times, and I'm already done with it.



Btw, when i first saw it I thought he was guy from xmen first class and macgyver. Haha



Edited at 2017-03-22 09:07 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Cameron!!!



Was worth watching just for Alan Ruck. Reply

Thread

Link

This really just shows you how charming Matthew Broderick was by how boring this guy is in this commercial Reply

Thread

Link