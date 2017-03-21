March 21st, 2017, 10:40 pm ljtryout Honest Trailer - Power Rangers Movie (1997) SourceI'm dying at the unnecessary flips. Tagged: 1990s, film trailer / stills, nostalgia Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9999 comments Add comment
Who's paying to see the new Power Rangers movie? I am lol
Also I am, I think it looks good.
Also yeah, I legit think it's gonna be good and not in a so-bad-it's-good way, but super entertaining and fun.
Also remember: supporting Becky G is supporting Dr. Luke!
The second movie was far worse, though. Other than Divatox and Kimberly and Jason's reprisals.
Dulcea is QUEEN
Kind of a neat concept promotion wise.
uh oh we're in trouble, something's come along and it's burst our bubble