I remember reading a Harry Potter fanfic where Harry/Luna watched this movie, it was so cute <3



Who's paying to see the new Power Rangers movie? I am lol Reply

MEEEEEE Reply

Me too can't wait for Friday. Reply

gurl, at least sneak in the theatre. Reply

Uh sis, find that fic and link it to me!!!



Also I am, I think it looks good. Reply

for some reason google is down for me but I'm 99% sure that the title was Go Go, Harry Potter lol It's just one very cute chapter.



Also yeah, I legit think it's gonna be good and not in a so-bad-it's-good way, but super entertaining and fun. Reply

since i'm back home for a few months and movies are $8 here - yes. Reply

I don't think I ever watched the original movie, I didn't know it existed. Did it come before or after the TV show? Reply

It was released during, right before the third season of MMPR. It wasn't canon, though. Reply

lmao at there being a power rangers canon

I wonder if the new movie will flop. Power Rangers has always seemed lame post-childhood. I feel like the movie would be more exciting if the show wasn't still on and crappy.



Also remember: supporting Becky G is supporting Dr. Luke! Reply

The budget (does that include promotion?) was $105 million. I can see it flopping financially and possibly critically. Most people I've spoken to are either of the "My childhood has been ruined!" crowd, or they're simply too aged out for this kind of reboot. Reply

I mean, she's under contract by his label she's pretty much in the same boat as kesha. why you trying to bring a powerful latina down???? Reply

This movie is a real guilty pleasure. Other than the terrible zord CGI, I actually enjoy the movie for what it is (and yes, it's not good). And Ivan Ooze was an amusing villain.



The second movie was far worse, though. Other than Divatox and Kimberly and Jason's reprisals. Reply

It's so good I just watched it a few days ago to laugh at it, but then ten minutes in I was like I love this movie idec 😭😭😭



Dulcea is QUEEN Reply

omg the second movie, that boat scene terrified me. Reply

What second movie? I don't know ha.gif Reply

Also: omg the original movie only made $65 million at the box office..... when the show was actually popular.... who greenlit this, except with an enormous budget?? Reply

The budget was only $15 million so that's not bad. Reply

yeah, that's not bad, but like.... the reboot budget is more than what the original made, when Power Rangers were in their prime.... Reply

Parent

that's a good point. I didn't even realize there was a new Power Rangers movie until all of these posts on ontd. I'm definitely not going to see it tho Reply

"tommy the only one you cared about." RUDE i stanend kimberly and kimberly/tommy. Reply

Wait, Billy wanted to kill himself? Reply

Yes, he was bullied on set for being gay. Reply

the actor, not billy. a few years ago he opened up quite a lot about how his costars were homophobic assholes towards him, and it just really fucked him up, poor guy Reply

Did he ever say which costars? I don't think it was Amy Jo - they seemed close post-PR. Reply

I don't know his actual name, that's why I said "Billy." Reply

Parent

also: I am reading about this movie now and they have a lesbian character and a character on the autism spectrum?? I wonder if it's real representation or doing the least for attention... Reply

Probably the latter. Reply

lmao i was so into jason x kimberly Reply

Were they supposed to be considered potential love interests for each other before Tommy showed up? I guess I never picked up on it if it was hinted/shown. Reply

oop i meant tommy! Reply

I loved the song, uh oh we're trouble. Something's come along and it's burst our bubble, yeah yeah. Reply

get into their other big hit!



This was the better song. Reply

Yesssss Reply

this movie is going to be awful and flop, but i can't fucking wait. i love the posters and i love the costumes and this is everything 7 y/o me would have wanted! Reply

Kind of a neat concept promotion wise. I saw the new toys at the store.Kind of a neat concept promotion wise. Reply

Gah this just makes the new costumes look even worse by comparison lollll Reply

not the costumes but the shitty paint jobs by bandai. Reply

I keep seeing these at work and I want to get them just for the original recipe Rangers figures. Reply

lmao omg those are some cheap looking toys. It's 2017, step it up Bandai! Reply

i need this in my life! Reply

Even there the classic costume stands out more. Reply

that's kinda cool but lmao...it shows how ugly the new version is by comparison. Reply

this was an awesome movie lmao i didn't realize the cgi was so bad



uh oh we're in trouble, something's come along and it's burst our bubble Reply

yeah like watching this, i didn't realize how awful the CGI was lol Reply

yessss that classic kids pop anthem. Reply

i was the yellow ranger! my brother was red, and my sister was pink. Reply

I was Blue, but my gay ass really wanted to be Pink Reply

Twitch is streaming the whole series. It's awesome lol. Reply

