They're cute yet also look very related.



eta: Now that you've changed the photo they look much less very related.



is that dara from 2ne1?



I'm screaming i was about to be like 'wow congrats to my og yg fav!' Omg Reply

lol okay you updated it, the actual couple look so cute together tho aw! Reply

It was - I did an image search on 'Steven Yeun wife' and that photo came up. I didn't look closely until after I pressed "send" and realized it wasn't her, lol. I changed it - mea culpa. Reply

lol can you imagine? If somehow Dara and Steven ended up together Reply

I missed the original picture and was confused for a second because his wife doesn't look like Dara, lol Reply

It's like they're wearing bad matching k-style makeup in that photo Reply

Just kidding you changed the photo Reply

lmaooo that stealth image change from Dara to his actual wife



happy for them! Reply

Yup, my mistake - that image came up when I did an image search on "steven yeun wife" and I didn't bother looking closely before I pressed "send". Mea culpa. Reply

So cute! Congrats, kiddos! <3 Reply

My blind ass didn't even notice she was pregnant in the wedding pics lol



Congrats to them! Reply

Congrats!! They are a cute couple.



I miss Steven on the Walking Dead. I miss Glenn. 💔 Reply

i'd stop watching the show if glenn, michonne or carl died and it was much easier to quit than i thought it'd be lol. Reply

so happy for them Reply

i didn't even realise she was pregnant lol. congrats to them! Reply

I can barely remember when The Walking Dead was actually good... It's the LOST of this generation. It should've stopped after its first season. Reply

season 3 Reply

'nearly the entire TWD cast' I hate the man so I want a halfhearted tweet about how no-one had Jeffrey Dean Morgan's contact details but 'the love is so there'. Reply

Steven barely worked with JDM - they only had the two episodes together. So there's no real reason he would have invited JDM to his wedding.



The TWD cast actually seems to like JDM a lot, though. Reply

That's awesome for them. Reply

awww yay!!! Reply

Bless!! I saw his new film, mayhem, at sxsw and he was so good!! Im hoping that its hella successful and translates into more meaty/leading roles. He looked so good on screen. Still charming as ever <3 Reply

he seems so nice. grats to his and his wife! Reply

