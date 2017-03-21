Steven Yeun & Wife Welcome First Child
Former Walking Dead actor and his wife Joana Pak have a new son, born March 17. There's no word yet on the baby's name.
The couple married in early December, in a ceremony attended by nearly the entire TWD cast.
eta: Now that you've changed the photo they look much less very related.
I'm screaming i was about to be like 'wow congrats to my og yg fav!' Omg
happy for them!
Congrats to them!
I miss Steven on the Walking Dead. I miss Glenn. 💔
The TWD cast actually seems to like JDM a lot, though.
They are both so gorg, omw. That bb is genetically blessed tbh