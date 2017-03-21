"All I Want For Christmas Is You" To Be Made Into A Festive Animated Movie

how much money can she possibly 0 make from this one song??? Reply

unlimited amount tbh. it's a classic



i wish i could live off that song's royalties tbh Reply

apparently she's made an estimated $50m in royalties for this song alone Reply

thats like... 10% of her net worth. god dayum KWEEN Reply

the limit does not exist. this song will sustain her children, and her children's children, and her children's children's children, etc. Reply

lmao @ this placeholder trailer for the actual animated movie.



only Mariah and her yearly Christmas checks could do it. Reply

THAT'S WHAT I SAID YESTERDAY WHEN I LOL'D AT THE TRAILER. SORRY MEANT TO TURN CAPS OFF! Reply

Omg I cant wait!!!!!



99.99% chance it'll be direct to DVD/Bluray? Reply

lmao direct to Hallmark for sure! or whatever channel played her last xmas movie? Lifetime? Reply

It should go to Freeform tbqh!! Reply

her last xmas movie was a youtube red exclusive, the previous year was Hallmark who apparently ordered like 2 more movies from her so idk Reply

It's 100%. Says so in The Hollywood Reporter article on this. Reply

I'm dying Reply

I love how much money she has made from literally one song hahaha a hit xmas song is such a blessing.



Was AIWFCIY a hit from the start? I am hopeful that Kelly Clarkson can eventually become a queen of Xmas, I listen to her Xmas album so much every year, and think Wrapped in Red and Underneath the Tree should become contemporary carols, but feel like nobody cares about them in the GP. Reply

Underneath the Tree was done so damn dirty..that song is a SMASH HIT Reply

I was really hoping Leona's "One More Sleep" would become a HIT because it's a bop! Reply

Yasss. I loved her Christmas albums. They played a couple of her songs last year at Walgreens on the radio for the Christmas season. Reply

AIWFCIY wasn't released as a single but as a promo track so it couldnt officially chart back then. Sony did ha so dirty Reply

I bought the album on vinyl and played nonstop from Halloween through the first week of January. I'm honestly surprised my husband didn't divorce me. Reply

this is absolutely ridiculous



but i'm here for it. Reply

that sounds adorable Reply

AIWFCIY slaying already and it's only March. Reply

Lmao. It is so way too iconic enough that it'd get its own movie already long before Christmas. Literally "when will yer faves?"



I am cackling tbh Reply

COME ON FESTIVE!!! Reply

no thank you tbh. i'm surprised they haven't made this sooner. also, i feel like it's a theme in a ton of xmas movies anyways. overdid! Reply

Waiting for the day they make a Mariah Carey musical. Reply

definitely gonna go see it Reply

Yaaaaaaaas Mimi. You've got me feeling emotions deeper than I ever dreamed of. Reply

