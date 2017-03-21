"All I Want For Christmas Is You" To Be Made Into A Festive Animated Movie
My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017
Festive kween Messiah Carey is making an animated movie out of her Christmas classic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You.' The film will be released this holiday season.
Source
kween. when will riTa?
i wish i could live off that song's royalties tbh
the limit does not exist. this song will sustain her children, and her children's children, and her children's children's children, etc.
only Mariah and her yearly Christmas checks could do it.
99.99% chance it'll be direct to DVD/Bluray?
Was AIWFCIY a hit from the start? I am hopeful that Kelly Clarkson can eventually become a queen of Xmas, I listen to her Xmas album so much every year, and think Wrapped in Red and Underneath the Tree should become contemporary carols, but feel like nobody cares about them in the GP.
but i'm here for it.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I am cackling tbh
Yaaaaaaaas Mimi. You've got me feeling emotions deeper than I ever dreamed of.