Bryan Cranston is the Red Power Ranger
On last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Cobert, Bryan Cranston dressed up as the Red Ranger. They talk about his voiceover work in the Power Rangers TV series
The audience is an older crowd and was not feeling this interview lol
Source
Edited at 2017-03-22 02:49 am (UTC)
And one time he got a gift from someone and didn't write a thank-you letter.
He's a monster.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
But i mean, i love BoJack, so there's that.