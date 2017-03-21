The Flash 3x18 "Abra Kadabra" & Legends of Tomorrow 2x16 "Doomworld" promos
Desperate to save Iris (Candice Patton), Barry considers taking the deal but Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) breaches in to capture the villain for her own reasons and during the melee, Abra Kadabra manages to escape. Barry is furious that Gypsy interfered but Gypsy refuses to back down, forcing Cisco (Carlos Valdes) to take sides. Meanwhile, Julian (Tom Felton) is still a bit cold towards Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) but when she is severely injured in a battle with Gypsy, he rushes to her side. Nina Lopez-Corrado directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Brooke Roberts & David Kob.
BETRAYALS – After obtaining the Spear of Destiny, the Legion of Doom rewrites reality, leaving the Legends changed, perhaps forever. Frightfully, the Legends’ and the world’s hope rests with Rory (Dominic Purcell), but being the “hero” is not easy for him. Meanwhile, there is tension within the Legion of Doom and the reason why the Spear of Destiny needs to be destroyed is revealed. Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Sarah Hernandez.
JLM/VICTOR GARBER/BARROWMAN ARE EVERYYYYTTHIINNGGGGG 💖💖💖💖💖
And ugh, fuck Mon-El. I had hoped the break-up would at least last a little longer but they couldn't even give us that. Kara deserves so much better.
As for LOT - this is the team's fault for not trusting Mick. He did nothing to them to deserve this distrust. And fuck, I missed Leonard so much.
I had a feeling Music Meister was a "good guy" when he picked "Put a little love in your heart" as his opening number lol
I loved Barry sitting down in awe at the church of JLM and Victor for "The Dads" number lol
Grant and Melissa have such good timing with each other I find. She's got the most chemistry with him other than with Chyler and Katie of course
Also Winn went up in hotness point with his voice. I didn't know anything about Jeremy so I had no clue he was a singer haha
And yep Jeremy Jordan is only famous for being a Broadway star lmao. It was an actual travesty that the show didn't bring back Andy Mientus, because they are fire together imho.
Having Snart back on Legends and getting shit done was great, and honestly the team deserved to be betrayed, they've treated Mick like shit the whole time and they know it.Kinda wish Amaya had turned too tbh. Next week looks fun
i want to hate it but i can't? i guess it was just nice that it was a different pace of things. the story in itself was weak and cheesy but it's a musical so i guess it's supposed to be. I ff'ed through a lot of it tho. Musicals just aren't my thing.
I wish there was more Millie tho :( She seemed like a fun character~
I dont watch super girl but wow the actor who plays Mon El is not good. He falls flat and his delivery is pretty bad...Kara's is ott in a way i don't care for but she played well with Barry in their scenes.
.....though rent literally had someone kissing someone right when they died at the end and they came back to life....
ia about millie. she was so cute!
I totally forgot that LoT was going to be the Tolkien episode. So as I was watching it and the spear suddenly had writing on it I thought they were ripping off LOTR. The Hobbit was one of my favorites as a kid (I didn't read LOTR until 7th grade but I love both a lot) and I just don't think they did the best job. Towards the end of the episode with all the Jesus & word of God stuff I started to feel like I was watching Supernatural instead.
Lol the writing was so lame though, Mon-El/Kara paralleling Iris/Barry ugh no
Also a hunky Tolkien... cringe
grant's singing was....
Thank god for Legends being good. It would've made sense for them to to bring in Siren to throw off Sara which would throw off the entire team if their caps is off her game. Or even next week with reality re-written. No surprise they didnt do any of that though.
Jesse & Victor were amazing though and I loved Barry being in awe of their duet lol. I thought Carlos sounded pretty good too.