The Flash 3x18 "Abra Kadabra" & Legends of Tomorrow 2x16 "Doomworld" promos

I'm literally watching the Flash episode right now.... but it's taking me ages because I keep listening to the Dad's Song together over and over and over.



JLM/VICTOR GARBER/BARROWMAN ARE EVERYYYYTTHIINNGGGGG 💖💖💖💖💖 Reply

I don't even go here (only watched The Flash for the Supergirl crossover) but FUCK, I'M DOWN BECAUSE OF THE WESTALLEN SCENE AT THE END. OH GOD, THAT WAS ADORABLE.



And ugh, fuck Mon-El. I had hoped the break-up would at least last a little longer but they couldn't even give us that. Kara deserves so much better.



As for LOT - this is the team's fault for not trusting Mick. He did nothing to them to deserve this distrust. And fuck, I missed Leonard so much. Reply

Still haven't watched the episode. How embarrassing was the musical? Reply

Tbh the most embarrassing thing was seeing Kara and Mon-El's relationship next to Barry and Iris lol. I thought it was a ~cute episode overall. Reply

lmao mte Reply

lmao omg yes like the EPIC Westallen music started up and Iris is screaming "BARRY!!!" and they have their iconic moment together with the swelling Westallen theme and kiss and are saved.... and then Mon-El is like "oops am I meant to kiss ha love you kara soz". Embarrassing. Reply

Lmao this. I havent been watching S2 of Supergirl, but that ship is laughable. For a irl couple they have no chemistry. Reply

yeah i thought so too but i dont watch supergirl so idk how strong~~ their connection is. and the actors didn't really have any chemistry but their also pretty bad actors so Reply

iawtc. v embarrassing. mon-el was so out of place and the karamel relationship didn't have chemistry to make sense and i've actually been watching supergirl to know what's going on with them, which is sad. Reply

Embarrassing enough that they had to steal cuts of the Moonlight score lmao Reply

the last two songs were pretty cringe-worthy lmao Reply

I only wanna say that I could listen to Jesse L. Martin sing all day, everyday. Reply

I need him to record an album of lullabies tbh because it'd cure my lifelong insomnia hey presto. Reply

I actually loved this episode (The Flash). Some weak singing and the story was meh (especially how they got them out of the world. Like come on.) but it was a just a fun, cute episode.



I had a feeling Music Meister was a "good guy" when he picked "Put a little love in your heart" as his opening number lol



I loved Barry sitting down in awe at the church of JLM and Victor for "The Dads" number lol



Grant and Melissa have such good timing with each other I find. She's got the most chemistry with him other than with Chyler and Katie of course



Also Winn went up in hotness point with his voice. I didn't know anything about Jeremy so I had no clue he was a singer haha Reply

Barry was so cute this whole episode. I couldn't deal with this "I love musicals" line to the dads lmao. Reply

IA lmao there are some episodes where Barry reminds me of why he's so adorable or used to be before they massacred his character. Reply

SOME WEAK SINGING FROM WHO THOUGH??



And yep Jeremy Jordan is only famous for being a Broadway star lmao. It was an actual travesty that the show didn't bring back Andy Mientus, because they are fire together imho. Reply

i find grant and melissa really charming together too. no romantic chemistry or anything, but they play off each other well, comedy/cuteness wise Reply

I like the Barry/Kara friendship so that was nice to see, but I didn't need the rest of the episode. Reply

I thought Melissa's solo song was *cue Randy Jackson* pitchy, dawg. Some of it was flat at times Reply

The fact that they haven't changed that characters code name annoys the BEJEEBUS out of me. I think it's a DC thing though bc they had the character pop in in Convergence and the writer said that they weren't allowed the change the codename. Or he was using that as an excuse, I can't remember. Reply

Mon-El and Darren aside I thought the episode was cute. Jesse and Victor were wonderful together and that WestAllen ending was EVERYTHING. Reply

Refused to watch The Flash ep because I dont do musical eps, and seeing the last four minutes reinforced that decision



Having Snart back on Legends and getting shit done was great, and honestly the team deserved to be betrayed, they've treated Mick like shit the whole time and they know it.Kinda wish Amaya had turned too tbh. Next week looks fun Reply

The Dads nummber with JLM, Victor and Barrowman was ALL OF THE THINGS though bb!! Reply

hft tbh Reply

If it gets posted on YT I'll check it out but otherwise I can't sis lol. I had to mute the ending when Barry was singing I was cringing so hard Reply

A big LOfuckingL at Kara/Mon's season of "love" being as strong as Westallen's love. The writers of Supergirl are failing so hard with MehEl and Karamel. I just need both to end. Delena ruined TVD; and it looks like the same has happened with Supergirl (which is a damn shame caused I loved s1) Reply

this episode was so weird?

i want to hate it but i can't? i guess it was just nice that it was a different pace of things. the story in itself was weak and cheesy but it's a musical so i guess it's supposed to be. I ff'ed through a lot of it tho. Musicals just aren't my thing.



I wish there was more Millie tho :( She seemed like a fun character~







I dont watch super girl but wow the actor who plays Mon El is not good. He falls flat and his delivery is pretty bad...Kara's is ott in a way i don't care for but she played well with Barry in their scenes.

yeahhh i had to ff through the last song when they got out of the musical.... like barry, it's a sweet gesture but, like, no, lol. and they were getting the weak cheesiness from terrible/basic musicals - i resented how the kiss of life just magically worked!! .....though rent literally had someone kissing someone right when they died at the end and they came back to life....



ia about millie. she was so cute! Reply

I only know Chris Wood for playing Kai on TVD and he was good there. From what I've seen in this episode, he's pretty awful as Mon-El. Reply

I thought the musical was terrible. There are musicals I liked such as Little Shop of Horrors & Hairspray. Hello Dolly & The Sound of Music were my favorites as a kid and I would act them out. But the musical numbers in this episode were just not good and the whole plot of the musical made no sense at all. I'm just going to try to forget the episode exists.



I totally forgot that LoT was going to be the Tolkien episode. So as I was watching it and the spear suddenly had writing on it I thought they were ripping off LOTR. The Hobbit was one of my favorites as a kid (I didn't read LOTR until 7th grade but I love both a lot) and I just don't think they did the best job. Towards the end of the episode with all the Jesus & word of God stuff I started to feel like I was watching Supernatural instead. Reply

I loved the Superfriends duet and the Westallen ending <3

Lol the writing was so lame though, Mon-El/Kara paralleling Iris/Barry ugh no



Also a hunky Tolkien... cringe







the fact that this plot could've happened with james/kara (and thus james/iris) and kara being upset when she found out james was guardian is a shame



grant's singing was.... Reply

oh and yes, paralleling kara/mon-el with westallen was a fucking joke Reply

I would have loved to have this with Kara/James and had an au James/Iris. Reply

The musical was BAD. They missed the ball. Should've looked at BaTB as inspiration.



Thank god for Legends being good. It would've made sense for them to to bring in Siren to throw off Sara which would throw off the entire team if their caps is off her game. Or even next week with reality re-written. No surprise they didnt do any of that though. Reply

The episode was not too bad but I was raging at them trying to compare Mon/Kara to Westallen. Like are you kidding me? LOL Westallen have almost 3 seasons worth of stuff, hell they are married on another Earth & you expect me to believe this random ass relationship is somehow on their level? Just ugh. I dunno why they are pushing Mon/Kara so hard but I wish they'd stop. If he's a series regular now on Supergirl I'm done w/ the show. Chris was amazing as Kai but he sucks on SG.



Jesse & Victor were amazing though and I loved Barry being in awe of their duet lol. I thought Carlos sounded pretty good too.



chris (and floriana) have been series regulars since the premiere of this season Reply

