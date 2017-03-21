It's time for the show to end, but I've been watching for twelve years and fuck, it's so weird that it's just done next week.



Little upset Zack still has a year on his sentence but I'm so happy they framed him and I'm thrilled for Angela and Hodgins. Also pretty happy for Cam and Arastoo!



Holy shit at that cliffhanger, though! Reply

Thread

Link

What happened to Angela and Hodgins?



Oh crap, I might actually watch the finale, after not know what's going on, haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Angela's pregnant again! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They should kill off the two leads in the finale. Or at least Booth. And then Sweets walks in. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still pissed about Sweets. Especially since they gave him basically the exact same death as Mr. Nigel Murray including the same fucking song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss Sweets so fucking much. And to be fair, he did mention that he loved the song too but they didn't have to essentially recycle that scene.



Also, I'm really annoyed they keep naming the babies after dead people. Like it's nice to honor them and everything BUT BE CREATIVE FOR ONCE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Couldn't they just give John Francis Daley some time off like he asked? It makes me even angrier having read a recent interview with Hart Hanson where he said he wouldn't have killed Sweets off if he was still the show runner in season ten. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Sweets was my favorite (and Wendell). I stopped watching when they killed him off. Also, it blows my mind whenever he gets his clothes off that he's not a scrawny little nerd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped watching when they killed him off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Echoing everyone who stopped watching when he died cause I did too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw I stopped watching after Sweets died. He & Vincent Nigel Murray were my favorites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know the end for this was happening so soon. I should probably catch up on this season. All of the episodes are on my DVR. Reply

Thread

Link

I bailed on this show during the Writer's Strike/Gormagon arc but good for it. My mom still loves the show, haha. Reply

Thread

Link

god this show is so old, it had been around for--and survived-- the writer's strike Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can I have some spoilers? We're like three seasons behind over here because Channel 7 is lazy. Reply

Thread

Link

Booth and Brennan had a second baby, named Hank after his late grandfather. Cam and Arastoo just got married, and Hodgins and Angela just announced tonight they're having another baby.



Zack finally got cleared in the Gormogon case but since he was an accomplice, he has to serve time for thirteen more months and then he's free.



And then tonight they blew up the Jeffersonian with Booth, Brennan, Hodgins, and Angela still trapped insisde! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who blew up the Jeffersonian? Is the guy who replaced Sweets still around? I Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hodgins was paralyzed and Bones' dad recently died because of some lunatic who was trying to get to Booth. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i cant believe this show is still on Reply

Thread

Link

I gave up on this show when Bones got preggers. Did something decent happen to this show since then? Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I didn't know this show was still on?? I thought it had ended YEARS ago Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped watching yeaaaaars ago but i'm sad that it's over...? I feel like an era is ending.

Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe it's ending next week. I have watched every season except this one but I plan to binge it soon. It makes me so sad to see it go :(

They better not kill Brennan or Angela though. Reply

Thread

Link

Why did I think the finale happened a year ago? nvm I'm thinking of Castle (no clue how I got these two mixed up lol, I'm half asleep rn)



I only watched a few episodes here and here in the early seasons.



Edited at 2017-03-22 02:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

well they're kinda in the same vein? dramedy crime solving m/f duo with banterful sidekicks? i can see how you'd get them confused Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad the show is ending, but I feel like it should have happened earlier. I think the quality really went down once Brennan & Booth got together.



I haven't watched this episode yet, but I think the promo was more of that guy coming after Booth which I'm just not here for. I'm so over that plot, they've done it too many times. Either kill Booth or don't, but stop teasing that they are going to kill him so much. Reply

Thread

Link

Their relationship was never plausible to me. I know they had to do something because of Emily Deschanel's pregnancy, but damn. I stopped watching after they got together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha damn they look rough in that screen grab Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't watched Bones in years :o it's crazy that they're ending just now tho. it started when I was in high school and that was so fucking long ago, omg Reply

Thread

Link