March 21st, 2017, 10:04 pm
Bones series finale promo
After twelve seasons, the show wraps up for good next week.
Little upset Zack still has a year on his sentence but I'm so happy they framed him and I'm thrilled for Angela and Hodgins. Also pretty happy for Cam and Arastoo!
Holy shit at that cliffhanger, though!
Oh crap, I might actually watch the finale, after not know what's going on, haha
Also, I'm really annoyed they keep naming the babies after dead people. Like it's nice to honor them and everything BUT BE CREATIVE FOR ONCE.
Zack finally got cleared in the Gormogon case but since he was an accomplice, he has to serve time for thirteen more months and then he's free.
And then tonight they blew up the Jeffersonian with Booth, Brennan, Hodgins, and Angela still trapped insisde!
They better not kill Brennan or Angela though.
Why did I think the finale happened a year ago?nvm I'm thinking of Castle (no clue how I got these two mixed up lol, I'm half asleep rn)
I only watched a few episodes here and here in the early seasons.
Edited at 2017-03-22 02:52 am (UTC)
I haven't watched this episode yet, but I think the promo was more of that guy coming after Booth which I'm just not here for. I'm so over that plot, they've done it too many times. Either kill Booth or don't, but stop teasing that they are going to kill him so much.