Moana hmpf

SYTYCD host Cat Deeley rants on Twitter about hating restaurant's food... refused to tip her server


Deeley continued to post tweet after tweet about how much she disliked the restaurant. The TomGeorge Restaurant later elaborated stating that Deeley kept complaining that she didn't like the food so ultimately they ended up completely comping her meal. Her server then revealed that she also did not leave him any kind of tip which Deeley first tried to justify because the food was awful only to later claim that the service was bad (after previously tweeting that the server did nothing wrong).















Source 1, 2 and 3
The backtracking is real. Server / customer horror stories anyone?
Tagged: , , ,