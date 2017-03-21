SYTYCD host Cat Deeley rants on Twitter about hating restaurant's food... refused to tip her server
The worst featuring! Worst food! As for the manager?????? Moron!!!!! pic.twitter.com/d2ehp3azrg— Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 19, 2017
Deeley continued to post tweet after tweet about how much she disliked the restaurant. The TomGeorge Restaurant later elaborated stating that Deeley kept complaining that she didn't like the food so ultimately they ended up completely comping her meal. Her server then revealed that she also did not leave him any kind of tip which Deeley first tried to justify because the food was awful only to later claim that the service was bad (after previously tweeting that the server did nothing wrong).
The most disgusting restaurant , terribly run , by a manager - who can only be described as an amateur. Avoid at all costs. #tomgeorge pic.twitter.com/GTZHRHLwzw— Cat Deeley (@catdeeley) March 19, 2017
@catdeeley Cat, as your server at TomGeorge I am hurt by your response to free food.— J. Vasko-Bezenek (@BEZt_tweetz) March 20, 2017
I gave you respect, and I served you with love. pic.twitter.com/Sil0RdOJh0
The backtracking is real. Server / customer horror stories anyone?
Motherfucker cook at home.
Seeing this receipt... It's burgers. How much you wanna bet the server asked the table, "rare, medium, well done?" They ordered medium-rare, cut into it, and complained about it being too rare? This shit would drive me fucking bonkers when I worked at Islands. Even after explaining to customers, "Medium means a little pink in the middle."
Oh Gawd! I hate that too.
I remember at the restaurant I used to work at, they had a policy that if you didn't like the food you'd get, they'd change your meal at no extra cost and it was changed when a couple came in, ordered the same thing each, took two bites, and then both wanted something different and were like "your policy says this and we don't like this so give us something new"
idk why you'd both order the same thing at a restaurant you'd never been to, order 2 different things and try each other's food
kinda thinking they wanted a free meal tbh
.....assholes 😒
She's an ahole
That said I hope your experience is more good than bad.
Good luck though!
servers are not paid a living wage, if it's not their fault then give 20% u sack of shit