SYTYCD host Cat Deeley rants on Twitter about hating restaurant's food... refused to tip her server

Her tweets look like something Trump would have said.

Right? The first one especially.

mte

I read "Terrible food. Disaster." in his voice lmao

His style is starting to infest Twitter. I have concerns.

it really is. tweets, headlines, everything. it makes me want to scream.

The place comped 123 off 200 and then she didn't leave a tip. Fuck people who don't tip and try to game the system to not leave a tip.



Motherfucker cook at home.

Seriously. My favorite part is how she said none of the errors were the server's fault until People chimed in about her being an asshole and now suddenly he was bad too.

Seriously, whenever i get my meal comped for something out of the server's control, i usually leave a generous tip. It isn't the server's fault that something went wrong with the food

Yeah, even if the food is not good, I just leave a decent tip then I just don't return to the restaurant. Even the one time my family had a really horrible experience at an Applebee's with a racist server, we still tipped her 15%. For us that's low, but I would never not leave a tip.

I actually like when an error happens, because it gives me a chance to see how the server handles it. And when they handle it well, I make sure to tip accordingly.



Seeing this receipt... It's burgers. How much you wanna bet the server asked the table, "rare, medium, well done?" They ordered medium-rare, cut into it, and complained about it being too rare? This shit would drive me fucking bonkers when I worked at Islands. Even after explaining to customers, "Medium means a little pink in the middle."

I never trust people that bitch about service since i know how terrible, demanding and downright stupid customers can be.

Link

my favorite thing is when owners shut that down on facebook/yelp with the truth.

Yup working in any type of customer service where you are in direct contact with the customer opens a whole other realm of stupidity.

My favorite one star yelp reviews are the ones that start with "Been coming here for years and love it! But this one time out of 1000000s of times I've been here was awful so NOW I'll write a review."

Oh Gawd! I hate that too.



Edited at 2017-03-22 02:48 am (UTC)

i love that or when they knock off stars for shit that is out of their control like "location is a bit small' or "there's construction on the road to get here :(" like okay???

that drives me insane too! i wish yelp would let me rate people's shitty reviews lol

lmao yes

Yup exactly

Same. Until I have proof that everyone was trash, I am side eyeing her.

who cares that much about hating a restaurant's food to tweet about it like that? I get it if it was dirty and disgusting but if you didn't like the food, you didn't like the food lol



I remember at the restaurant I used to work at, they had a policy that if you didn't like the food you'd get, they'd change your meal at no extra cost and it was changed when a couple came in, ordered the same thing each, took two bites, and then both wanted something different and were like "your policy says this and we don't like this so give us something new"



idk why you'd both order the same thing at a restaurant you'd never been to, order 2 different things and try each other's food



kinda thinking they wanted a free meal tbh

I'm like trying to fathom having this visceral of a reaction to something so trivial and I'm like...

Link

Right? LOL at "Catalogue of errors" - like, girl you didn't enjoy the food it's not that serious.

yeah seriously. this is such a hallmark of a privileged person. there are worse things you could be subject to, Cat. move along.

lol really. Like, one bad meal out of her entire life. Yeesh.

Agreed. I have a hard time getting that worked up about something like that.

i hate hate hate entitled customers omg

Link

They're in CA so they get at least $10/h

Link

That's still not a livable wage somewhere with a higher cost of living

seriously specially here in LA

It still ain't. And it was even supposed to be livable

.....assholes 😒



.....assholes 😒

lmao and the rent is like 10x as expensive, what's the point here?

yeah, my sister still worked two other jobs when she was waitressing in San Francisco/Oakland.

sis trying renting an apartment in LA and see if that attitude gets you anywhere.

Not all of us live out in places where you can buy a mansion for 400k in the middle of the prairie.

I'm not assuming this is what you implied but I do not understand why people act like anything less than $20/hour is livable.

I got where you were going with this. It's a sucky wage, but a wage at that. Most servers in the US get $2.13 so $10 plus the tips you make isn't bad in the comparison to most places in the US.

Celebrities going on twitter rants about poor service always come across as such entitled douchebags. And not leaving a tip for the waiter when you claim he did nothing wrong is just shitty.

Link

I will make it a point to go there now.

Link

SIDE OF BUTTER LETTUCE? Is that supposed to be a salad?



She's an ahole

Link

it's probably just how their POS accounts for substitions or salads. or maybe she just eating a $6 leaf tbh

I always initially read POS as something other than Point of Sale. hahaha

That's the name of the lettuce so probably a couple leaves

i don't have any yet but i'm about to start a job at a comcast call center and am already hearing horror stories so i'm expecting the worst. if you live in the south and need to call comcast tech support please be kind it might be me lmao.

Link

Girl, I have stories for you lol

pls share!

I refuse to be nice to Comcast employees if they call me or pester me at Walmart

Edited at 2017-03-22 02:10 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-22 02:10 am (UTC)

god help you tbh.

I apologize in advance for my boss. He calls up Comcast like once a month and is horrible. You'll know him by the line "What do you care if this gets fixed? You'll still have a job tomorrow."

Ive worked in customer service all my life but only once in a call center and it was the worst. I think ppl already treat customer serve employees badly but they treat ones who work over the phone worse because they don't have to look you in the face while they're doing it.



That said I hope your experience is more good than bad.



Edited at 2017-03-22 02:20 am (UTC)

I cancelled an interview the other day with a call center because of horror stories. My grandfather even told me of someone who worked there and would throw up everyday because of the stress. Let's kiss say that made up my mind. I wish you the best of luck some people can handle it.

omg you're in my thoughts bb. I never worked for Comcast but I used to work call center for Nationwide Insurance and it was rough. Comcast has a shit reputation when it comes to their service so ppl call in and are assholes just bc they think they'll get shit service from the get-go. I'm always nice to them when I call though, I've worked customer service too much to be rude to anyone unless they're just unacceptably rude to me first.

I work for a call center doing tech support for a major tech company and it's is the absolute worse, but good luck

Ooh, I did 4 years in a call center. Godspeed lol

I work in a call center right now and it's the absolute worst. Every day I have a moment where I just want to hang up my phone and storm out of



Good luck though! Reply

My friend hated working at Comcast. He was amazed at how many times customers would request, "Oh, and can you make sure the technician coming out to us isn't black?" I don't know how he didn't bite through his tongue putting up with that. Reply

your spirit isn't ready Reply

I've never encountered a good rep at Comcast so i feel as though they train y'all to suck at your job to set you up. Reply

idk about Comcast cause their rep is so bad but if you just apologize constantly and tune out the yelling it's not bad. Reply

"it wasn't ur fault but i'm not gonna tip u anyway" is the grossest fucking thing

servers are not paid a living wage, if it's not their fault then give 20% u sack of shit Reply

Link

in CA we don't dock tipped wages so it's not *as* big of a deal but our cost of living is so high it's basically not a livable wage anyway Reply

CA doesn't have a separate server wage and if it's fine dining they're probably being paid above minimum anyway. it's still rude AF on a huge bill though, jfc Reply

Semi-famous people who call out businesses like this... reeks of desperation. It's very "Don't you KNOW who I AM?!?" Reply

Link

In my experience it's almost always the nobodies that pull that card too. Reply

yeah this is some real jared padalecki shit Reply

yeah seriously. i had to google this bitch and i still don't recognize her. Reply

OT but omg you're back!! Reply

Reese Witherspoon said the same thing. Reply

