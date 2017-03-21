ONTD Original - Actors who almost played your (least)favorite characters

buffy would have been SO different without alyson as willow. willow started to reeeeeeeeally piss me off later in the series but alyson is def one of the better actresses on the show and when willow is lovable she is the MOST lovable Reply

I agree. Watching the pilot with the original Willow was so weird - definitely wrong for the part. Reply

I agree, the original Willow just feels quite frumpy and dated to me, I'm not sure where they could have taken her character. Alyson played Willow as more quirky and optimistic I guess Reply

Yeah someone said on here yesterday that Alyson is a terrible actress but she was actually amazing in BtVS. I get why people think that when watching HIMYM or even a lot of the American Pie franchise, but in BtVS she was fantastic throughout. Some of her crying scenes were heartbreaking. Reply

Seriously, when Willow cries, I cry. Alyson played those scenes so heartbreakingly well. Both she and Sarah excel at portraying pain/sadness. Reply

Yeah her crying scenes were always really good. They usually made me tear up tbh Reply

Her crying scenes on HIMYM were also heartbreaking. I cried whenever she cried. Reply

I didn't like Willow as much in retrospect, but that didn't really have a lot to do with Hannigan. Although I did dislike how she sometimes said her lines in a weird baby-like voice. Reply

Lmao at third degree blackout. I know some people like that... Reply

lmao i remember kyle searles from that show moolah beach. he was such a douche.



....i can't believe that i remember moolah beach. Reply

lmao me too! i loved that show ngl. i do remember him as that douche who liked that girl who started going out with that other blonde white guy on the show. Reply

no way, kyle was the one who went out with the girl! iirc that one guy on the red team liked his partner and they ended up winning the competition, but the red team girl ended up dating kyle. there was that reunion episode where we saw post-competition videos and in kyle's, he was w/ the red team girl and he was sorta taunting the red team guy and saying, "oh, you might have won the show, but i won the girl~" and the red team guy was all, "OMG THAT WAS A LOW BLOW," and kyle went, "omg i didn't mean it that way!"



omfg why do i remember all of this....



eta: wiki tells me that purple won, so i'm sure i have the colors mixed up lmao.



Edited at 2017-03-22 01:30 am (UTC) Reply

omg moolah beach! Summer looked so much like Britney Spears to me (I think that's her name?) Reply

Oh my god I completely forgot Moolah Beach ever existed Reply

i only came in here to talk about moolah beach and how he did that video that was like, you might have won but i got the girl or whatever LOL Reply

Goddamn, that's a blast from the past! Reply

omg that name sounds so familiar ... Reply

I was marathoning Roseanne for the millionth time and the pilot always trips me up cause it's not Michael Fishman as DJ. Reply

I caught the pilot for the first time in a long time and was so confused about this stranger child playing DJ. LOL Reply

I kind of wonder what sort of dynamic Phoebe and Prue would have had had they kept her personality that way. The first seasoninvolved the two of them disagreeing incessantly and Piper being forced to play mediator. Reply

Wasn't the original Dean in the dreadful Cruel Intentions 3? Reply

haha I hooked up with one of the writers of a bad cruel intentions sequel hahaha he was visiting town for a wedding, he told me he was a screenwriter and you BEST believe I went home and checked his IMDB page haha



We actually kept in touch after our one night stand, we are FB friends and occasionally chat haha I wish I lived closer, her was older than me, but so so so sweet Reply

Is this a gay or straight story? Reply

the original pilot of 30 rock was shot with rachel dratch playing jenna i think. jane krakowski was perfect but i would have loved it if rachel was a regular on that show. i wish she blew up like tina and amy did Reply

They did Rachel so wrong. Pretty much fired her for not being conventionally attractive enough. Reply

i mean, isn't being somewhat conventionally attractive part of jenna's character? sure, jokes are made about her clinging to her youth but she was supposed to be a former hot chick and i can understand them not feeling like rachel could embody that.



that being said, watching the clip from the pilot with rachel, i just don't think she pulled off the character as well as jane did... maybe once things were fleshed out more, she would have come into it but idk. maybe it's internalized misogyny tho idk. Reply

I wonder who was responsible for that decision. I doubt it was Tina because she and Rachel are still friends, irl, I believe. And I think Tina felt bad about the recasting because they did that thing in season 1 where Rachel played a lot of different like one-off characters. Reply

I actually just binged 30 Rock (watching a random episode of season 4 turned into me watching 4-7 and then starting back at 1 haha) and watched the Rachel pilot after the Jane one, and Jane is so much better. The Jenna character seemed a lot more boring when she played it. Reply

damn i didnt know that. ya i feel like her looks have hindered her career and that fucking sucks. tina and amy tend to make jokes about their appearances and put themselves down (especially tina on 30 rock) and sure they dont look like playboy models but they're still pretty. rachel isnt even ugly she's just average looking. it's like damn my ugly ass should definitely stop dreaming of a career in comedy cuz they dont pay dust to uglies Reply

I came here to talk about this!!! I was shocked when ppl brought it up in a recent post. ia that rachel is underrated but im sorry she was not a fit for jenna. Reply

Rachel is so underrated. I wish she was Liz instead of Tina Fey. Reply

Tbh after seeing scenes from the original pilot, I'm not too upset about Rachel not being cast. She was really not right for the role at all and Jane really made Jenna her own. Reply

I was going to mention this! lol. Rachel is so funny, but she was very clunky in the pilot. Jane was easily the best choice as Jenna. Reply

Geneviève Bujold is a motherfucking icon i had no idea she was supposed to be in a space show! Reply

Wasn't like half the cast of GoT replaced after a test pilot? Reply

Yeah. I was going to include them but somehow the pilot hasnt leaked nor have any pics I believe. Reply

i imagine theyre keeping it locked up because of how god awful it apparently was. in hindsight it was obvious from the beginning that the show was doomed in the hands of two hacks who would eventually run it into the ground Reply

The only two I know for sure were Dany and Catlyn Stark. Reply

Jennifer Ehle was originally cast as Catelyn but left because she's based in the US and would have to film abroad for a few months away from her kids. She definitely would've done a great job in the role. Reply

i'm glad tamzin merchant was replaced, she deserves better than got and the dudebro section of its fandom.



Edited at 2017-03-22 03:49 am (UTC) Reply

lol there's a youtube vid of Kate making fun of that other woman at some convention. Engarde! Reply

Yeah pilot john from desperate housewives makes the relationship creepier, i didn't even remember john was a teenager. Although pilot john is more the kinda guy who'd fall in love with her and think there was a chance lol Reply

i just tried to watch that clip and had to turn it off halfway through because john looked too much like a goofy kid and it was creeping me out lol Reply

same lol, what a different show it would've been if we'd been this uncomfortable watching. i remember when some gardeners tried to sue the show because apparently the image of the sexy gardener the show vehicled got them harassed at their jobs. at least if they'd kept the kid they wouldn't have had that problem lol Reply

It is rumored that Lori left of her own accord due to her religious beliefs ending up making her realize that she could not star in a show about witches.



Then why even audition for a show about witches?



Also not exactly the same situation but this reminds me of years ago when I met Robia LaMorte who played Jenny Calendar on Buffy. After the show she became a born-again Christian and was super judgmental / preachy. It was weird to see her openly chastising all this stuff on the show while simultaneously taking money for convention appearances for it. Reply

Yeah, that's why she didn't come back in season 7, right? Since The First was basically the devil to her Reply

They also couldn't get Amber Benson back (who they originally had in Conversations with Dead People) but I can't remember why she wasn't available. Reply

i'm glad they changed the mary alice actor for desperate housewives, brenda strong's voice was just so soothing and melodic lol Reply

her voice is so perfect for that role tbh. watching the pilot clip felt wrong Reply

most of these were an improvement. i'm still curious to see how good/bad the original daenerys is because i have never quite warmed up to emilia. Reply

IDK how true this is, but I remember reading on IMDb that GRRM loved Tamzin Merchant's performance as Dany Reply

After watching Tamzin on Salem for 3 years, she possibly would have been very different as Dany than Emilia is. Reply

Of course he did, cause he's a gross old man who was way into the teenage character she played on The Tudors. Reply

someone yesterday suggested that abbey lee should have played her and now i cant get over it. ugh what could have been Reply

alyssa milano/phoebe was the best character on charmed and the show would've crumbled without her tbh. prue, paige, and piper were all replaceable



Edited at 2017-03-22 01:32 am (UTC) Reply

Who the hell said she was the least favorite character? Ill kick their ass. Reply

i think i misread the title lmao Reply

She became a lot less likable when Cole came into the storyline. Reply

