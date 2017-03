I saw this a few weeks ago, and like...it's a sweet romcom with Evans/Jenny Slate, and/or a family drama with Evans and the glorious Lindsay Duncan, except they inexplicably decided to ruin it with an annoying ~precocious kid. And by utterly wasting Octavia Spencer.



i was worried that was going to happen. disappointed that it's actually the case Reply

aww chrevans, I'm still not going to watch your lifetime movie of the week Reply

I feel like this movie has been done a million times already. Reply

There were giving out tickets to see this movie but it was full for Nyc. Reply

I didn't really like what I saw out of the trailer with the whole "I don't have health insurance, I don't have X, Y or Z, I did this bad thing and that bad thing and have no money ... BUT I WANT THE KID TO BE ~HERSELF~ SO I SHOULD GET CUSTDY" thing. Reply

naw, thanks. the presstour for this must be akward for chris and jenny. for some reason chris evans is only attractive to me in the first 20 or so minutes of Winter Soldier. it's that fucking blue suit that's so attractive. Reply

I see enough shitty movies for Sebastian Stan. I can't add Chris to that list too. Hard pass. Reply

lol sebstan's filmography is truly tragic and painful to sit through Reply

I'll just watch Little Man Tate on vhs instead thanks. Reply

That bit in the trailer where the teacher stands the girl up and gives her a difficult math problem to try and take her down a peg makes me go ???? every time I see the trailer. Shitty move, teacher. Reply

ehh...it's not necessarily to knock her down a peg but to inspire her to work harder? Reply

but then I also realized that wouldn't be possible rofl I really thought she was the same little girl from Dan in Real Lifebut then I also realized that wouldn't be possible rofl Reply

