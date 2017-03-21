scream queens

New York City launches citywide reading program




- BuzzFeed and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment launched a citywide reading program (essentially a book club) with a citywide vote on the book
- Five celebrities each urged New Yorkers to vote for a particular book
- Bebe Neuwirth was the celeb behind Americanah (list of other celebs and other books)
- Last week, it was announced that Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie had won
- NYC libraries have stocked up on extra copies and the audiobook is available for free
- Multiple events related to the book will be happening in the coming weeks
- Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo will be the leads in the film adaptation of the book

