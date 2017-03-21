New York City launches citywide reading program
The winner of the "One Book, One New York" program is AMERICANAH by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie! #OneBookNY 🗽 ❤️📚 https://t.co/hONtomPUv4 pic.twitter.com/GX06r5DXgg— BuzzFeed Books (@BuzzFeedBooks) March 16, 2017
- BuzzFeed and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment launched a citywide reading program (essentially a book club) with a citywide vote on the book
- Five celebrities each urged New Yorkers to vote for a particular book
- Bebe Neuwirth was the celeb behind Americanah (list of other celebs and other books)
- Last week, it was announced that Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie had won
- NYC libraries have stocked up on extra copies and the audiobook is available for free
- Multiple events related to the book will be happening in the coming weeks
- Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo will be the leads in the film adaptation of the book
sources: 1 2 3 4
are u reading along, ontd?
There are a couple of people with one in my neighbourhood and I always love to peruse them.
been having a very good reading year so far. I'm 2/3rds into The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas and it's fantastic. so nuanced. I love that it seems to be getting so much buzz & selling well.
Actually, finally, reading something rn! The Gift of Fear. Reading that alongside http://reprints.longform.org/angels-dem
I want to start reading Baldwin and Morrison and I was just going to go in order of publication.
i usually pick one of their more famous works bc those are usually more accessible, or a shorter work. i figure it's the best way to get into an author and judge if i actually like their style. then i just go for the books that sound interesting. ur way sounds v interesting tho u can def get a sense of how the author evolved over time
Thats a smart approach. whats ur fave morrison work?
Also from Baldwin, definitely Nobody Knows my Name and Another Country.
Morrison is one of my favorite authors and I recommend all of her books. I know a lot of people had a hard time with Beloved, but I thought it was really good. Also, The Bluest Eye was probably the most disturbing book I've read by her, but it had a lot to do with the abuse of one of the characters.
Its really hard for me to get into books/tv shows lately. idk whats wrong with me but i miss getting excited about a good mystery/thriller. I really like strong fun characters too..character development is important to me yo. Series are good too...
any recs???
I thought With Malice by Eileen Cook was a fun thriller, it's YA. It reads super fast.