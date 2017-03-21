New York City launches citywide reading program

i've been meaning to read Half of a Yellow Sun....because the movie was awful. Reply

Thread

Link

The book is really good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never judge a book by its movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People picked a good one. Love that book. Reply

Thread

Link

My favorite book! As a black immigrant in this country, this book spoke to me sooo much Reply

Thread

Link

I was thinking about doing one of those Little Free Library boxes outside my place this spring. I think I'd put books from black writers in there about intersectionality, mass incarceration, Jim Crow, etc. I've been reading a lot of James Baldwin lately and I've read some of his work so many times now that I feel like I should pass it on. It's funny how an author can be so popular but you still feel like you don't wanna give something away. Reply

Thread

Link

that's such a great idea! I wish i could do something like that but it wouldn't work in my neighbourhood. I'll never not be amazed with Baldwin's clarity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's awesome!



There are a couple of people with one in my neighbourhood and I always love to peruse them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a great idea. What Baldwin books do you recommend? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Giovanni’s Room, Another Country and The Fire Next Time are definitely 3 I'd recommend checking out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Also jumping in to recommend reading his short story, Sonny's Blues. I read it in high school and it's still one of my favorite short stories ever.



Edited at 2017-03-22 02:04 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of the houses in my neighborhood has one and i'm so tempted to get up on in there and see what i can trade for! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read this one already (& the other 4 on the shortlist too, woo) but still, a solid pick! all of the books are really good.



been having a very good reading year so far. I'm 2/3rds into The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas and it's fantastic. so nuanced. I love that it seems to be getting so much buzz & selling well. Reply

Thread

Link

I read The Hate U Give last week and loved it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Actually, finally, reading something rn! The Gift of Fear. Reading that alongside I... need to go back to reading fiction at some point.Actually, finally, reading something rn! The Gift of Fear. Reading that alongside http://reprints.longform.org/angels-dem ons is an experience. Reply

Thread

Link

What a cool idea! Reply

Thread

Link

I've had this on my bedside table for the longest, I wanna read it so bad but I just have no time ugh. I'm so stressed out with school and work and my mom just had a surgery and needs another one next month, I'm literally making myself sick. My doctor wants me to take a semester off but that's not possible. Hopefully I get to this sometime this summer. Reply

Thread

Link

oh i'm so sorry, that sounds so intense. i hope you can take some time for yourself each day - maybe just read a page at a time when you're in the waiting room etc. all my best to you and your mama. no shame in taking a semester off if that's what it boils down to, ya know? xox Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia bb, if you need a semester off to get it together... do it for yourself. i had to take off two years awhile ago to help my parents out because my dad was in a severe accident that completely messed up his back/spinal cord. i felt terrible about being out of school for so long but, looking back on it, i was ready to have a breakdown and stepping away from doing both school and work did wonders for me when i came back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, i have this and a zadie smith both on board to read next and i just can't bring myself to do it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love this idea! i keep forgetting to finish this book! i have it on kindle and i still haven't gotten into the habit of reaching for my kindle (i always grab my hard copy books). i should finish it with them! :) Reply

Thread

Link

thats a great book Reply

Thread

Link

Question: for the avid readers, do yall read an authors books in the order they were published? Or just if they interest you on an individual case? Sorry if my question doesn't make sense..

I want to start reading Baldwin and Morrison and I was just going to go in order of publication. Reply

Thread

Link

good choices! i love morrison and baldwin is next on my list lol.



i usually pick one of their more famous works bc those are usually more accessible, or a shorter work. i figure it's the best way to get into an author and judge if i actually like their style. then i just go for the books that sound interesting. ur way sounds v interesting tho u can def get a sense of how the author evolved over time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks, jeramy! Is that u in ur icon?



Thats a smart approach. whats ur fave morrison work? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Depends. If theyre one off books then idc but w/someone like Rick Riordan I feel the need to start w/Percy Jackson and then get to the Trials of Apollo. Although i'm skipping his Tres Navarre series. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just read them based on my interest. Also I usually only work through an author's entire bibliography if I they haven't published much, there are plenty of writers where I've only read a few of their works. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've heard people say good things about reading Toni Morrison in order. i think it's a cool idea just to see the growth of changes in the authors writing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nah I usually just stumble on a book I like and then I go read everything else by that author, basically in order of which one interests me the most? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

unless it's a series, I just pick up whatever interests me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No. Idk why anyone would? Unless it's a series Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There's no need to go in order but incidentally for me Go Tell it on the Mountain was such a great introduction of Baldwin, I think also because its semi-autobiographical. For some authors, I usually start with their most popular and then keep going from there.



Also from Baldwin, definitely Nobody Knows my Name and Another Country. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree with other people who say go with the most popular and then go from there. I find its easier to get into an author by reading their most well known work first. That way when you read their other work you can still see their progression in writing without being disappointed if its not as spectacular as their most famous work.



Morrison is one of my favorite authors and I recommend all of her books. I know a lot of people had a hard time with Beloved, but I thought it was really good. Also, The Bluest Eye was probably the most disturbing book I've read by her, but it had a lot to do with the abuse of one of the characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's a great writer and I was really glad to have been introduced to her by my English class. Reply

Thread

Link

if so does anyone have a good fun mystery thriller rec??



Its really hard for me to get into books/tv shows lately. idk whats wrong with me but i miss getting excited about a good mystery/thriller. I really like strong fun characters too..character development is important to me yo. Series are good too...



any recs??? Reply

Thread

Link

defending jacob and reconstructing amelia are both great. easy, quick reads. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was so disappointed w/ the ending of reconstructing amelia, it was so good up until that underwhelming reveal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sharp Objects by Gillian flynn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the kind worth killing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the dublin murder squad series by tana french is really solid and enjoyable imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The House Next Door by Anne Rivers Siddons is one of my favorite creepy mystery books.



I thought With Malice by Eileen Cook was a fun thriller, it's YA. It reads super fast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm moving to new york on sunday, so i'll have to join the club. Reply

Thread

Link

tysm! i lived in bk in 2014. happy to be back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think you have to be a New York Citizen for at least 6 months to participate Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link