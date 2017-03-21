March 21st, 2017, 07:48 pm a_files06 The Flash - Duet Producers Preview SourceLive viewing post of this hot mess? Tagged: dc comics, glee (fox), supergirl (cw), television - cw, the flash (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4040 comments Add comment
I'm not caught up but I hope this is cute, cause I think musical episodes are cute.
Why isn't the episode up on itunes yet?
also that end was the cutest but I was surprised by how long it went on for. I just kept thinking that if I was in Iris' shoes I would have no idea what to do for the length of the song lmbo
Also I'm just sitting here thinking how hot Iris and Lena or Iris and James would've looked together.
Edited at 2017-03-22 03:10 am (UTC)
also i just want to see how iris does in the musical.
Anyway I haven't watched the last few Flash and Supergirl episodes. I should maybe catch up one of these days.