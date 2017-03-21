Does every show have Darren Criss in it? (doesn't have cable) Reply

Thread

Link

totally skipping this episode. Reply

Thread

Link

There has been so much promo for this, and so many posts lmao, we are well and truly over-exposed and it can't help but disappoint! Reply

Thread

Link

Melissa sounded great in the opening number. Reply

Thread

Link

omg I just watched that clip of the Birds of Prey earlier today for funsies, how funny.



I'm not caught up but I hope this is cute, cause I think musical episodes are cute. Reply

Thread

Link

Darren sounded terrible next to Carlos and Jeremy lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Jeremy was the stand out for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's always the standout when he sings tbh < 3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so embarrassed that I used to find Darren Criss attractive. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I feel so ashamed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They totally went about this episode the wrong way. Reply

Thread

Link

While I enjoyed the episode I agree. They should have used the amazing Brave and the Bold episode as inspiration! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this episode has been a waste. Reply

Thread

Link

Ciscos powers can do ANYTHING, it's a little ridic at this point. Reply

Thread

Link

I really wish this was better than it was. I always hate musical episodes, but that's usually because no one can sing. But everyone here can sing and it still sucked. Reply

Thread

Link

mte...I tuned in at the end when Barry sang to Iris and I had to mute immedaitely. So much secondhand embarassment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoyed it. Except for the last song, the musical numbers weren't embarrassing, which I feel like usually happens with TV musical episodes. It definitely helped that everyone could sing. Reply

Thread

Link

Barry singing to iris is so beautiful. 😍 I need his song on iTunes now ! Reply

Thread

Link



That might have been the worst episode of any show in the history of telivision Reply

Thread

Link

You clearly are wrong because the 7th Heaven Musical exists Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



7th Heaven has bigger problems than its musical episode, sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooooooo lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it...I'm a little upset that they only had 5 songs though.

Why isn't the episode up on itunes yet? Reply

Thread

Link

the end was really cute Reply

Thread

Link

That was ... yikes Reply

Thread

Link

hate musical episodes of normal tv shows Reply

Thread

Link

I loved it but tbf I was in the minority who was excited for this episode. lol It was such a refreshing change from the seriousness both shows have been pushing lately. My only complaint was that JLM deserved a better song :(



also that end was the cutest but I was surprised by how long it went on for. I just kept thinking that if I was in Iris' shoes I would have no idea what to do for the length of the song lmbo Reply

Thread

Link

barry singing to iris at the end was cute, pretty much everything else was terrible Reply

Thread

Link







Also I'm just sitting here thinking how hot Iris and Lena or Iris and James would've looked together.



I think it should've been Iris and Kara in that coma because their mayo boyfriends lied to them and they were the one's hurt.Also I'm just sitting here thinking how hot Iris and Lena or Iris and James would've looked together. Reply

Thread

Link

A filler ep if I ever saw one Reply

Thread

Link

Does Glee feel like a million years ago to anyone else? like it hasnt been over for a long time yet I feel like it was AGES ago. And like the other day i watched one of those "celebs you didn't know were good singers" videos and Grant Gustin was one of them and I was literally like... Glee did everyone forget about Glee. Did we all collectively block it out? lmao (well obviously not this show since they got everyone there) Reply

Thread

Link

It really, really does. Though sometimes I'll randomly think 'I wonder what Glee would be performing if it was still around' and full body shudder, ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit, I know. Prince tribute episode, Chandelier (Glee cast version), some ham-fisted Adele 25 mash-up, Work from Home complete with costumes.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let it Go would've for sure happened. Hamilton tribute episode where they bring back Groff, while everyone wonders why he's still forced to do this shit. Kurt and Blane singing/ruining Helpless. Some shitty slowed down version of Lush Life because they can't afford to go to regionals and need to have a bake sale or something. How Far I'll Go, complete with racist Polynesian costumes.



Edited at 2017-03-22 03:10 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lin Manuel Miranda would've guest starred like twice at this point. Mostly I'm glad we were spared of a Chainsmokers Closer cover by Rachel and... anyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i actually can't wait for when the links go up to watch this hot mess.... i just watched a depressing movie so i would love some unintentional comic relief soon.



also i just want to see how iris does in the musical. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw one preview of Grant and Melissa and was confused because he sounded bad and I thought he could sing? Graceful dancer though.



Anyway I haven't watched the last few Flash and Supergirl episodes. I should maybe catch up one of these days. Reply

Thread

Link

So how was the fuckery? Reply

Thread

Link