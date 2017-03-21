Glee's Dean Geyer sex tape leaks online.

Was he the super religious one? Reply

Thread

Link

he was the one who cheated on her i think. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I meant in real life. I thought the actor was really religious. I could be thinking of some other actor. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OP his post is an offense!



How dare you try to make me watch heterosexual intercourse! Reply

Thread

Link





Here, have some SFW gayness. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes purify my soul with gay porn queen.

bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cameron was cute. He should come back. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bless you, my eyes are cleansed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao thankfully the birdshit looking "beauty mark" on that bottom's ass isn't visible. I always get so turned off whenever it appears in his videos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not here for this ungodly straight agenda.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

save yourself the watch tbh. its a minute of him dry humping her while she pops her gum more interested in looking at herself then him lmao Reply

Thread

Link

LOL damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks for saving my time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ yyyyy am i even more tempted now? girls lookin bored during str8 sex is my jam Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's dick, tho



Edited at 2017-03-22 01:35 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

classy move linking to the video, op.... Reply

Thread

Link

lol I feel like there is a battle of the sex leaks on ONTD, one side for and one side against Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember this guy from Terra Nova. Always thought he was hot. Wish this was with a guy instead. Reply

Thread

Link

I made this exact same statement about Chris Wood. Ive been thinking he was gay since I saw him on an episode of Girls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Santana slays every second of this ep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This leaked last week along with about 34 videos of Jillian Murray ... um ... doing some cool stuff.



I had no idea who he was.



Edited at 2017-03-22 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i'm glad we had an expert in here to clear this up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why anyone, especially if they're famous, would record themselves fucking - the risks are just too great Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I'm a nobody and can barely take a selfie without cringing at myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haaaaate taking pictures of myself. Mainly bc I personally think I'm not photogenic and idk my angles or whatever they call it lol.



Edited at 2017-03-22 12:26 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, like of course it's not their fault and they shouldn't expect it to leak, but like... I can't even imagine thinking it's worth it. Like, do you watch it back? I don't even understand the point. Pornstars do it way better than my starfish bottom self hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. I just don't get it. Famous or not, nothing is secured enough to make it worth it. Then there's the trust you have to have in the person you share it with to not be an asshole or not be careless around assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit, if I were hot and young, I'd be narcissistic and get that on record. For whom? I dunno. But I'm nearing 30 and already falling apart. So unless I pull an ~extreme makeover~ in the next year or two, don't expect One Night in Slinky Dinks anytime soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been mugged a few times so I don't have anything on my phone that I don't want a mugger to see lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was he the one who played the male escort? Reply

Thread

Link

My sextape is stored on Disney.coms server Reply

Thread

Link

Are you Chris Evans? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No but if you are going to upload your sextape anywhere, I highly recommend Disney.com it's safer than Sony.com and dnc.com for sure Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mine is in the Disney vault next to Cinderella and The Fox and the Hound.



tbh.



Edited at 2017-03-22 03:09 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nice bday present for him. Reply

Thread

Link

This was so planned that it is very sad. i'm so not into... Reply

Thread

Link

does she have bubblegum in her mouth during sex??? Reply

Thread

Link

lol this is barely a sex tape. Reply

Thread

Link