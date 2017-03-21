Glee's Dean Geyer sex tape leaks online.



- He was on Glee for a few episodes of season 4. He was Rachel's love interest in NY.
- He's with his girlfriend Jillian Murray, actress best known for her oscar worthy performance in 'Dark Ascension II: The Journey to Hell'.
- You can watch the video here.

Source

ONTD, share your sex tape!
Tagged: , , ,