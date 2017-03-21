Anne Frank Center Demands Apology From Tim Allen
The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect has demanded an apology from actor Tim Allen for comparing the way Republicans like him are treated in Hollywood to Nazi Germany.
The Center also posted an anti-semitic email they received in response to their demand and said they have received others like it since criticizing Allen:
source
take that annoying grunting man down a peg
what a bunch of babies lmao
Even tho it doesn't mean he's changed, or a good person, I hope his pr ppl convince him to donate to the museum. Take that crackers undeserved money.
Edited at 2017-03-21 11:42 pm (UTC)
The "crying refugee stock photos beside pictures of Anne Frank" is a little much.....
Edited at 2017-03-21 11:58 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-21 11:47 pm (UTC)
B7: The Diary. Bey will recite Anne's Diary in her next visual album, in between songs about feeling trapped in a relationship/ hiding from the press.
This comparison was especially egregious. I'm sure in nazi Germany they were letting Jewish people go on talk shows to complain about their lives + persecutions.
the heroes we so desperately need but do not deserve