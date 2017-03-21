Anne Frank Center Demands Apology From Tim Allen

well said

annoying grunting man lol Reply

annoying grunting COKE DEALER Reply

tim allen being such a shitstain really took the wind out of the sails for The Santa Clause and Toy Story for me. Reply

So true Reply

my childhood holidays are ruined tbh Reply

I know and that's a bummer because my kids watch them incessantly :( Reply

Right? I only like Toy Story but seriously. So depressing. Reply

How am I just realising it was him in Toy Story. I'm amazed at myself Reply

yeah and home improvement Reply

"bullying tim allen"



what a bunch of babies lmao Reply

Um, excuse you, it's "the great actor Tim Allen." Please don't dismiss his work!!1!1 Reply

i wondr if that lone adam carolla stan here luvz tim allen too Reply

I don't think these people understand the meaning of the word "bullying" Reply

We also shouldn't bully Trump either. He's sensitive about his tiny hands. Reply

Call his ass out!! I hate that he said it and I hope he rots.



Even tho it doesn't mean he's changed, or a good person, I hope his pr ppl convince him to donate to the museum. Take that crackers undeserved money. Reply

tim allen should probably be in jail for coke possession but alas Reply

Fuck a Tim Allen. Reply

That E-mail is breath taking. Reply

OMG I can't believe this is an official statement from a respected organization. I obvi agree with everything they are saying, but oh my... they don't seem to have someone with a PR degree running their social media haha it's so poorly formatted and CAPS



Edited at 2017-03-21 11:42 pm (UTC)

The caps is distracting from the point. Reply

Riiight? I had to google them to make sure they were a legit place. No reputable organization posts like that. Their website is equally terrible. Reply

LMAO same! From just the Facebook I was ready to call it "FAKE NEWS" (especially since they aren't even verified) and then I found out they had control over annefrank.com



The "crying refugee stock photos beside pictures of Anne Frank" is a little much..... Reply

Yeah the formatting threw me off as well. I wasn't sure if this was the official center.



Edited at 2017-03-21 11:58 pm (UTC)

It's the head of the org posting that stuff, I think. He talks like that all the time. Reply

Do you think they almost broke their macbook air? Reply

I get the feeling someone was so mad they said FUCK PR Reply

The Anne Frank Center has been going OFF since the election. I think they're out of fucks to give. Reply

Why are celebs always tryina make Anne Frank's story about themselves? Kinda reminds me of when Biebs said she woulda been a "belieber". And this:

oh my. I can see it now...



B7: The Diary. Bey will recite Anne's Diary in her next visual album, in between songs about feeling trapped in a relationship/ hiding from the press. Reply

omg noooo lol Reply

i get taking photos in the anne frank house (or any particularly sensitive exhibit; keeping things for your own information is important and part of remembering history is sharing it w others n photos are a good method for that) but. there's just something so off putting about posing. :| do you rly need a picture of yourself crouched in front of anne frank. Reply

ugh Reply

I didn't even realize that was beyonce the first time I scrolled past. Ia it is kinda tacky Reply

The Bey photo is NAGL but the Bieber thing was UGH X INFINITY Reply

this is embarrassing Reply

It's not just celebs. I went to Auschwitz last year and the amount of people taking selfies was astounding. Look up the tag on IG :/ Visitors had also carved love hearts and shit into the walls. It was sickening. Reply

This reminds me, there was that artist who got fed up with selfies at Holocaust memorials so he started Photoshopping the selfies into concentration camps, and he'd only take down the photos if the people apologized and asked. There were some super assholes who would do cutesy poses or climb on the monuments for a cool photo. Reply

this is an odd photo Reply

Yeah who cares about the Nazis? There's a new Bieber album out. /s Reply

I'm genuinely stunned this man is still relevant enough to warrant being interviewed. Should have kept his coke-addicted ass in the 90s Reply

I'm even more stunned that the mythos that Tim Allen was a decent person was so pervasive. Reply

honestly same?? Reply

Yeah, I'm wondering what he even has to promote? lol Reply

I remember going to the Anne Frank house as a kid and some of the people ahead of us on the tour were complaining about how hot it was, and making jokes. It's just savage.



This comparison was especially egregious. I'm sure in nazi Germany they were letting Jewish people go on talk shows to complain about their lives + persecutions. Reply

some people act so disrespectful in places like these tbh. i've been to buchenwald concentration camp with my highschool class once and there were people laughing and talking loudly on the phone or eating while looking at the exhibits. it was like "really??? this is the time and place you have to do this???" Reply

I went to Auschwitz this summer with a girl from my Hostel... who brought cookies to snack on. Like I know they have a cafe and stuff but it just... felt off to be wandering through bunkhouses and eating a fucking cookie. Reply

When I visited Majdanek 20 years ago, there was a group of American high school seniors on a tour and they were so unbelievably rude and disrespectful, running around laughing, taking pictures with their heads in the crematorium ovens, making fun of the English grammatical mistakes on the signs, etc. The adults with them did nothing. I seriously wanted to slap the shit out of all of them. Reply

my sister visited Auschwitz, the place where both of my grandparents spent their youth, and she said there was a group of high schoolers on a field trip laughing and playing around. shit that like is why i could never go, i would see red. Reply

people's lack of empathy is disturbing Reply

It frustrates me seeing people behave like that at certain historical sites too. I'm glad I didn't see anything like that when I went to Juno Beach. Reply

not trying to be old_man_yells_at_cloud.jpeg but i've noticed that younger generations empathy towards historical events such as this has diminished over the years. saying this as a teacher. have had multiple students read/present on eli wiesel's night and the diary of anne frank and treated the entire thing like a joke. making fun of the names, purposefully mispronouncing names, saying they had no connection with the work and laughing at the events that took place. things that i found disturbing and upset me at their age, when i read these works, makes them laugh. it's really disheartening to witness. Reply

So someone from ontd is the social media person for the Anne Frank center...🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Reply

yeah, no, that's straight from the head of the organization - look up any of his interviews, there was one on CNN where he was flat out like 'idgaf if ivanka converted, trump can still be a bigot even if his daughter is jewish...he is an anti-semite and a racist' Reply

The head of the org is an ontd member! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Reply

I'm glad someone said that on a mainstream network. The "45 has Jewish family members so he can't be racist!!" narrative is so ridiculous. Reply

Living for the work the Anne Frank Center has been doing in the Trump era. Reply

mte



the heroes we so desperately need but do not deserve Reply

Parent

I have no idea. It still seems to be working for me. Reply

all my notifs have gone to my trash bin this week it's odd Reply

Tim is fucking gross. And that email...I don't even have the words. Reply

