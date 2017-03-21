Screenwriter provides new details on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Alternate Ending

meh, i loved the way it ended Reply

Thread

Link

It definitely fit with the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. The ending changed it from a good film to an amazing film for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I've never been so gutted and thrilled at the same time by a movie ending



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too even though it crushed me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would have preferred the happy ending. Reply

Thread

Link





Speaking of Rogue One I was at WDW a few days ago and I had to get these.







I normally put my non trading pins in a pin book but I think I'm going to put the "defiance" one either on my purse or my jacket. I prefer the ending that we saw. I don't really think the film works without the sacrifice.Speaking of Rogue One I was at WDW a few days ago and I had to get these.I normally put my non trading pins in a pin book but I think I'm going to put the "defiance" one either on my purse or my jacket. Reply

Thread

Link

That defiance pin is so awesome. I might have to see if they have them on the site. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have the defiance pin and one of Jyn and Cassian from Disneyland! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those are hella cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omw I love these Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sad ending makes more sense



#TheRealSuicideSquad Reply

Thread

Link

How sad that Rogue One and Magnificent Seven did a better job at a Suicide Squad plot than actual Suicide Squad, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss them Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, the ending was great as is. They didn't need to survive, since they have no part in Episodes IV-VI Reply

Thread

Link

I think I prefer the ending that we got to see? Vder choking Krennic sounds meh, would kind of destroy the impact of "don't choke on your aspiration" impact because the scene would almost get repeated just with a different ending. I see no point in Jyn and Cassian escaping if the others died anyway, that's just cheesy. Reply

Thread

Link

I see no point in Jyn and Cassian escaping if the others died anyway, that's just cheesy.



mte. Like the first time I saw it, I was SO SURE they'd be rescued, but after I saw it the second time it made a much bigger impact when I knew they wouldn't be, especially when Admiral Raddis said "Rogue One, may the force be with you" I just started sobbing lol. It was a perfect ending imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thisclose to screaming when Tarkin said 'You may fire when ready' but Raddus speaking was what drove it home that there would be no rescue and Jyn and Cassian would die too, I started crying there



Still prefer the ending we got tho, even if I loved these characters and wanted them to survive.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sad ending is better tbh

although seeing vader in a little more action would be nice Reply

Thread

Link

In that early “happy ending” version, there was no Bodhi Rook, Chirrut Imwe, or Baze Malbus.



Ok so what i'm getting is that this wasn't a 'happy ending' version at all... it was just a shit entirely other film from early storyboarding.



Can't just be not having the most important Old Married Space Gays in the galaxy far far away tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

mmhmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"in that version, all of the best characters weren't there!" well then what is the fucking point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll take the kill-'em-all ending *with* the awesome characters, thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would've preferred a non romance ending tbh but not a happy ending. It felt true to the tone of the movie which really went into the war aspect of star wars, and it would've felt unfair for everyone to die in this suicide mission except somehow for the two leads. The movie still ended with hope thanks to their sacrifice, i thought it was a good ending (minus the kiss)



Edited at 2017-03-21 11:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

they didn't kissed they hugged Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oops @ me, i was sure i remembered one Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't remember a kiss Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't see it as romantic at all. and there was no kiss. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The version in my head has them fucking on the beach Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

there was no kiss, but in the elevator ride down they were giving some strong eye game. then they hugged it out on the beach when the blast came towards them ;____; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eyefucking =/= kissing, js Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm finally watching this next month during Celebration. This was probably the most under lock and not leak key movie i've seen. Reply

Thread

Link

meh they all had to die, otherwise there would be a million questions of 'why weren't there in episodes 4-6??'



this movie was blech and forgettable anyway so who cares Reply

Thread

Link

I saw it with my wife. She's always been super into Star Wars and I generally don't care, so she loved it and I kept rolling my eyes because, oh, hey, yet another scene of the dark of space and then suddenly THIS part is lit and then THIS part is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the thing is that i fucking love star wars since i was a kid, and this movie was a major bore and disappointment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I prefer the ending we got. It fit the movie and was more realistic. Reply

Thread

Link

i watched this a day ago ;_; i didnt expect them all to go omg Reply

Thread

Link

the fact that they all die + vaders massacre makes the movie soooo much better. Reply

Thread

Link