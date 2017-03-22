Ryan Reynolds has really aged. Reply

i thought he would stay young forever

yeah, maybe its just cos i rewatched just friends the other day, but i thought damn, he looks pretty old in that thumbnail in comparison.



maybe its just the greying hair.

I feel like it's an improvement over his alarmingly smooth complexion of the early 2000s.

Reynolds is so annoying

ITA. He is my BEC.



ITA. He is my BEC.

Edited at 2017-03-22 12:38 am (UTC)

they are so cute and naturally funny <3

Not as iconic as this one:

Reply

They are so high in this. I love them.

came here to say, nothing will beat gideon

Lol I still think of this every time I hear the name Gideon.

lmao omg

lmaooo

this is like top 10 best youtube videos of all time for me

alternate title: two possible serial killers laugh knowingly

After Nightcrawler, definite yes to Jake.



After Nightcrawler, definite yes to Jake.

But even when Ryan was all scary psychopathic in the Amityville remake, I was like... good lordT, he can possess my bussy.

Ryan Reynolds shouldn't even have a career.

He and Colin whatshisface who did Jurassic World are the posterboys of white mediocrity being rewarded.

Mfte

MTE

For the longest time I thought that Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling were the same person. So bland, both of them.



Jake is hot. Reply

yeah the Canadian Ryans are interchangeable.

I've never understood how people get them confused. One is a charming, likeable, talented dude who is constantly choosing interesting projects. The other is an annoying attention whore try hard, who despite numerous flops has been given a million chances in Hollywood.

Reynolds wishes he had Gosling's career. Reply

what is that shirt, berg

Lol this is cute

Does ONTD hate Toothy Tile for dating Taylor or nah?

Nah

I judged him hard for it (mostly because of the age difference)

No. She didn't have a super bad rep yet. Like, she had written about Joe and MAYBE John by that point.

She was still America's sweetheart then who seemed harmless.



I just remember how my dad was super Team Taylor and I was passively Team Kanye. If he came home drunk and I was home, I'd somehow bring it up. He'd get all fired up and I'd be like "well, I'm going to bed..."

It cracked me up. Reply

Jake Gyllenhaal is forever attractive to me.



Reply

lol i think i'm the opposite



he looks too...nice? idk Reply

same. I didn't really care for him before but I haz seen the light.

I can't stand Ryan Reynolds, but love Jake so much. I can't believe I have to pay for a RR movie just for Jake

i love watching interviews with this guy. he always seems to fun with the people he's interviewing and is an actual fan.

hard pass tbh.

The movie looks cool but I totally forgot about since I first saw the trailer 4 months ago. It has zero promo? And it's coming out this week like...

I had never heard of it until maybe two weeks ago and was wondering why I hadn't because of the cast and what not.

I see the preview like every time I go to the movies but besides that I agree there's very little buzz around it

