iZombie Season 3 Trailer
In the third season, Liv has discovered there are more zombies living in Seattle than she previously believed. In fact, there is a private military contractor employing a small zombie army, and that army is preparing for the day humans learn of their existence. Major finds a job and acceptance in this army. Liv and Clive investigate the murder of a zombie family that may just set off an all-out zombie-human war. Ravi’s former boss at the Center for Disease Control shows up in Seattle to investigate the Max Rager massacre. Blaine finds living as a human with no memory of his evil past is more blessing than curse. Peyton pulls at a thread in one of her cases that may lead to the villain that’s pulling all the strings. This season, Liv will eat the brains and take on the traits of a dominatrix, a JACKASS-style stunt man, an office gossip, a pre-school teacher, a conspiracy theorist, a dungeon master, and many more.
source
but tbh I can't remember what happened last season... I might have to rewatch
In related news, is anyone else obsessed with Rahul Kohli's Instagram and/or face?
I really like iZombie, it's such a cute show, and it looks like the CW is actually promoting it, so hopefully that's a good sign.
They are so funny on IG, the guy that plays Major is always trolling Rahul Kohli when he posts gifts from different companies.