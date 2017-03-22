iZombie Season 3 Trailer

When does this come back? Reply

April 4th Reply

Ty! I've missed this show. Reply

Finally!

but tbh I can't remember what happened last season... I might have to rewatch Reply

can't wait! it's been too long. Reply

Looks pretty much amazing! I was expecting it to get a bit darker for some reason.



In related news, is anyone else obsessed with Rahul Kohli's Instagram and/or face? Reply

yep. he's so cute and clearly likes taking selfies lmao But I love getting updates on how long his beard is getting <3 Reply

Major is so fucking hot Reply

he is, sometimes, but then he can be the human equivalent of the :/ emoticon? like, his mouth is super crooked? but robert buckley is adorable as is his bromance with rahul. Reply

Yay! I love this show, it's a lot of fun Reply

This show <3 Reply

Excited

Reply

I love this show. Please don't get canceled! Reply

The fact that is is airing on such a weird schedule is a sign it is getting canceled. :( Reply

it has a pretty large netflix viewing audience (lots of CW shows do, which is why CW has deals with them) so i doubt it Reply

the cw renewed almost every show they had, so i think this has a chance of getting picked up too. Reply

I'm hoping it won't be. It looks like Frequency & No Tomorrow are cancelled, Reign & The Vampire Diaries won't be back next year - so that's 4 shows gone. They could axe The Originals and hopefully keep this one. That would leave enough room for new shows next season.



I really like iZombie, it's such a cute show, and it looks like the CW is actually promoting it, so hopefully that's a good sign. Reply

I doubt they're gonna pick up 5 new pilots next year. Reply

So excited that iZombie and Orphan Black are finally airing soon! Reply

This show is so cute and I'm glad it's back.



They are so funny on IG, the guy that plays Major is always trolling Rahul Kohli when he posts gifts from different companies. Reply

I'm still on the 1st season on Netflix but I'm going to finish so I can watch this. Reply

I'm so glad this show is finally about to come back. It's been too long. Reply

I wasn't gonna watch this because zombies are boring, but it's so easy to binge watch and I love the cast. I just watched the 2nd season, so perfect timing! Also, I realized it's actually zombie apocalypses that bore me. Reply

Zombies CAN be done well. Just... normally they aren't. Reply

Oh, I agree! I like the ones that have some sort of cultural commentary, but we unfortunately went through a plague of "oh look, zombies! me and my bros can shoot stuff and be badass and take turns being distraught and stoic!" stories that burned me out. Reply

i just finished catching up on this. i enjoyed it a lot more than i thought i would. this show needs to stop killing liv's interesting boyfriends tho just so she'll endgame with major. Reply

IA about the bf part. Drake does come back in an ep this season. I wish Lowell came back too. Reply

i loved drake a lot, but it would be great to see lowell again too. Reply

