all mine

Arnold Schwarzenegger vs Donald Trump #69420




-Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video to Twitter mocking President Donald Trump's record low approval ratings and calling him out for a recent budget proposal that would cut funding for, among other things, Meals on Wheels and after-school programs for children.

-"Oh, Donald, the ratings are in, and you got swamped," Schwarzenegger said in Tuesday's video. "Wow. Now you're in the 30s? But what do you expect? I mean when you take away after school programs for children and meals on wheels for the poor people, that's not what you call making America great again. Come on!"

source= https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Image and video hosting by TinyPicImage and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , ,