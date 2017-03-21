Arnold Schwarzenegger vs Donald Trump #69420
Hey, @realDonaldTrump, I have some advice. See you at Hart Middle School? Here's more info about #afterschool: https://t.co/NOgdhBHyyp pic.twitter.com/NQI2OdVqtF— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 21, 2017
-Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a video to Twitter mocking President Donald Trump's record low approval ratings and calling him out for a recent budget proposal that would cut funding for, among other things, Meals on Wheels and after-school programs for children.
-"Oh, Donald, the ratings are in, and you got swamped," Schwarzenegger said in Tuesday's video. "Wow. Now you're in the 30s? But what do you expect? I mean when you take away after school programs for children and meals on wheels for the poor people, that's not what you call making America great again. Come on!"
source= https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger?ref_
edit: This is also killing me: GOP senator asks Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch: "Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses, or one horse-sized duck?"
Edited at 2017-03-21 10:17 pm (UTC)
point 2 - what the what?
WTF???
Between the hearing with Comey and this one, R's are proving over and over how truly insane they are.
I mean it's possible he took it as a "fuck you" to him. That's how DJT tok it, but man.
I mean Arnold has been against him since the primaries so I don't get what the fuck he was thinking taking that job outside of a blatant cash grab
I haven’t seen a single Democrat … indicate they were prepared to either for cloture or to vote for him. If Judge Gorsuch can’t achieve 60 votes in the Senate, could any judge appointed by a Republican president be approved with 60 or more votes in the Senate?”
That truck driver could have fucking DIED and all GorSUCK could do was say he "empathized" with him.
Edited at 2017-03-21 10:19 pm (UTC)
That's the most condescending old white man speak for 'Get out of my face, I could not give less of a shit about your problems.'
But thank god for Franken going in.
Or so we have been told.