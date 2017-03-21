Arnold Schwarzenegger vs Donald Trump #69420

A POLITICS POST! Reply

Really America? This is what you have become? Reply

Not a fan of the Governator, but here for him if he wants to take down Twimp.



edit: This is also killing me: GOP senator asks Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch: "Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses, or one horse-sized duck?"



please tell me that's satire Reply

Nope! Copy/Pasted right off The Hill 😂 Reply

can't trust anyone willing to fight a hundred duck-sized horses Reply

isn't that a Reddit joke Reply

point 1 - MFTE



point 2 - what the what? Reply

omg this cannot be real life. I want off this fucking timeline. Reply

"Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses, or one horse-sized duck?"



WTF???



Between the hearing with Comey and this one, R's are proving over and over how truly insane they are. Reply

ARNOLD IS WEARING A US SOCCER SHIRT. Reply

<3____________<3 icon Reply

I'm watching Flash because of Tom Felton. WHY HAVE I DONE THIS TO MYSELF? Reply

1st thing I noticed Reply

Yet...you still took a job carrying on his ~legacy that put money in his pocket and helped legitimize his shitty reality show history. Reply

Lol fr Reply

Yeah after being on the Apprentice he has no leg to stand on



I mean it's possible he took it as a "fuck you" to him. That's how DJT tok it, but man.



I mean Arnold has been against him since the primaries so I don't get what the fuck he was thinking taking that job outside of a blatant cash grab Reply

Yes! Do it! To quote agent orange "delay, delay, delay"! Reply

Yes to this. It won't happen but it should. They wouldn't let an outgoing president have his pick but the president who committed treason and will be gone soon is having hearings for his pick. Reply

Link





McConnell: If Gorsuch can’t be confirmed, who can?

https://t.co/gUXj77jw68 pic.twitter.com/4FzELOzrVp — POLITICO (@politico) March 21, 2017



I haven’t seen a single Democrat … indicate they were prepared to either for cloture or to vote for him. If Judge Gorsuch can’t achieve 60 votes in the Senate, could any judge appointed by a Republican president be approved with 60 or more votes in the Senate?” You'll like this. Reply

I was so excited to see this news alert. Stand up! I will call both my Senators tomorrow to ask them to support this Reply

we'll see if dems manage to maintain a spine Reply

I watched this part live, it was very fucking telling.



That truck driver could have fucking DIED and all GorSUCK could do was say he "empathized" with him.



Edited at 2017-03-21 10:19 pm (UTC) Reply

I empathize with you



That's the most condescending old white man speak for 'Get out of my face, I could not give less of a shit about your problems.' Reply

I love Al Franken. Reply

jfc what an asshole Reply

Ugh that story, and this douche.



But thank god for Franken going in. Reply

Can't watch video rn what us this truck driver story about Reply

He is a psychopath. Reply

Wow. Go Al. Reply

i love al franken but this is such an irrelevant question, what is this tumblr moral quiz? gorsuch will be examining the law, was there a legal question here? Reply

WHAT THE FUCK. This shit would never happen under labor and union laws in Australia. Especially for truckies. Reply

I wouldn't normally approve but we all know it will hurt Trump in the right way and I'm here for that. Let his ego take the full blast. Reply

punch him please Reply

Link

this is the batman v superman of republican celebrities, aint it

Link

God, basically. Just as annoying and embarrassing. Reply

This easily has a lower RT rating than BvS Reply

Depends, are their mothers named Martha? Reply

lmao Reply

The FBI is currently looking into Infowars as possibly colluding with Russia and im sorely tempted to reactivate FB to see how that one Tr*mpster I know is reacting. Reply

honestly the excuse that person would make is not worth the headache Reply

They're freaking the fuck out, of course. Claiming they're being persecuted. Reply

Since this is a politics post, can we talk about the UK going further down the shitter on the 29th? We need a Brexit post tbh. Reply

gather your celeb reactions fam! Reply

What's happening on the 29th? I haven't been paying as much attention to the UK and Brexit as I should be. Reply

They initiate Brexit proceedings formally Reply

Theresa May says shes triggering Article 50 on the 29th of March.



Or so we have been told. Reply

Parent

May is going to invoke Article 50 and start the hard Brexit. Lol Reply

Parent

the uk is so fucked tbh. and may is delusional. frankly, i hope the eu takes them to the cleaners for the shit they've been pulling with this brexit. Reply

Parent

i dont know what i'll do next week when its announced Reply

Parent

Such a missed opportunity at not doing it on March 15th.



my bartender friend is trying to sort out his and his daughter's passports. he's Belfast born and raised and kept his citizenship, plus has US citizenship, and has an Irish/EU passport. Reply

Oh man. With all the restrictions they're gonna bring, it's gonna be hard to travel there. Reply

two buffoons flinging shit at each other Reply

this beautiful comment Reply

lmaaooooo get it Arnold Reply

HOLY SHIT KELLYANNE APPEARED ON TV TODAY AND I MISSED IT! Reply

Did someone finally throw a bucket of water on the wicked witch of the west wing? Reply

Did you really miss it tho? Reply

She said something about how Manafort and Page were "fringe" players in the campaign. I CACKLED. Reply

Parent

