Paris Hilton On Why She Has Stopped Partying & Inspiring The New Gen of IT Girls





  • On why she stopped partying: “I never go out anymore because, ‘It’s Thursday night, and this club is cool’ — I’m completely over that now. I’d much rather be at home with my boyfriend (Chris Zylka from "The Leftovers" and scene queen Hanna Beth's ex-fiancée), cooking, playing virtual-reality games, playing with the dogs. I’ve settled down a lot in that area. I’ve been to enough fun parties in my life. Enough to last many lifetimes.

  • On being a "fashion icon" to millenials like Kendall Jenner: “Kendall looked beautiful in that dress. It’s the perfect dress to wear for a 21st birthday. It makes me happy to see these girls be inspired by me.” (W Magazine has recently published an article calling Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Co. the new Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie)

  • Says people realize she's not the dumb blonde they think she is once she is in a boardroom talking about her business.

  • Refuses to talk about the fact that she voted for Trump.


SOURCE

Do you think Kendall and Bella are the new Paris and Nicole, ONTD? Is voting for Trump the proof that Paris is indeed a dumb blonde? TYFYA!
tumblr_nrqm7bfOYO1qe0deco1_500.gif
Tagged: , , , , , , , ,