Paris Hilton On Why She Has Stopped Partying & Inspiring The New Gen of IT Girls
- On why she stopped partying: “I never go out anymore because, ‘It’s Thursday night, and this club is cool’ — I’m completely over that now. I’d much rather be at home with my boyfriend (Chris Zylka from "The Leftovers" and scene queen Hanna Beth's ex-fiancée), cooking, playing virtual-reality games, playing with the dogs. I’ve settled down a lot in that area. I’ve been to enough fun parties in my life. Enough to last many lifetimes.”
- On being a "fashion icon" to millenials like Kendall Jenner: “Kendall looked beautiful in that dress. It’s the perfect dress to wear for a 21st birthday. It makes me happy to see these girls be inspired by me.” (W Magazine has recently published an article calling Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Co. the new Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie)
- Says people realize she's not the dumb blonde they think she is once she is in a boardroom talking about her business.
- Refuses to talk about the fact that she voted for Trump.
