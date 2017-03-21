Paris Hilton On Why She Has Stopped Partying & Inspiring The New Gen of IT Girls

Why won't she talk about voting for Tr**p? Is she ashamed or something? Reply

Thread

Link

She's not ashamed. She has admitted to it, and she stands behind it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she's a coward. She was proud of it, until she realized that it could mess up her bank account. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It could hurt her brand. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shoo Reply

Thread

Link

lol i like the scene queen Hanna Beth's ex-fiancée note

i was going to say is she really famous enough for that shout out? but i guess winning the DVF show did it Reply

Thread

Link

shes such an inspiration to us all <3 Reply

Thread

Link

This racist, homophobic heffa... like who is surprised she voted for Trump. She's straight up one of those fools who knows they'll be dragged through the fucking coals for voting so she's shutting her mouth because she's a goddamn coward.



But congrats on not getting yourself arrested now, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

Unfortunately unlike other it girls from that time her style never evolved. And lol at that guy being her boyfriend. Reply

Thread

Link

But other than Nicole Ritchie who even evolved Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm talking purely in terms of style, Lindsay and Mischa also started dressing better when Zoe started dressing them but Paris still looked tacky af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember when Trump talked about knowing her since she was like 10 and admitting that he thought to himself what a beautiful girl she was? And then him admitting he watched ha sex tape? The piece de resistance: Her voting for him and being proud of it. Burn baby, burn! Reply

Thread

Link

What's really weird about the whole situation is that I'd bet that her parents/family voted for him too. Like....they voted for a man who openly admitted to watching their daughter's sex tape..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg did he really admit that? WTF... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But they'll be getting a better tax rate so it's totes worth it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





gross i didn't know she voted for trump Reply

Thread

Link

Flawless gif choice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm shocked she voted at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nattie Neidhart is a gift to wrestling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

KenDULL and the Hadids are way too boring to be the new Paris and Nicole. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree they are soooo boring



I have a soft spot for Bella but she's no Nicole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously they don't have charisma Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and by charisma you mean class A drugs? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Stopped Partying"



Gurl get real, don't you still moonlight as a DJ? They literally get paid to play music and party.



And calling her a dumb blonde for voting for Trump is too soft, its shamefully complicit to the shit show we are suffering through now and in general morally reprehensible. She needs to go back to throwing dusty internet shade at Kim for being more popular than her now and remain silent.



Edited at 2017-03-21 09:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link



Did someone say something about a dumb blonde being complicit in Trump's fuckery? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit, I should have seen this coming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her Snapchat basically only consists of her hosting foam parties overseas, filming her dogs and saying "11:11, make a wish" twice a day. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her boyfriend is the douchebag dude from twisted that dated #poorjo?? lmao she has interesting taste in men Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaooo yes. He dated Lucy Hale too I believe then was in his feelings when she dipped on him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





yeah he tweeted a bunch of stuff about her when she dumped him lol: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh Flashua :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Refuses to talk about the fact that she voted for Trump.



A rich white woman voted for Trump? I am shocked. Reply

Thread

Link



Oh to be a blonde woman finding popularity from work in reality television and then building an empire out of branding ha daddy's name. And then there's Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton is racist, bigoted trash but shit, at least she doesn't pretend to be otherwise.



Edited at 2017-03-21 09:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It's such a joke that Ivanka's "not becoming a government employee" yet is set to receive security clearance & her own office in the White House. Grr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm oddly okay with her receiving these things if that means that when all this Russia stuff hits the fan she will be exiled, too. I would love it if she could never set foot on American soil again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link