Scandal 6x07 Promo - "A Traitor Among Us"

The fact that this season has become nothing but episodes profiling each of the show's useless male characters is so frustrating. The shooting kicked this off on such a high. What happened? Reply

I think because Kerry was pregnant, they decided to not have her be on the screen so much. I miss when it was just OPA and them helping messy people. This political shit is annoying me. Reply

MTE! Every season I think they'll leave this political ish and go back to helping clients at OAP but it never happens so I've given up. I've only watch the first two episodes of this season but I stopped when I saw where it was heading. I'll prolly watch the season finale but that'll be it. Reply

For next season they need to go back to that. Olivia is getting on my nerves more than usual. I just miss the first 2 seasons Reply

OMG i love this point. i legit forgot they used to JUST help people. back in the beginning season 1, i loved that! when they covered shit up! that was that pope shit. Reply

yeah, agreed. Jake's episode was so meh, I had no interest until the end of it. Reply

She is gonna ask him to kill papa Pope isn't she? Reply

the relationship between Olivia and her father is annoying/doesn't make sense

i hate seeing them interact. Reply

extinction was such a random episode. b613 has been dismantled, but it's pretty clear that papa pope still wields a lot of power. who is this organization and why is eli so shooketh by them? im v confused. Reply

Him being scared was weird for me, like I get why they did it but it seem so out of the field to me. Reply

right. he's always the "im the one that knocks" type. that org just coming out of nowhere just seems so out of place. Reply

the worst part is that they dont seem scary at all. the guy shooting the other guy was like a wtf moment but other than that, i dont seem to understand them at all. its like Revenge and The Initiative again. Reply

Lmaooo they've brought in another B613 agency and they scare Papa I'm the one who knocks Pope?!!! I honestly can't rn!! RIP Scandal. Reply

it's so bad now, but i cant stop watching. Reply

yeah i hope we find out who these people are controlling him. we just got BOOM new group and that was that. (new racist group) Reply

This show is so dumb and yet I can't stop watching... Reply

I've been hating everything about this season. A Cyrus episode, a Jake episode, a Papa Pope episode and now a Huck episode all in a row. Fuck that. What's next, a David episode?



Where is Liv? Where is Mellie? At this point I'd take Abby. I'm am so sick of these shitty men and their flip issues. Reply

the problem with those eps are that they seem to bring up more questions than answers. for example in this ep, why did rowan have to shoot frankie when he had a guy with the rifle aiming for him? or did jake know the guy that "shot" frankie? and etc. Reply

LMAO a david episode Reply

The accents of the people controlling Papa Pope sound weird to me, as if they're cartoon caricatures. Or are they just old fashioned/regional accents? I also seem to remember Olivia personally attempting to shoot her father a few seasons back, so this feels a little repetitive. Reply

that woman actress was in that abc show The Family (i think it was only 1 season) and her accent was the same Reply

a huck episode? no thanks.



srsly tho, this season all my faves are disappointing me. svu, scandal, the flash. wtf? Reply

the first huck ep was great till he just became the worst actor ever. recently i read a comment where someone said that Guillermo Diaz was a far better actor then scott foley. lmaoo



i'm sorry your favorite shows are failing you :( i'm sure once the season finale are coming, the shows will pick up. Reply

sorry, OT but you mentioned SVU. how did olivia and that IAB guy get together?! i know they're broken up but how did that happen!? Reply

I actually enjoyed the ep from last week. I wish Eli had killed all of those white people. Reply

i'm assuming these single character heavy episodes (mellie, cyrus, jake, rowan and now huck) are because of kerry's pregnancy, but i can't wait until they get back to normal. the show is meh now regardless, but i've only liked the mellie heavy episode so far. i'm hoping there isn't a fitz centric one coming Reply

Jeff perry's daughter is a bad actress. She reminds me of Jes Macallan (Joss from Mistresses) but she is much more terrible. I keep feeling like she going to tell a joke. Reply

Her acting is terrible. Like, she should quit this acting thing she's trying. Reply

Isn't she going to be playing the mom on the Big Bang Theory spinoff that will definitely run for way too many years? I think that means she's set for life. Reply

yup she is. its a shame she has her mother's voice and her father's acting skill. Reply

Mte, and her character is so obnoxious. Reply

yeah, she is not good at being menacing at all Reply

She is the worst. Nepotism sucks so much. Reply

god that scene where she confronts Rowan/Eli/whatever the fuck his legal name is in his house in the dark was so terrible. was she trying for humor? menace? I have no fucking clue but it was AWFUL. Reply

Who is this weird cabal and why is papa Pope so afraid of them? I swear this show used to be a lot more grounded in reality...



I hope they get back to more of an ensemble show soon, I'm not liking these character-focused episodes (maybe I would if they weren't focused on characters I don't like, such as Jake). Reply

Just coming in here to say #FreeKerry.



Haven't watched any of this season, and the fact that they are having a HUCK episode of all things makes me think I made the rest decision. Reply

ha I literally just texted my sister about how I've been hate watching this season when I used to live for Thursday nights. it's just so convoluted now with all the twists and turns. you aren't House of Cards or Homeland, Shonda. Reply

lmao, a Huck episode? really? HIM?? LMAO Shonda you lost it, he is soo bad.



Where is my queen Mellie?? Reply

