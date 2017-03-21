Scandal 6x07 Promo - "A Traitor Among Us"
Scandal 6x07 "A Traitor Among Us" Season 6 Episode 7 Promo - After discovering new information about the assassination of Frankie Vargas, Olivia makes a shocking decision and asks Huck to complete one of the most difficult tasks yet, on “Scandal,” airing Thursday, March 23rd on ABC.
Are you ready for a Huck ep?
Last ep was a mess/doesnt make much sense.
i hate seeing them interact.
Where is Liv? Where is Mellie? At this point I'd take Abby. I'm am so sick of these shitty men and their flip issues.
srsly tho, this season all my faves are disappointing me. svu, scandal, the flash. wtf?
i'm sorry your favorite shows are failing you :( i'm sure once the season finale are coming, the shows will pick up.
god that scene where she confronts Rowan/Eli/whatever the fuck his legal name is in his house in the dark was so terrible. was she trying for humor? menace? I have no fucking clue but it was AWFUL.
I hope they get back to more of an ensemble show soon, I'm not liking these character-focused episodes (maybe I would if they weren't focused on characters I don't like, such as Jake).
Haven't watched any of this season, and the fact that they are having a HUCK episode of all things makes me think I made the rest decision.
ha I literally just texted my sister about how I've been hate watching this season when I used to live for Thursday nights. it's just so convoluted now with all the twists and turns. you aren't House of Cards or Homeland, Shonda.
Where is my queen Mellie??