Kesha's amended lawsuit against Dr. Luke rejected by judge

I hate it for her. I agree, her lawyers aren't helping at all. Reply

can she catch a break

holy shit Reply

Fucking hell! 😡 Reply

maybe if taylor swift donated more than a measly $100k she could afford better lawyers Reply

ummm...are you shaming her for not donating more?? Reply

This feminist donation erasure, she donated $250K.



Edited at 2017-03-21 09:14 pm (UTC)

I was thinking that, thanks for making the correction with a joke that made me LOL for real Reply

Maybe if she actually spoke out or took something to Capitol Hill, Kesha would be free :/ Reply

honestly I don't know how she's kept going. she's so strong. Reply

OT but I bought my little faux-niece Eloise board books when she was born, she is now getting to be the age where she listens to people reading and I'm so excited to bust them out. Reply

Eloiseeeeeee! You're wonderful for buying her books. Hopefully one day she can read them to you and you can beam with pride! Reply

I was about to post this. I feel really sad. I've read every court file as of late and it baffles my mind that Luke's arguments aren't laughed at. Lots of "EXHIBIT A: an email of me being nice to Kesha!" as if that is proof he didn't rape her.



She's really fucked... I really don't think there is a way she is gonna get out of this. The judge is clearly treating this like a black and white issue, and not considering that Kesha's behaviour (such as signing the 2008 contract, after the alleged rape) is complicated, like all assault victims. The judge isn't going to take her word for it, and it makes me sick. Reply

I agree, I've felt the same way since this all started. Poor Kesha :-( Reply

The problem is that she has to prove that she signed the contract under duress or under diminished capacity of mind for it to not be valid. Additionally, she swore under oath in a 2011 deposition that she was not assaulted or drugged by Dr. Luke which further validated that she signed her contract willingly. These two legal documents/depositions severely bind the hands of the judges and leaves a huge burden of proof onto Kesha's legal team to prove her case. It sucks really bad :( Reply

yeah, I completely understand that. Basically all these negative judgements are depressing, but understandable. Reply

omfg ugh this "reality" is so painful to grasp Reply

this sucks



she needs new lawyers Reply

This is terrible. I met her once, and she is such a sweet person. I wish nothing but the best for her. Reply

damn what will it take Reply

Honestly... Dr. Luke dying...



I really don't think there is a way she's gonna get outta this through the courts...



Dr. Luke would be back to producing by now, had he let Kesha go when this story blew up a year ago. The public has a short memory/doesn't check producers. He's really fucking himself over even more by dragging this out. I can't see any A-listers working with him ever again. I bet you that he won't be on Katy's new album, which will be the nail in the coffin. Reply

He allegedly is still working though...under pseudonyms. Reply

i think he's probably working tbh. He can work under a pseudonym as a producer. Plus he has a shit ton more money than her, and is constantly getting more from the likes of Spotify when people play songs from thse in his stable or buy music he produced. Reply

ugh i feel so bad for her Reply

How you gonna try enforce California law in a New York Court?? Why not make these claims there? Didn't they end the lawsuit in Cali??Mess Reply

you can enforce california law in new york court/diff state's court depending on the choice of law rules that govern the case. if the contract was signed in california for example, many states would apply california law. i'm surprised that california law isn't applicable here, but i didnt read the article/don't know the facts of the case/don't know exactly what NY choice of law in this case would indicate. and she brought a lawsuit in california initially but she decided to drop it to pursue the case in new york. so her lawyers aren't idiots lol. Reply

nooooo way her contract did not stipulate which state's laws apply Reply

"The parties' choice of New York law should be enforced, unless the public policy of another jurisdiction has an overriding concern so strong that it trumps New York's strong public policy in maintaining and fostering its undisputed status as the preeminent commercial and financial nerve center of the world," writes the judge. "Turning to the case at bar, the parties to the Gottwald Agreements could have provided that they would terminate in seven years. The parties, represented by sophisticated counsel, chose not to put such an explicit provision into the agreements. Thus, their choice of law should be enforced. Moreover, the single 1944 case cited by Kesha that mentions California's public policy in enacting 2855 does not demonstrate an overriding public interest that is materially greater than New York's interest in enforcing the parties' choice of New York law."





Reply

I get the sense she's running out of options and it devastates me. Reply

It certainly seems like it. Where does she even go from here? Reply

Oh damn :/ Reply

i read it's costing her like 20k a day to keep her this case alive. :( i hope she catches a break. this is so mean Reply

She seemed really happy on tour, and seems like she would be happy making music and having c-list fame in the music industry, it just sucks that whatever music she is making is being held back and ignored. Like, if Dr. Luke wanted to make money from her, he would let her release whatever the fuck she wanted. She has enough fans to generate a solid line of income, even if she released herself gurgling into a microphone.



She's never going to be a cash cow for Luke ever again, whether he defeats her in court or not. The second she loses and her options are maxed out she is going to go rogue and ruin him, the only think keeping her from that is the chance that she can be set free by being professional and nice. Reply

What is she like on tour? I have tickets to see her this summer and no idea what to expect. Like, glitter TIkTok Kesha, or Bob Dylan folk Kesha. Reply

If i were her i'd just make the 3rd album with his company and be free of them after that. Request the courts that she not have direct contact with him.



Lukasz won't just let this go, and based on how this is going so far, i'd take the path that would make this go away the quickest. She can keep pursue the lawsuit further after ending that contract. As it stands, her income is likely stagnant and she's losing a lot of cash in lawyer fees. Reply

I think the issue is that she's required to make an album in the same vein as her previous work, and she doesn't want to. She's over the TikTok vibe and says it was a persona that was forced on her in the first place, iirc. Reply

give it a merry go one last time. like i know she doesnt want to, but man i want her to be free of this and Lukasz wont let her get her way if he can help it. I feel like this would end this hostage situation faster honestly Reply

Honestly that seems to be the best bet. This situation isn't looking good. I wonder if the contract term is in years or album releases. Most singers who want to get out of their contracts just pump out albums and speed it up with greatest hits and remix albums and what not. Reply

