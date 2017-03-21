Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston Want to Be Excluded From the Taylor Swift Narrative

i could NOT buy hiddles as an action star in kong. it made me irrationally angry. Reply

The most miscast person in that film Reply

How did Brie do? Reply

she had like 5 lines (and the ones she did have were lame dad-jokes) and was never armed despite being surrounded by monsters. she was the only person without a weapon to defend herself. like give the girl a fucking gun, please! Reply

super charming in a super underwritten role



see free fire for her in a better action role tbh Reply

She had like 5 lines and didn't get messy and that's all I remember of her. Reply

I think I said this in another post, every time she came on screen you could tell someone had just yelled 'action' that second.

Bad directing, probably not her fault. Reply

IKR Reply

Same lmao Reply

the thought makes me laugh every time Reply

i wonder if it was true that she went on a "double date" kinda thing in december with blake, ryan and jake. after seeing ryan and jake on the press tour it seems more likely that they set that up but who knows. Reply

I would die if she got back with Jake. I want that All Too Well 2.0 Reply

mte, it's her best song Reply

SAME Reply

I'm probably just projecting because I love Jake, but I don't see him going down that road again. Reply

i doubt it but there were rumours in the fall she was seeing someone, but it was super secret. i guess nothing came of it. Reply

yeah buddy thats never going away Reply

Not sure why Jake is still being asked about her anyway. Reply

Jake and Taylor dated, what, 7 years ago? Enough! Hiddleston opened himself up to a lifetime of questions once he put on that "I <3 T.S." tank tho. Reply

People continue to be assholes who can never let go of anything. (That tank was a huuuuuge mistake.) Reply

"What should I regret, in your mind?"

...... idk about you Tom, but a certain tank top comes to mind. Reply

"You have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say," he said. "You know, you have to be true to yourself. I'm not going to live my life in hiding."



LMAO he makes it sound like their love story was so epic tragedy where two star-crossed lovers have been torn apart from each other. The only tragedy in this whole affair is his tragic hairline. Reply

Wasn't there a Lainey post about how Tom set it up to ask her to the Emmys knowing she'd say no so he could break up with her because she wasn't into it or something. That way he could start a press tour being heartbroken Reply

lmao, what in the fresh hell?! *goes to laineygossip* Reply

i believe it considering the ~sources for that went to the dailymail first and that's a british publication so it makes more sense for tom's team to leak that. evil but smart considering no one would believe taylor wants privacy lmao Reply

Honestly, Lainey lost a bit of my belief in her HS gossip when she reported on her fans tracking her plane to England for like 24 hours in October, saying it was a possible sign they had reconciled. Like...what kind of a Larry realness, Lainey?! Reply

If that's true, then he would almost win back my respect for having played the player (especially making her look bad if she shittalks him in future songs). But then I remember the GG speech and then nah. Reply

Link

Lmao and the live in hiding part is hilarious cause it's obv they were calling the paps Reply

Parent

IKR that quote is trying waaaay too hard. Reply

Gyllenhaal gave a "cold smile" and "intense eyes" during the line of questioning



This makes him sound like a serial killer. If I was that reporter I would go into the witness protection program Reply

he is so at playing disturbed characters that I for real would have apologized & run away Reply

Her hair in that gif. So ugly lmao I hope it'll be hot as fuck this summer and her hair will look like that in every single pap photo Reply

She looks awful there...and trashed. Reply

I mean why would they? And I get asking Tom he was her last relationship but she dated Jake years ago, and they dated for what, two months? lol that's barely a relationship tbh Reply

Lol ikr. Reply

I like the song we got from it though. Reply

Which one Reply

thought all too well was from that relationship, as that is clearly her magnum opus Reply

i feel like from the ontd masterpost on it, they were on and off for half a year? but yeah it is ridiculous lmao. i would hate that shit. Reply

She and Jake dated for about 10 months, but your point still stands. Reply

Yes, but she managed to make bank off and get sympathy for that two month long non-relationship. Reply

that gif omg, i know it's the lighting and her eye shape but they look like they go completely black when she smiles lmao Reply

Oh duck I didn't notice that at first and now I'm dying lmfao Reply

Link

Link

Link

Link

Link



LMAO, sorry Tommy, but you'll never be excluded from this narrative. Reply

he and his mom look identical Reply

this needs that kardashian gif saying something like 'this is so embarrassing for your life and for your soul' Reply

screaming lmao Reply

so rude o the paparazi to travel to Lil Bungerton, England, just ta invade her very private relationship like this Reply

IKR, how in tarnation did the same teeny tiny rando photo agency manage to track them on two separate continents? Poor Hiddleswift D-: Reply

This was a shitshow from beginning to end. Reply

god this was so pathetic Reply

May that picture made into.a mausoleum when he dies lol. Reply

i loved everything about this dumb rship from start to finish Reply

gagging @ their whole paparazzi photoshoot world tour nonsense but gagging even hard @ roping his mother into it Reply

You are a non-mothafuckin factor Reply

Iconic

Reply

If love can win why can't these two? 😢 Reply

