Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston Want to Be Excluded From the Taylor Swift Narrative
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston would like to be excluded from the Taylor Swift narrative: https://t.co/wds3PsCj2S pic.twitter.com/fiMhrYm8qY— E! News (@enews) March 21, 2017
-During recent press junkets both Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston have tried to avoid the topic of Taylor Swift .
- Gyllenhaal tried to swerve questions about Blanca Diabla and said, "I would love to talk about the movie." Gyllenhaal gave a "cold smile" and "intense eyes" during the line of questioning, adding that he gave an "exaggerated shrug" when the probe continued.
-Hiddleston responded "testily" when his relationship with Swift was brought up. "What should I regret, in your mind?" the Kong: Skull Island star said. "I would rather not talk about this, if that's alright." After calming down from his I <3 T.S tank top flashback Hiddleston added, "You have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say," he said. "You know, you have to be true to yourself. I'm not going to live my life in hiding."
see free fire for her in a better action role tbh
Bad directing, probably not her fault.
"What should I regret, in your mind?"
...... idk about you Tom, but a certain tank top comes to mind.
LMAO he makes it sound like their love story was so epic tragedy where two star-crossed lovers have been torn apart from each other. The only tragedy in this whole affair is his tragic hairline.
This makes him sound like a serial killer. If I was that reporter I would go into the witness protection program