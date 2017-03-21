Frank ocean gets to headline himself but bjork and missy have to share? Reply

Mte what kind of nonsense Reply





I think last year there were some articles about how women raaaaaarely headline festivals and here they have to share. pffft. Reply





And these are two of the most accomplished, successful, and prolific women in music who have been making great music for decades. Frank is great but he's so new compared to them and NIN Reply





This lineup is fucking amazing. I'm praying we get some of these acts at Outside Lands too. Reply

i really want to try and go to outside lands or more realistically treasure island. it looks like fun! Reply





i didn't go to FYF last year for the first time in like six years. idk i am not a fan of the layout at exposition park i guess. or maybe i'm just old now. i might come back for kween bjork tho Reply

expo park fucking suuucks. getting around is such a pain. i didn't go last year but the only person i was dying to see was grace jones.



the undercards rn are whatever but a fest pass is cheaper than seeing bjork or nin solo so might as well. Reply





Damn! This lineup is so fucking good!!!!! Missy, ATCQ, NIN, Blonde Redhead



Help me I'm poor gif Reply

FYF is awesome because you can make payments in increments if you don't have the total upfront for a whole weekend pass. So that is an option ;-) Reply





Aww Mitski, Moses and Julia. Reply

you have great taste bb Reply





i'm going to a 2 out of the 3 days for boston calling to see chance the rapper and mumford and sons



but i would rather transport myself to la to see frank ocean Reply

when will we know when Slowdive plays? Reply

last time i went they didn't say who was playing what days until super late so honestly probably not until much closer to the fest :\ Reply





Im too old Reply

So they taking the chance that Frank will actually show up this time, I see. I went 2 years ago (from out of town just to see Frank), and his ass cancelled the day before. I won't be taking that chance again.



Anyway, I go to Loufest every year. This year, my friend and I are trying to AfroPunk too. I'm also going to try to go to Riot Fest this year.



Edited at 2017-03-21 08:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Yaaaaaas I'm so excited for this. This is so much better than coachella every time Reply

i'm going to one day of gov ball because chance the rapper refuses to play an actual show in nyc. luckily it is also the same day of a bunch of other people i want to see live



i also splurged for vip that day because i'm too old for this shit anymore



Edited at 2017-03-21 08:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Is Bjork singing or doing her DJing? Reply

usually they specify if it's a dj set on the promo otherwise that'll be some grade a bullshit Reply





good to know and yes that would be very much so lol Reply





garbage Reply

The closer I get to 30 the more I see my chances of going to a music festival slipping through my fingers. Reply

Link





but really there's smaller ones which personally i like more. these big ones are cool to see artists i don't want to play $150-$200 just to see them play but most of the other acts you can catch at more intimate settings for a much better price. there's always the opportunity to go to old people ones like kaaboo or bottlerock but really there's smaller ones which personally i like more. these big ones are cool to see artists i don't want to play $150-$200 just to see them play but most of the other acts you can catch at more intimate settings for a much better price. Reply





why though? i'm 32 this year and i'm going to Lolla next weekend. I've going since it started here in 2012. Reply





i know, i'm 30 now and haven't been to a festival in ages. panorama looks good so i was thinking about going this summer, but i just don't know if i want to handle the festival environment, even for a day Reply





Listen, throwing it out there, if you can afford to do VIP you should do it. I did it for Panorama last year and I had zero regrets, even though it was really pretty fucking expensive and because of the heat wave I missed half of each day. I saw my fair share of barely dressed 16 year olds, but the second you walked into the VIP areas it was like they never existed. Reply





3 days and so many nobodies? smh



Flying Lotus, Bjork, Nicolas Jaar, Angel Olsen and Arca for me Reply

Going to the Toronto festivals-- CBC music fest, Field Trip for sure. Probably not Way Home because of its shitty line up. Waiting for more line ups to be released. Reply

I'm going to Lollapalooza next weekend! I got tickets for free too, so all around great! Reply

NICE!!!!!! I'm excited to see the lineup, hopefully it's better than the last couple of years. I might just volunteer for it again.



Oops, got my dates mixed up and didn't realize yours is for the one in Argentina. Have fun!!!!!



Edited at 2017-03-21 09:10 pm (UTC) Reply





No, not Argentina. In Chile! Reply





Oh damn, I keep fucking this up lmao. The site I was looking at had Argentina. I need to go back to bed. Reply





It's pretty much the same lineup!! Reply





I'm here for my baby daddy dj superstar bf Tiga. Reply

I'm dying to buy tickets for gov ball but my parents are wishy washy on when we're gonna go on vacation ): Reply

also I love y'all but I'm firing shots and coming after everyone here talking about "bunch of nobodies" and "garbage" not my fault y'all so busy checking for 3rd wheel or fifth harmony or whatever and zayn's flop ass that the rest of that quality line-up reads like a foreign language to you guys Reply

who are your faves? i'm excited to finally see moses sumney, thundercat and julia jacklin but a lot of the undercard are awesome dance acts that i've already seen multiple times before.



i like going to fests for live music and am kind of disappointed since FYF was built off indie punk music. i like going to fests to see stuff i normally wouldn't, especially when i'd rather see acts like fatima yamaha, horse meat disco, omar s, the black madonna, etc. at a club or warehouse. if i had *both* punk and dance that would be tight but losing one for something i already have constantly kinda blows, especially when it's the genre that built the fest up. Reply





Other than the main acts I dont know any of them lawl.



Ooop Reply

Dammit, I wish I could go! Reply

'15 was lit. frank cancelled but his ass better be on that stage this year! Reply

also busy stanning for SOLANGE because her album was everything. and erykah and missy <3 Reply

Best lineup of all of the festival lineups so far tbh, even Primavera's (which disappointed me)



PJ Harvey is gonna be an hour away from me at Forecastle but I can't justify spending money on that fest just to see her. I wish she would do her own private show or something ffs Reply

Pretty nice line up. I will say though that I've recently watched Mitskis' video for 'Happy' and that was a damn trip and half, yikes Reply

damn that's a great lineup



do better, gov ball/panorama Reply

we're going to a local music festival called Laurel Live. It's in its 2nd year but some of the acts are really solid - and it was only $100. Reply

omg there's some good stuff in there. I really want to see Julia Jacklin, Solange, Bjork and Missy. Reply

