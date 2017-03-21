FYF line-up announced
Fyf lineup just dropped and its 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BGLDP5Ccp8— The MAT Magazine (@thematmagazine) March 21, 2017
bjork and missy elliot, i'm sold. anyone else planning to go to music festivals this year?
the undercards rn are whatever but a fest pass is cheaper than seeing bjork or nin solo so might as well.
Help me I'm poor gif
but i would rather transport myself to la to see frank ocean
Anyway, I go to Loufest every year. This year, my friend and I are trying to AfroPunk too. I'm also going to try to go to Riot Fest this year.
i also splurged for vip that day because i'm too old for this shit anymore
but really there's smaller ones which personally i like more. these big ones are cool to see artists i don't want to play $150-$200 just to see them play but most of the other acts you can catch at more intimate settings for a much better price.
Flying Lotus, Bjork, Nicolas Jaar, Angel Olsen and Arca for me
Oops, got my dates mixed up and didn't realize yours is for the one in Argentina. Have fun!!!!!
i like going to fests for live music and am kind of disappointed since FYF was built off indie punk music. i like going to fests to see stuff i normally wouldn't, especially when i'd rather see acts like fatima yamaha, horse meat disco, omar s, the black madonna, etc. at a club or warehouse. if i had *both* punk and dance that would be tight but losing one for something i already have constantly kinda blows, especially when it's the genre that built the fest up.
Ooop
PJ Harvey is gonna be an hour away from me at Forecastle but I can't justify spending money on that fest just to see her. I wish she would do her own private show or something ffs
do better, gov ball/panorama