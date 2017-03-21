Mel Gibson Has Been Quietly Working To Help Holocaust Victims
- A charity org called Survivor Mitzvah Project approached Mel Gibson years ago to see if he would like to get involved and he has been a big supporter of them since then.
- The founder of the organization says that Evil Santa doesn't just write checks, but personally tries to get other people involved.
- The same founder says the actor's (who caused a stir in 2006 for going on a druken anti-semitic rant) actions have helped a lot of people in 8 countries.
- ~Sources~ (lmao) say that he has shown remorse of his behavior and is trying to turn his life around so he can be remembered for his work and not his scandals.
sure...
This probably makes no sense whatsoever but I just woke up from a nap so there you have it.
I was surprised he didn't try to do more with his pr for hacksaw ridge, but then again why should he? He coasted to a ton of noms, if he had tried to do positive spin I'm sure he would have had more people reminding everyone about what a horrible piece of shit he is.
So he doesn't spend a dime to help them instead gets other people to donate? What a saint.
but fuck Mel Gibson
Anyway fuck him. Evil like that don't change.
Edited at 2017-03-21 08:19 pm (UTC)