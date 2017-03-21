Mel Gibson Has Been Quietly Working To Help Holocaust Victims





  • A charity org called Survivor Mitzvah Project approached Mel Gibson years ago to see if he would like to get involved and he has been a big supporter of them since then.

  • The founder of the organization says that Evil Santa doesn't just write checks, but personally tries to get other people involved.

  • The same founder says the actor's (who caused a stir in 2006 for going on a druken anti-semitic rant) actions have helped a lot of people in 8 countries.

  • ~Sources~ (lmao) say that he has shown remorse of his behavior and is trying to turn his life around so he can be remembered for his work and not his scandals.


SOURCE

Have you ever been quietly helping holocaust victims while being loudly racist and anti-semite, ONTD? TYFYA!
tumblr_inline_nq5id5aqpb1r3oa5s_500.gif
Tagged: , ,