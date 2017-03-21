Mel Gibson Has Been Quietly Working To Help Holocaust Victims

So "Sources" = his agent. Ok. Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte we see you people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and "quietly" = using it for PR during image rehab Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe he is changing? or maybe it's for publicity, idk. Reply

Thread

Link

A charity org called Survivor Mitzvah Project approached Mel Gibson years ago



sure... Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait for the next time he fucks up. Reply

Thread

Link

What a weird thing to hope for. But okay, you do you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used this gif a lot lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh Reply

Thread

Link

he is redeemed! ok everyone, let's forgive and forget! Reply

Thread

Link

unless there is actual proof and not some sketchy sources claiming that he is doing this then i am not going to buy this bullshit for one second. especially because he is still an entitled asshole who never really apologized or admitted any wrong doing. and let's not forget the gross tirade he had against the mother of his child who he hit while she held their baby. on top of making disgusting comments towards jewish people, he went after women and black people too. i fucking hate this guy Reply

Thread

Link

People is pretty reputable though. The information is more than likely true and probably came from his team. Now his intentions are another story all together. Like while I honestly believe that there are people capable of changing this definitely has PR / saving face vibes all over it since yes it's been years but he's been pushed back into the more mainstream light with Hacksaw Ridge and probably wants to continue riding along that train. I was kind of surprised I didn't see anyone be, "See! He's not anti-semitic! He made Andrew Garfield the lead and he's Jewish!" and I wonder if his team was maybe hoping for people to say something along those lines and since they did it they're releasing this.



This probably makes no sense whatsoever but I just woke up from a nap so there you have it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Makes perfect sense to me!



I was surprised he didn't try to do more with his pr for hacksaw ridge, but then again why should he? He coasted to a ton of noms, if he had tried to do positive spin I'm sure he would have had more people reminding everyone about what a horrible piece of shit he is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People is also pretty conservative, they defend the Duggars, they defend the T***p family, now they're defending Mel. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I could buy this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like this is damage control for something that happened tht is about to come out tbh... Reply

Thread

Link

I suspect it's preemptive "good press" before it's announced he's directing Suicide Squad 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this was so clearly planted by his people, how embarrassing Reply

Thread

Link

The founder of the organization says that Evil Santa doesn't just write checks, but personally tries to get other people involved.



So he doesn't spend a dime to help them instead gets other people to donate? What a saint. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this comment is like an ONTD interpretation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In my defense I read most of the what I quoted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

English is not my first language but I'm sure that sentence doesn't mean what you think it means. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao it clearly says doesn't JUST write checks which implies that he also donates Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao @ this entire thread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think you missed the word "just" in that sentence you quoted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm cackling at this thread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL he can try to buy his way to salvation but he's still a sack of shit.



Reply

Thread

Link

I thought Evil Santa was GRRM's nickname?



but fuck Mel Gibson Reply

Thread

Link

I am surprised this didn't come out before awards season to really boost his chances.



Anyway fuck him. Evil like that don't change.



Edited at 2017-03-21 08:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not that surprised. He didn't have any chance so it would have just looked more desperate / try-hard than it sounds now. Since it's after award season they probably think it sounds more ~sincere~ since he has ~nothing to gain~. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link