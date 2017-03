I fully expect AS disbandment announcement to be v soon now that Pristin has debuted. I wasn't a fan of the song :/ I heard the others were a lot stronger though so I'll give them a listen.



I really like Highlight's song. I'm eh on MX's song.

i'm surprised they haven't announced one yet? i mean the last time they were active in korea was for first love which was back in 2013 smh

I always figured it was because they didn't have a certain future for their next gg (and also to focus all resources on svt- and also orange caramel had some activities so they probably wanted to keep them) but now that they've got a new gg they can let them go.

That Wee Woo song is next level terrible... girl groups have been dropping the ball across the board this year (the only saving grace been RV's mini outside of the title track).



solos, OSTs, and collabs so far in 2017 >>>>>>>>>

I sort of lost interest while listening to Wee Woo but I'm going to listen to their mini because I'm really need new girl groups to get into.

Lol because everyone keeps calling Highlight super rookies, everytime I see their name, the Red Velvet song immediately starts playing in my head.

super lookie lookie boys

I wanted to love Pristin but this song is not it for me.



Still listening to the Rookie mini and CLC's mini (#buycrystyletoday)

You've got good taste!

I even ordered Crystyle from Kpopmart and I haven't paid for music or listened to a CD in a long ass time

Honestly, the ep is pretty solid!

that mini is flawless

I didn't like Pristin's song, but they looked good in the MV. CNBLUE looks good in their MV as well, and I liked MX's but I'm a fan in general. About time that BEAST Highlight released an upbeat song.

Hmmmm pass @ pristin. They look good tho

love MX's song and the jacket throwing. was never a beast fan but i like how ppl refer to highlight as rookies, lol.

the pristin song did too much that it had zero impact it was so full of different stuff it was empty? like props to them for doing it themselves but they tried to hard to make it catchy and put too much in it like the superhero part didn't need to be said four times

Ah, fuck @Pristin, I can't believe you done this. I was so excited for their debut and they gave us this crap. IOI debut curse lives on.

MONSTA X! #STANMONSTAX also i'm loving CNBlue's new album too!

omg that pristin song was truly a punishment for my ears

I saw one of those promo powerpoints on tumblr and gurl, I don't know if I can stan girls born in and after the year 2000. Makes me feel old and creepy. Feelin' like quizblorg, feelin' like a pedo.



Edited at 2017-03-21 11:13 pm (UTC)

