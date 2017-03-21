Rapunzel

'Avengers for Fairytales' movie 'Princesses' being shopped around Hollywood



  • Disney is rumored to be interested in buying it (This isn't THEIR product, it's just the DP image)

  • Movie spec script going around Hollywood, written by Nir Paniry

  • Expect this to have a bunch of public domain princesses, but no word on who exactly


source | tweet


Which princesses would you like to see?
