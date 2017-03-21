'Avengers for Fairytales' movie 'Princesses' being shopped around Hollywood
Could we see a princesses team-up movie soon? https://t.co/gAQazf9Xps— ComingSoon.net (@comingsoonnet) March 21, 2017
- Disney is rumored to be interested in buying it (This isn't THEIR product, it's just the DP image)
- Movie spec script going around Hollywood, written by Nir Paniry
- Expect this to have a bunch of public domain princesses, but no word on who exactly
source | tweet
Which princesses would you like to see?
Toxic and disgusting and promotes an unhealthy hyperfemininity
Now we know
But honestly, this was inevitable... after BATB's huge weekend and the increasing success of their live action remake slate, a shared universe was the next logical step *sigh*