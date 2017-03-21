[movie] batb:emma

The View talks about NSA/FBI Directors fact checking 45's tweets



Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
The panel discusses how Admiral Rogers (NSA) and Director Comey (FBI) fact checked 45's live tweets during yesterday's Trussia hearing when the tweets were brought into record by Representative Jim Himes (D-CT). They also dive into Marco Rubio's (R-FL) comments right before the election of "Can this country afford to have a president under investigation by the FBI?"

45's trips to the Southern White House are once again a hot-topic for the panel. They discuss how that tax payer's money have been into play. Jed argues that he's not being fiscally conservative and does not agree that people should pay to visit the Southern White House. The subject of 45's live tweeting is decimated by the panel and are we losing our credibility because of it.

The panel talks about liquor and alcohol. We learn that Sara and Sunny recently had a deep conversation about liquor and mixologists. They try to answer do men really need alcohol to socialize?










SOURCE: 1, 2, 3, 4
Tagged: , , ,