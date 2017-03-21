The View talks about NSA/FBI Directors fact checking 45's tweets

Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics: The panel discusses how Admiral Rogers (NSA) and Director Comey (FBI) fact checked 45's live tweets during yesterday's Trussia hearing when the tweets were brought into record by Representative Jim Himes (D-CT). They also dive into Marco Rubio's (R-FL) comments right before the election of "Can this country afford to have a president under investigation by the FBI?"
45's trips to the Southern White House are once again a hot-topic for the panel. They discuss how that tax payer's money have been into play. Jed argues that he's not being fiscally conservative and does not agree that people should pay to visit the Southern White House. The subject of 45's live tweeting is decimated by the panel and are we losing our credibility because of it.
The panel talks about liquor and alcohol. We learn that Sara and Sunny recently had a deep conversation about liquor and mixologists. They try to answer do men really need alcohol to socialize?
GLORIOUS!
Spicey keeps distancing the admin from Manafort for having a limited role. This guy had a huge role in the campaign.
it'd be more amusing if it wasn't so terrifying how they keep getting away with it
On the other, Nixon resigned when his approval rating was 28% & 45's is at 37% after 60 days, so..
I cackle every time a Republican's old words are used against them.
45rally.
I hope reporters keep bringing that exact quote up every time they see his face and make him confess out loud thay he and all the other republicans are hypocritical asshats who put party over country and are causing the country to fall apart.
Trump is outright threatening people now...
Grassroots Dem's are doing a prettttttyyy good job at organizing against them regardless.
I hope that the gerrymandering shit we were shut down on by the federal court will help..
Soo... I'm getting a burner phone for an overseas trip I have coming up because I don't want the government all up in my business. Do any of you know what company has affordable international service for cell phones? Can you do that pay as you go?
FWIW for anyone else.. if you use a PIN code instead of a fingerprint lock on your phone, you might get hassled but they can't do shit to you personally. While your body is not "free" and they can compel you, without a warrant, to unlock your phone with your fingerprint, you have a right to remain silent about your PIN. Since your PIN is stored in your brain, you cannot be compelled to give that up in a routine search. They CAN, however, seize your device if they have "reasonable suspicion," and while you can enter, your device won't.
And it that isn't it, then they need to be more specific about what sort of warning prompted this.
I grew up almost exclusively taking Emirates flights and hoo boy did I get the shock of my life taking a 16 hour flight on Delta. That was some of the most atrocious service I have ever seen on a flight in my entire life.
Guess a broken clock is right twice a day.
