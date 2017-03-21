The View talks about NSA/FBI Directors fact checking 45's tweets

I'm really trying hard to time this after round up. Y'all talk about politics there too. Reply

Thread

Link

No matter the time these post are always beyond appreciated <3 Thank you for your hard work! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anytime is lovely <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Once again and as always, thanks for this bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anytime is appreciated, bb! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sam has been KILLING it lately. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not sure about breitbart but I feel like infowars plays the role of "useful idiot" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm just trying to imagine alex jones at a congressional hearing. HAHAHA! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Catch 'em in BEEEEED with a federal prison sentence! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If the whole lot of them get taken down and off the air, it will be glorious indeed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Latrice Royale cackle.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao finally louise mensch can get to the bottom of whether putin murdered andrew brietbart to help bannon Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Alleged 43 year old Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

New documents show Trump aide hid payments from Ukraine party with Moscow ties, lawmaker alleges https://t.co/FBMwVPtFQ9 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 21, 2017



Spicey keeps distancing the admin from Manafort for having a limited role. This guy had a huge role in the campaign. Spicey keeps distancing the admin from Manafort for having a limited role. This guy had a huge role in the campaign. Reply

Thread

Link

lol they need to quit. Manafort was the fucking CAMPAIGN MANAGER for 5 months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



EXCUSE YOU, he had a very "limited role," thank you very much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? If he had "no real role," then neither did John Podesta. You can't have both, Repugnanticans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









it'd be more amusing if it wasn't so terrifying how they keep getting away with it



Edited at 2017-03-21 07:31 pm (UTC) watching trump & friends twisting themselves into pretzels likeit'd be more amusing if it wasn't so terrifying how they keep getting away with it Reply

Thread

Link

White House issues gag order to officials on budget details https://t.co/XrhOuhiAvQ — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 21, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Oh dear god, we have to stop calling it the "Southern White House," even sarcastically. His obscenely expensive trips back & forth to his evil lair are completely unacceptable. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll work on a new name for it when it comes up again but I don't want to call it evil lair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Over-Compensating Douche Mansion That Will Hopefully Slide Into the Sea Soon? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Chateau Cheeto. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lair of the White Worm 🐛 (Gave me nightmares for days) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cheeto cesspool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like there are two Americas right now, every rational person is watching in horror at the current administration. I mean it really is only a matter of months before 45 is completely out of office right? How can this continue?!



Edited at 2017-03-21 07:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

On one hand, it took two years for Nixon to go down after the hotel break-in.



On the other, Nixon resigned when his approval rating was 28% & 45's is at 37% after 60 days, so.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cackle every time a Republican's old words are used against them.

P.S. OP, excellent post as always <3 Reply

Thread

Link

The Marco Rubio bit is in regards to fucking Hillary. It's just astounding. It's his own quote at a 45 rally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope reporters keep bringing that exact quote up every time they see his face and make him confess out loud thay he and all the other republicans are hypocritical asshats who put party over country and are causing the country to fall apart. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has this been brought up to him, and did he respond? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Breaking News is that he has now told House Republicans that if they don't vote for his HC bill then they will be at risk of losing their jobs. Reply

Thread

Link

ROFL. Does he need an ELI5 on how our government works? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but I thought it wasn't his healthcare bill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR? He just can't help himself, he must be perceived as a winner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf? someone tell him you don't live in a dictatorship (...yet) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he really is treating the presidency like its one of his businesses. Right down to dragging the country into bankruptcy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're fucked if they do, fucked if they don't.



Grassroots Dem's are doing a prettttttyyy good job at organizing against them regardless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ted Cruz in these Gorsuch hearings makes me want to jump off a bridge. He's so smug, so ugly, so condescending, such a Zodiac killer. Texas, please do something right for once and get rid of him. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate the way he speaks so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I try every fucking time.



I hope that the gerrymandering shit we were shut down on by the federal court will help.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm making it a personal mission in 2018 yo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he should hav performd his testimony az a cipher, just like the good old days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Getting rid of Ted Cruz would be the DREAM man. I would love for him to disappear forever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All these searches of phones at the borders have me completely spooked because IRL I am an activist and former political staffer.



Soo... I'm getting a burner phone for an overseas trip I have coming up because I don't want the government all up in my business. Do any of you know what company has affordable international service for cell phones? Can you do that pay as you go? Reply

Thread

Link

get a cheap phone unlocked in which you can get a sim card for in whatever country you are going to. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good plan tbh.



FWIW for anyone else.. if you use a PIN code instead of a fingerprint lock on your phone, you might get hassled but they can't do shit to you personally. While your body is not "free" and they can compel you, without a warrant, to unlock your phone with your fingerprint, you have a right to remain silent about your PIN. Since your PIN is stored in your brain, you cannot be compelled to give that up in a routine search. They CAN, however, seize your device if they have "reasonable suspicion," and while you can enter, your device won't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow thanks. Its all so upsetting. This notion that Constitutional rights don't apply because its technically a border... its really galling and not at all okay. I need to read up on if that has been challenged in court, and if it could be again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



This is why the Trump admin is implementing an #ElectronicsBan on flights from Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi & Istanbulhttps://t.co/uxZamwvtS9 pic.twitter.com/ZT5UQKqHZ9 — Dudley Snyder (@DudleyNYC) March 21, 2017 Also... this electronics ban.... Reply

Thread

Link

The ban still makes no sense. I'd also like to say the experience on Emirates beats my go-to American Airlines. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People are speculating that is exactly why they did it.. Its about protectionism. The middle east airlines were offering better experiences for more competitive prices and the US airlines got worried about it. And i guess the UK decided to follow along.



And it that isn't it, then they need to be more specific about what sort of warning prompted this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I grew up almost exclusively taking Emirates flights and hoo boy did I get the shock of my life taking a 16 hour flight on Delta. That was some of the most atrocious service I have ever seen on a flight in my entire life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my sister flew Emirates when she went to South Africa and it was heavenly for her. she flew economy and got fed ALL the foods! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here's the thing - even if this is a totally legitimate ban based on a specific threat, it just goes to show how dangerous it has to have a Liar in Chief because people are naturally suspicious of shit like this. What happens when/if something serious goes down? Is anyone (other than his hardcore supporters) going to believe anything he says? No. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This electronics ban is making no sense. The UK (and i guess Canada now) has joined but they're applying it to different airlines/devices - so like, if there was an actual threat and this wasn't just about benefiting certain airlines wouldn't you all agree on who/what should be banned and what airlines would be affected? This just looks like a way to help certain airlines. Reply

Thread

Link

Can you imagine getting on a 6+ hour flight and being told you can't use your electronic devices? I'd lose my fucking mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I sleep most of the time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wait...Canada has joined in?

When? Where? Why? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Honored to sign S.442 today. With this legislation, we support @NASA's scientists, engineers, and astronauts in their pursuit of discovery! pic.twitter.com/9W37qQ0GVf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2017





Guess a broken clock is right twice a day.



Edited at 2017-03-21 07:46 pm (UTC) I can't believe Cheeto actually did something productive today:Guess a broken clock is right twice a day. Reply

Thread

Link

He is still surrounded by white people and Zodiac Killer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol he's trying to help his approval ratings Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't he cutting NASA's funding tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. Go to NASA watch.com or follow Eric Berger on Twitter. NASA is not in the great shape people think it is. It's a low priority for most presidents. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link