Alec Baldwin on who should replace him as TRUMP on SNL!
Alec Baldwin chatted with Z100's Garrett Vogel on the red carpet for the BOSS BABY premiere last night. Alec discussed who he would want to replace him as TRUMP on SNL .... And how much longer he plans to play the role!
He said, " I don't know. They've had people in the cast like, Taran [Killiam] , who just left and Darell [Hammond]. I think that it's a rare time that someone who has guested on the show, over and over again, playing a really important role.I said "Not that I don't think i'm going to do it anymore, as if i'm going to quit." I don't know how much more people want to see that. I'm going to do the rest of the season between now and end of may.I don't know if they want me to come back next year and who knows what's going to happen between now and next year.
Video and more at the SOURCE http://z100.iheart.com/onair/garrett-538
What happens because/after it remains yet to be seen, however.
Twice.
Edited at 2017-03-22 01:43 am (UTC)
Even then, president Paul Ryan is 20x worse than that.
Edited at 2017-03-21 09:04 pm (UTC)
I'm that cynical about government.
...he might have ruined all of his goodwill with me with this movie, though. I cannot BELIEVE he agreed to say "cookies are for closers," Jesus H. Christ.
Fuck the whole dynasty, I hope they all go down
Reminder: they're voting on the "revised bill" that cuts our medicaid sooner and gives tax breaks quicker, so, I'm thinking about and praying for everyone and their family and friends.
Let's do it!