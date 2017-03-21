Alec Baldwin on who should replace him as TRUMP on SNL!

I don't know how true it is but I'm crossing my fingers at some articles i read that Trump's presidency doesn't have much time left. Reply

Thread

Link

This may be wishful thinking but my money's on them not making it to Christmas. This shit is about to implode and in a big way.



What happens because/after it remains yet to be seen, however. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish he was here to slap osp's shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your icon gave me the delightful mental image of Teddy walking (softly) up to Trump and hitting him with a big stick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TR would beat the everloving goddamn shit out of Trump if he saw what the latter was doing to the country.



Twice.



Edited at 2017-03-22 01:43 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want it to happen faster than that. Why does it seem to take so long to get an impeachment started? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have to make sure they have everything absolutely correct. One screw up, one tiny piece of evidence that can be refuted, and this all falls apart and we're stuck with him (and worse: he gets to gloat about it). I know waiting is hard, but we must be patient to make sure it gets done right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a good point. I hope they can take down Pence too. I'll just have to be patient. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh yay- President Pence. That'll make things better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hopefully the whole administration goes down with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I refuse to believe Pence knew/currently knows nothing about.



Even then, president Paul Ryan is 20x worse than that.



Edited at 2017-03-21 09:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The entire Republican line is terrifying. I'm only interested in getting rid of all of them together honestly. Here's hoping the CIA carbon monoxide poisons them all in the situation room! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's no way that Pence doesn't know. He hired some GOP campaigners that worked down here in Georgia. And this whole state is one big crony fuckfest. (See the links between the Perdues and Price, for instance.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't see Pence accepting the office or staying in it very long if he does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just can't see him actually suffering any consequences.



I'm that cynical about government. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



He does a great job but I'm mostly just here for Kate playing as many Trump adjacent characters as possible. Her Jeff Sessions is my favorite of the moment. Reply

Thread

Link

her jeff sessions creeped me the fuck out. it's not kate, like, just... gsjghfsjgh. jeff sessions. fgjssdfjhgdffgdshj Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, it's creepy as hell but also so accurate, which is even creepier. Her Sessions as Forest Gump had me crying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?? It's like Hader's version of Cajun Gollum James Carville, except...terribly, terribly wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The real question is how much longer does the Great Trumpkin have left in office Reply

Thread

Link

I just got an email from Chuck Schumer today thanking me for asking him not to vote for Jeff Sessions. Reply

Thread

Link

I've always disliked Alec and always hated Tr*mp, obviously, and yet Alec playing him is glorious to me. Bizarre how that works.



...he might have ruined all of his goodwill with me with this movie, though. I cannot BELIEVE he agreed to say "cookies are for closers," Jesus H. Christ. Reply

Thread

Link

i love snl for having alec as donald, but hate snl for letting donald on. like... snl ain't shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True. The stuff with Alec, Melissa and Kate has been amazing, but we haven't forgotten how the pandered to him. ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Jare-Jare and Vanks are THISCLOSE from going down, I feel it. These two "ain't" too fucking slick, they thought weathering January would be a fete. WRONG-O! .@IvankaTrump yo when Jared is in jail what kind of prison wife will you be? Stand by him no matter what or break up three months in? — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) March 21, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't believe Vanks is getting security clearance and an office.



Fuck the whole dynasty, I hope they all go down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I hate ha so much, she is a fucking terrible, terrible human being. I can't wait until her ass is broke and behind bars. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the day that the pee tape is released should be a national holiday Reply

Thread

Link

Thursday is the vote on the healthcare bill, Medi-Cheeto as I call it, but TrumpdontCare or RepubliCaresNot are good too.



Reminder: they're voting on the "revised bill" that cuts our medicaid sooner and gives tax breaks quicker, so, I'm thinking about and praying for everyone and their family and friends. Reply

Thread

Link

Republican Insurance Plan (RIP) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leslie Jones IMO. That would REALLY piss him off. Reply

Thread

Link

I vote for Rosie O'Donnell. Reply

Thread

Link

Rosie as Melania Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He'd bust a blood vessel.



Let's do it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I usually fucking hate this show, but Mark Critch from the Canadian show This Hour has 22 Minutes has SUUUUCH a good Trump impression. Reply

Thread

Link

Taran Killam was doing it before him and in retrospect its pretty off Reply

Thread

Link