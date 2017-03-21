Nebula & Hugo Award Winning Author Nnedi Okorafor Talks Whitewashing
As a black woman writing a black female main character in a scifi novel, seeing my character whitewashed on the cover felt-like-erasure: pic.twitter.com/h5Nlhp8DHe— Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) March 14, 2017
- nnedi okorafor is a nigerian-amercian sff writer
- she's won at the world fantasy awards, hugo awards, nebula awards
- she's talking about an earlier novel, the shadow speaker and hyperion/disney attempting to whitewash the cover in 2007
- they said it was because there weren't enough stock photos of black women
Cover on left was the proposed cover. Cover on the right was the finished cover after I threw a sh*t fit (tapered by my agent).— Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) March 14, 2017
I described Ejii as "black skinned" and subsaharan African, story set in NIGER and that left cover was proposed to me. WTF.— Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) March 14, 2017
So to have readers do the same thing...no control there. Except Twitter, where I can rant that the Khoush people in Binti weren't white, lol— Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) March 14, 2017
No worries. Nothing like that cover issue will happen again. Better publishers, better times. Now it's up to readers to do their parts. pic.twitter.com/dPvAh0ZOun— Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) March 14, 2017
Speaking later with io9:
- “How did I feel? Shock, a sinking feeling in my belly, fury, and ‘O-M-G, it’s happening. To me!’” Okorafor told io9. “I started writing science fiction because I wanted to see Africa in the future... This cover erased a lot of that in one stroke. Plus, it was a lie.”
- “There’s a whole history of racist intent and assumption behind whitewashing. To deny this is just to avoid the discomfort of guilt. People don’t like to be uncomfortable, and seeing something in yourself that you know is problematic is uncomfortable, even painful. So giving the benefit of the doubt when it’s not earned is easier. Pretending you don’t see the obvious means you don’t have to look within. It’s easier to maintain than grow.”
what books by woc are you reading, ontd.
also the way the changed that cover is really horrible
this reminds me of those editions of A Wizard of Earthsea where they draw the main character Ged white or just include a vague drawing instead of depicting him as a brown man
The books I'm reading rn are not very diverse... I'm reading a court of thorns and roses (b/c it was available to dl from my library), ADSoM (I'm being really slow with finishing this idk why) and I'm listening to Sabriel b/c it's narrated by Tim Curry.
Anyway I love her and need to read more of her stuff.
To answer your question OP I am finishing up The Fifth Season today!
I got a couple of books off thrift books recently that I really wanted to read but my library didn't have. I'm excited to check em out, they're My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due and Dark Matter reading the bones anthology. I keep prioritizing library books over books I own, though and I feel like I'm never gonna get to my owned book lol.
