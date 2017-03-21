lady of shalott

Nebula & Hugo Award Winning Author Nnedi Okorafor Talks Whitewashing


- nnedi okorafor is a nigerian-amercian sff writer
- she's won at the world fantasy awards, hugo awards, nebula awards
- she's talking about an earlier novel, the shadow speaker and hyperion/disney attempting to whitewash the cover in 2007
- they said it was because there weren't enough stock photos of black women














Speaking later with io9:

- “How did I feel? Shock, a sinking feeling in my belly, fury, and ‘O-M-G, it’s happening. To me!’” Okorafor told io9. “I started writing science fiction because I wanted to see Africa in the future... This cover erased a lot of that in one stroke. Plus, it was a lie.”

- “There’s a whole history of racist intent and assumption behind whitewashing. To deny this is just to avoid the discomfort of guilt. People don’t like to be uncomfortable, and seeing something in yourself that you know is problematic is uncomfortable, even painful. So giving the benefit of the doubt when it’s not earned is easier. Pretending you don’t see the obvious means you don’t have to look within. It’s easier to maintain than grow.”

Source: 1, 2, 3

what books by woc are you reading, ontd.
