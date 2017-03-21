Nebula & Hugo Award Winning Author Nnedi Okorafor Talks Whitewashing

These race post are coming thru this week!



This is still one of the most fucked up whitewashing I've ever seen. Reply

omfg isn't this the first book in the xenogensis/Lilith's brooth series which the main character is a black woman? Reply

Yes, and it wasn't fixed until ten years after first publication. Reply

I saw that on her twitter. I...I don't have any words. It's too shocking. Reply

That is beyond fucked up. Reply

lordt Reply

I've been meaning to get into her work for a while. Do you have a recommendation for what the best book to start with is? Reply

I wish so much that scifi was more friendly to women and poc :/ Reply

Definately, this reminds me of that old DS9 episode "Far Beyond the Stars" Reply

I'm not a star trek fan, what happened in that episode? Reply

Such a good episode! Reply

This. WOC have it the worst too. Reply

I'm currently reading Woman On The Edge of Time and it's about a Hispanic woman forced into a mental institution that starts telepathically communicating with a woman in the future. So far it's amazing. Reply

you know what's funny? in fiction, white people could be anywhere in any point in history, anywhere in the world with no reason cited other than fiction but if you even propose that someone non-white be anything other than slave/concubine/maid/thug it's a little too far fetched for people. Reply

Pm Reply

I am planning on reading americanah has anyone here read it and liked it? Reply

I read it and liked it. some people think its boring but I think its was really good Reply

As I recall I wasn't thrilled with the ending, but the writing is really good. Reply

its worth a read, i think it had some weaker parts but i think as a whole its good! Reply

i liked it but my main issue was that i wasn't sure what it was trying to be. there's commentary on feeling out of place in a new country but then there's also this like star crossed love story and i wasn't sure what the focus was supposed to be. but it was definitely an enjoyable read, and relateable Reply

It's great. Adichie is a bit of a romantic tho and you get an ending that reflects that.



Edited at 2017-03-21 08:55 pm (UTC)

I looove Octavia Butler, so I'm planning on reading most of her books when this semester ends for a nice sci-fi break.I've pretty much only read books by woc this year and last. It's been really fun tbh but I would love to hear about more woc sci fi authors.



also the way the changed that cover is really horrible



Edited at 2017-03-21 07:27 pm (UTC)

not sure if you would have seen it but right now the Humble Bundle for books is a bundle by women and includes Parable of the Sower and Parable of the Talents. I got both for 50 cents on Amazon a few weeks ago but there is enough more in the bundle that I will be honored to drop $15. Reply

fuck that is shameless, I'm glad she managed to get the cover changed



this reminds me of those editions of A Wizard of Earthsea where they draw the main character Ged white or just include a vague drawing instead of depicting him as a brown man Reply

I'm waiting for my copy of The Hate U Give to come in from the library I'm like #85 or smth on the list so it's gonna take a while. If I have the $$$ in time I plan on just buying it.



The books I'm reading rn are not very diverse... I'm reading a court of thorns and roses (b/c it was available to dl from my library), ADSoM (I'm being really slow with finishing this idk why) and I'm listening to Sabriel b/c it's narrated by Tim Curry.



i have a love/hate relationship with the fact that i can see what # i'm on for a library book. It's great to know what's taking so long but it's terrible to know it's taking forver because you're 99 or something lol Reply

Same lol. If I really want a book I get obsessed with waiting for it. I'm hoping for a slight boost in my paycheck this week, so if I get what I'm expecting I should have some $$$ to buy some new books* so I might just buy it and save me agonizing wait.



Edited at 2017-03-21 07:47 pm (UTC)

Omg yes. I had been waiting months for my copy of the Fifth Season to come in and there are almost 30 more people waiting. it was stressing me out to see what place I was and now how many more people are after me. Reply

I just read zadie smiths swing time and now im reading sarah kuhns heroine comples. trying for no white men on my reading list 2k17! Reply

I saw this 😦 i want to say its unbelievable, but...



Anyway I love her and need to read more of her stuff.



To answer your question OP I am finishing up The Fifth Season today!



I got a couple of books off thrift books recently that I really wanted to read but my library didn't have. I'm excited to check em out, they're My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due and Dark Matter reading the bones anthology. I keep prioritizing library books over books I own, though and I feel like I'm never gonna get to my owned book lol. Reply

I have the same issue with library books! Reply

For the original slash fiction fans out there, here is a link to a nice SciFi fic where the main characters appear to be PoC in positions of power just as a mater of fact in a futuristic setting in outer space:



http://archiveofourown.org/works/972061 1/chapters/21921788



For the original slash fiction fans out there, here is a link to a nice SciFi fic where the main characters appear to be PoC in positions of power just as a mater of fact in a futuristic setting in outer space:

http://archiveofourown.org/works/972061 1/chapters/21921788

The story is a lot of fun and very well written. A warning for the people who avoid WIPs: the whole thing isn't up yet, but it updates twice a week. According to the author, the story itself is complete and is now going through the editing phase, so I expect that it won't be orphaned or abandoned before it's finished.

This is tangential, but romance author Courtney Milan wrote a blog post about lack of diversity in stock photos: link . Not as though that excuses the publisher's proposed cover, at all, but it's part of a larger issue of not imagining black people in both ordinary situations AND in the world of Fantasy/SciFi/other genre fiction. Reply

I can believe that. Reply

Damn blatant. Reply

Wow fucked up Reply

