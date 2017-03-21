73 Questions With Selena Gomez

Hobby she would never give up: Dancing



thought that said dating and i was like we know Reply

At least she knows her dancing is just hobby quality. Reply

thanks

- Her favorite place to visit in the world is Europe



all of europe? Reply

only the capital, Liechtenstein Reply

not the horrific monaco i presume Reply

mte



I've been to Istanbul, also the eastern part, and I really enjoyed that so I guess Asia is one of my favourite places to visit Reply

lol i thought she "didn't want to be famous" anymore Reply

This is honestly even worse than Kendall Jenner's 73 questions Reply

And here I thought it was way better compared to Kendall's :\ Reply

I found them equally horrible Reply

I thought it was slightly worse than kendall's



I really liked Taylor's 73 questions tbh Reply

what was wrong with kendall's again



aside from ontd hating her for complimenting herself Reply

Iirc she listed Tupac as her "spirit animal " and other eye roll worthy shit Reply

Her flawless hair cape Reply

Is this for sure her house? This decor doesn't look like it'd be her style. Reply

That vogue interview said she's living in an airbnb right now so maybe this is it Reply

Oh okay, that makes sense Reply

Yeah, it's very 70s retro-ish. Reply

a number of these i believe are at air b&bs... like emma stone's. Reply

damn she's so boring Reply

So she's getting ready to embark on another world tour? Selena, girl, you can't keep making the same *choices and expecting different results.



Edited at 2017-03-21 07:12 pm (UTC)

if you're going to claim that you're tired of fame you should at least TRY to make it believable. Reply

Her house is gorgeous Reply

idc I love ha she's adorable Reply

These videos are so damn awkward.



Also that outfit... girl. Reply

+1 it's so... fake/rehearsed. ugh Reply

yea they're never cute imo Reply

I made it 55 seconds and just couldn't...

i like the outfit tbh



but that choker addition needs to gtfo already i see it on lingerie too Reply

Theyre only good if the person is a good actor. I liked nicole kidmans. Reply

from the still shot I thought it was a raglan baseball top....oop Reply

okay a lot of these are awkward but this one is SO awkward. she seemed terrified but somehow in a really boring way, and moved like she was walking on stilts or something lol.



and i get the style the pants were going for but they were just hanging off her and looked so unflattering.



the questions also were bad, the answers were all bland, damn this was just a bad one.



ITA Reply

Europe is huge and full of different cultures lmao she's gonna have to be a bit more specific Reply

When Americans say Europe, you know they mean western Europe. Reply

even Western Europe has a ton of different countries, like which place. I guess they all mean Paris or Italy?

lol yup. The South and the East don't exist apparently Reply

Which is funny cause ive seen a lot of europe and the balkan region is by far the best, in every way. Reply

