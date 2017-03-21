73 Questions With Selena Gomez
- Has a nice house
- Her favorite place to visit in the world is Europe
- Hobby she would never give up: Dancing
- Describes herself in 3 words: Loyal, kind, giving
- Pet peeve: People who are rude
- Scares her the most: Losing someone I love
- Who makes her the angriest? People who act entitled
- Favorite Jingle: Stanley Steamer Carpet Cleaners
thought that said dating and i was like we know
At least she knows her dancing is just hobby quality.
all of europe?
I've been to Istanbul, also the eastern part, and I really enjoyed that so I guess Asia is one of my favourite places to visit
I really liked Taylor's 73 questions tbh
aside from ontd hating her for complimenting herself
Also that outfit... girl.
but that choker addition needs to gtfo already i see it on lingerie too
and i get the style the pants were going for but they were just hanging off her and looked so unflattering.
the questions also were bad, the answers were all bland, damn this was just a bad one.
these people dont go anywhere else