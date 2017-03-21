The Cast of "Power Rangers" - Press Tour in NYC
The Power Rangers cast make a stop in New York City to promote the new movie hitting theatres on Friday, March 24th 2017!
Becky G, RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, and Ludi Lin stopped by the AOL Build Series to discuss the film. The cast talk about the audition process, working in Vancouver (ayyyy!), their friendship, and more. Naomi Scott reveals that she played all the Power Rangers for her audition tape.
The cast also stopped at the Today show to talk about how the new Power Rangers is more of a coming-of age story compared to the original series.
Bryan Cranston stopped by Live with Kelly to talk about his involvement with the Power Rangers TV series. He voiced a lot of the monsters in the original series.
Elizabeth Banks talks about channeling her dark side as villainous Rita Repulsa in the new film "Saban’s Power Rangers." The makeup process took about 4.5 hours a day.
BUILD Series | Today | Live with Kelly | Today (March 14) | build.aol.com
Becky G, RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, and Ludi Lin stopped by the AOL Build Series to discuss the film. The cast talk about the audition process, working in Vancouver (ayyyy!), their friendship, and more. Naomi Scott reveals that she played all the Power Rangers for her audition tape.
The cast also stopped at the Today show to talk about how the new Power Rangers is more of a coming-of age story compared to the original series.
Bryan Cranston stopped by Live with Kelly to talk about his involvement with the Power Rangers TV series. He voiced a lot of the monsters in the original series.
Elizabeth Banks talks about channeling her dark side as villainous Rita Repulsa in the new film "Saban’s Power Rangers." The makeup process took about 4.5 hours a day.
BUILD Series | Today | Live with Kelly | Today (March 14) | build.aol.com
and
This is him a year ago
FIXED!
but ngl i'm too old for this shit. i'm just glad for current kids/teens getting representation.
Edited at 2017-03-21 07:27 pm (UTC)
Ludi Lin looks cute. This movie is probs going to be a massive nostalgia trip and not much else and I'm fine with that.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I'm curious to see how this will do domestically. The nostalgia train and hype aren't what I expected.
I think the box office might be a little better than expected.
I will be watching cause i dont want it to flop but i dont wabnt a squel i want a whole revamp of the film tbqmfh. I get that theyre trying to be different and edgy but this is just a big fail like how even can u mess this up with that budget!