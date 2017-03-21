Fuck the CW for ruining this show (altho I do appreciate how Alex's coming out was handled) by propping up another bland ass white dude and romanticizing unhealthy relationships. Mon-El sucks and hopefully Chris will be written off the second the inevitable breakup with Melissa happens. Reply

I like Mon El for what he is



but I still cannot wrap my head around James/Kara break up. It made literally NO SENSE, and are they seriously not seeing how this would seem to people?! They spent a whole season with them pining after each other only for her to dump him because she doesn't want to be in a relationship and then she jumped into ANOTHER RELATIONSHIP right away. I can't.



She was even dating her husband on the show longer. They seem to pair her up with her real life partners probably because they think she has no chemistry with anyone else lol. But I thought James/Kara was super sweet and believable and now they act like they never LOVED EACH OTHER. (They fucking LOVED each other, they said it, ugh)



But I guess if we have to have Kara with a white guy, I'd rather have Mon El/Kara than Winn/Kara lol...-.- Reply

The writers did it horribly. Mon El was in the plans since day 1, he's an important character like in the comic books. They just dumped him on the side when they added Mon El. Reply

you mean Jimmy was in the plans or Mon El? Reply

I can't wait until Mon-El leaves and Kara can go back to the real Kara. This pod Kara is tiring and obnoxious.



I don't necessarily want it to go back to S1 because I hated Cat Grant and I'm glad she's gone, but the show seems to have dropped any aspect of being about women the way it was in S1. Reply

I can't stand Kara for her prejudice, I'm liking her less as the season progresses. No one has asked Mon El specifically about Daxam, and how it feels about his parents being alive. I don't like that she thinks she's better person than the others. When the Queen was giving it to her, I was rooting hard.



What about Winn and Lyra? No was has mentioned that she was using him. Reply

Kara is so incredibly unlikable this season. Reply

Can't stand her and her gigantic ego. Reply

She seriously is. Her judgemental attitude issues towards James have just been idek ooc and ridiculous and REALLY unlikable tbqh.



She's not the character she was in Season 1 at all imho. Reply

ia, I was so happy when in season 1 she forgave her sister for killing her aunt, in other tv shows it would be so normal to drag that out for like 3/4 eps, but she did so easily, so I was like 'ahAH that's new, I like kara'

but now?? she gets mad for everything ugh why are they making her so unlikable? is it on purpose? Reply

Everything Mon El's mother said was true in that conversation with Kara.



I was kind of surprised Winn got over that fact that he was a mark and still wanted to date her so soon. But, it did feel like they did it just to contrast Karamel, Winn was able to get over being used and lied to but Kara can't get over Mon El not being up front with her about his past. Reply

How was last night's episode? Did anyone other than Barry crossover?





Also is their singing any good? I stopped watching Glee in the beginning of the second season so Idk how good they are.





Also I hope 90% of the singing is done by Law & Order because he was amazing in Rent and in the first Earth 2 episode. Reply

Duet isn't until tonight, so the singing and the crossing over will be Supergirl characters coming to Flash.



As far as people in the other post were telling me (when I asked if I need to watch Supergirl), it's literally exactly like in the last 'four way crossover' when it was just the last 30 seconds of Supergirl. And supposedly it's just Darren Cross making weird eyes.



Everything happens in the Flash tonight! Reply

Link

Oh Thank God!! Because I really didn't wanna watch SG.



Hopefully we get more of team Flash trying to safe them then them singing. Reply

barry didn't even crossover. darren criss popped up at the end, and opened a breach to earth 1 and hopped in, and kara fell into her coma, and we got a glimpse of the alt world she's in now, right at the end. she was just brought up on stage before it cut, so there wasn't even any singing yet Reply

I can't believe how I went from stanning this show, posting for it, and peer pressuring ONTDers into watching because Season 1 was so great... to hating it and being unable to stand watching it any more. ALL BECAUSE OF 'KARAMEL'. ugh ffs.



The complete transparent sidelining of James is bad enough, but add that on to the massive dropping of Karolsen as though that wasn't an entire season in the making, Winn getting even more the annoying wannabe lovechild of Cisco and Felicity, the Danvers Sisters dynamic being watered down harddddddd, barely any Green Dad & His Daughters moments (like nothing compared to last season when their relationship was a main selling point), Mon-El's general arrogant bland pointlessness, annddddd Kara acting judgemental and ooc pod person idek.



Unwatchable. Delete ha. Bring back the show of Season 1. Reply

These are all exactly my problems. I'm so disappointed in the show. Reply

Link

I'd ask "has any show ever fallen SO HARD and done it SO FAST?"



But then I immediately remember... The 100 season 3. Reply

I was rooting for Jimmy and Kara, but I do think they were lacking chemistry to be honest.



Agree with everything else. Kara is the most disappointing character this season, she hasn't development this season. (Mon El is still new, can it get any worse??) Reply

I stopped watching a few episodes ago for the same reason. It's so disappointing :( Reply

I bow to your comment because you expressed ALL of my problems. I've been so bitter over a lot of what's been happening this season. Like, I literally scoffed out loud when Mon-El said ILY. Reply

the writing for s2 kara is beyond depressing. karamel makes absolutely zero sense when literally every episode kara has called him out for doing something stupid, and he just... keeps being stupid and she forgives him. the whole 'woman must groom man-child to be a better person' trope is so outdated and incredibly insulting, especially in a show like supergirl and everything it stood for in the first season. i understand that mon-el was allegedly in the plans all along, but there are ways they could've introduced and included him without sacrificing the female lead's dignity and intelligence and potential storylines for other deserving characters. it's all so sad to watch. they better fix this shit next season. Reply

IA completely. I feel like if I had the energy to do so, I'd make this rant after almost every episode. CW ruined the show and it's a shame. I haven't quit just yet, because I got my mom to watch, so it's hard to quit solo, but I'm just waiting for that one big breaking point for me to be free of the show. The writers should just kill James (they'll still have a token black guy with J'onn) and then I'll be free like I was when Error killed Laurel. I don't even think getting rid of Mon-El would save the show, the rest of its issues would still be there. Reply

I don't mind Mon El that much, but sometimes he does get on my last nerve particularly the way his love for Kara is the most important thing with the character. He says he wants to be a hero, but yet won't go save his own people, because he wants to stay on Earth with Kara. Everything it just all about Kara and I really need them to tone that done.



I could care less if James & Kara are together or not, but they really need to figure out what to do with the character. Now that Kara is unemployed, we never see him at the office or anything so we just don't get to see him. Jimmy Olsen is supposed to be a photographer, so maybe he could at least be getting the shots of Kara doing stuff for the paper? Reply

How is Kara caught so off guard with Mon El being the prince? Like bish, how could he be a guard when he can't even fight for shit? Horrible error by the writers. Reply

Why is the EDITING SO BAD? They are horrible with their transitions holy hell. I watched some episodes of Flash and Arrow, and they don't come close to the disaster that Supergirl is. Reply

lmao i've been waiting for someone to mention the editing in these posts. it's AWFUL.



Reply

I love how Arrow's relationship drama BS killed off a lot of people's interest, so of course they've decided to make it a frequent annoyance on ALL dc shows. I'm so bored of it, even with the couples I like. Reply

I can't even fully express how disappointed this season has made me. Reply

I can, at lengths, but I don't even have the energy to rant anymore. Reply

Link

Yeah, it's like they've just exhausted me. I hardly, if at all, comment in Supergirl posts anymore.



I'm not even sure if I'll finish out the season. Reply

Do people not realize that the girl Monel was with at the beginning was probably raped by him? Remember they kept their people enslaved and intoxicated etc to control them but claimed they were like family to them. That means the girl had no choice about sleeping with him. It was disgusting that the writers would throw that in as being cool because that was the supposedly old Monel. I guess the girl wasn't family enough for Monel when he abandoned her?



Blandel has basically emotionally manipulated Kara all season and she just keeps falling for it. The idiot takes his q's from TV and Movies. I m not surprised though since he is a prince he has always had people simply do and behave towards him as he expects putting any of their own personalities behind them to serve him.



My biggest shout was at both Alex and Winn who just aw shucks his behaviour and told Kara to go back to him even though he showed no remorse or had grown from what he did. Reply

I didn't even think about that aspect. Even if Mon El like ~charmed his sexual partners or whatever, in a system where he and his family have ultimate unquestionable power over everyone on the planet and participate in slavery, who can actually say no to him? Reply

Last nights episode was just so bad. They need to get new writers and stop treating this show like just because it's a female lead show it has to be all about romance.

Reply

