March 21st, 2017, 07:53 pm evillemmons Supergirl 2x17 Extended Promo "Distant Sun" Give James more scenes smh
but I still cannot wrap my head around James/Kara break up. It made literally NO SENSE, and are they seriously not seeing how this would seem to people?! They spent a whole season with them pining after each other only for her to dump him because she doesn't want to be in a relationship and then she jumped into ANOTHER RELATIONSHIP right away. I can't.
She was even dating her husband on the show longer. They seem to pair her up with her real life partners probably because they think she has no chemistry with anyone else lol. But I thought James/Kara was super sweet and believable and now they act like they never LOVED EACH OTHER. (They fucking LOVED each other, they said it, ugh)
But I guess if we have to have Kara with a white guy, I'd rather have Mon El/Kara than Winn/Kara lol...-.-
I don't necessarily want it to go back to S1 because I hated Cat Grant and I'm glad she's gone, but the show seems to have dropped any aspect of being about women the way it was in S1.
What about Winn and Lyra? No was has mentioned that she was using him.
She's not the character she was in Season 1 at all imho.
but now?? she gets mad for everything ugh why are they making her so unlikable? is it on purpose?
I was kind of surprised Winn got over that fact that he was a mark and still wanted to date her so soon. But, it did feel like they did it just to contrast Karamel, Winn was able to get over being used and lied to but Kara can't get over Mon El not being up front with her about his past.
Also is their singing any good? I stopped watching Glee in the beginning of the second season so Idk how good they are.
Also I hope 90% of the singing is done by Law & Order because he was amazing in Rent and in the first Earth 2 episode.
As far as people in the other post were telling me (when I asked if I need to watch Supergirl), it's literally exactly like in the last 'four way crossover' when it was just the last 30 seconds of Supergirl. And supposedly it's just Darren Cross making weird eyes.
Everything happens in the Flash tonight!
Hopefully we get more of team Flash trying to safe them then them singing.
The complete transparent sidelining of James is bad enough, but add that on to the massive dropping of Karolsen as though that wasn't an entire season in the making, Winn getting even more the annoying wannabe lovechild of Cisco and Felicity, the Danvers Sisters dynamic being watered down harddddddd, barely any Green Dad & His Daughters moments (like nothing compared to last season when their relationship was a main selling point), Mon-El's general arrogant bland pointlessness, annddddd Kara acting judgemental and ooc pod person idek.
Unwatchable. Delete ha. Bring back the show of Season 1.
But then I immediately remember... The 100 season 3.
Agree with everything else. Kara is the most disappointing character this season, she hasn't development this season. (Mon El is still new, can it get any worse??)
I could care less if James & Kara are together or not, but they really need to figure out what to do with the character. Now that Kara is unemployed, we never see him at the office or anything so we just don't get to see him. Jimmy Olsen is supposed to be a photographer, so maybe he could at least be getting the shots of Kara doing stuff for the paper?
I'm not even sure if I'll finish out the season.
Blandel has basically emotionally manipulated Kara all season and she just keeps falling for it. The idiot takes his q's from TV and Movies. I m not surprised though since he is a prince he has always had people simply do and behave towards him as he expects putting any of their own personalities behind them to serve him.
My biggest shout was at both Alex and Winn who just aw shucks his behaviour and told Kara to go back to him even though he showed no remorse or had grown from what he did.
When in fact it seems like Krypton had a entirely good reasons to dislike Daxam, a world where they literally owned slaves and participated in the slave trade? If someone told me "yeah I used to be like the #3 person in charge of a planet where we practiced slavery that's just the way it was and I didn't know any better" I would slap the shit outta that person?