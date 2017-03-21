Concept trailer for Tomm Moore's "Wolfwalkers"

From Tomm Moore, director of "The Secret of Kells" and "Song of the Sea", comes the third instalment in his Irish mythology trilogy!



Wolfwalkers tells the story of 11-year-old Robyn Goodfellow, a young apprentice hunter who comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack of wolves. Her life changes though after she saves a native girl, Mebh, which leads to her discovery of the Wolfwalkers and transforms her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.



The film is, again, brought to life by Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon animation studio, using both digital and hand-drawn animation. The deer chase sequence from the trailer is insanely beautiful!



Read more over at Cartoon Brew.



Concept art & animation featurette: