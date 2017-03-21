So, how long exactly is this season supposed to be? 18 episodes? Reply

I like the new teacher aide but not sure if I want Petra/Raf. They're (and Jane) are soooooo better off as friends. Reply

I'm towards the end of season 2 and I don't like her with Michael. Idk where they're going with Petra's twin but I bet it's going to be annoying lol. Reply

The 'Mr. Sweet Face' nickname needs to die. I'm at the point where every time they say it, I want to throw something at my television. Reply

mte Reply

i really like petra and this thing with rafael give me some bad vibes. They always screw her development to prop some fucking love triangle with raf and jane. Not here for this. Reply

rogelio and mateo's suit date was adorable Reply

best part of the episode Reply

i loved the dynamic between raf/petra until the turn at the end. they def work best as friends/co-parents. i thought jane/petra was also really good.things are between jane/raf are so good right now, im hope they go for a slow-burn instead of a jane/raf/petra triangle ugh

jane telling xo abt rogelio's feelings didn't feel right for me? it felt more like a kid who wants to see their parents together. Reply

I am about the watch the episode but I spoiled myself about Raf and Petra and i'm SO MAD



I will never root for that pairing solely for the fact that she INSEMINATED HERSELF WITH HIS SPERM WITHOUT HIS CONSENT



that is fucking horrible



i know this is a telenovela but even there some things should be off limits Reply

i know petra is "good person" now but the stuff he did to raf in the past is beyond horrible



NOOOOOOOOOOO @ this pairing forever, i liked it more when he had some random girlfriend

literally anyone but petra Reply

exactly my thoughts!



I don't think anyone ever would be able to see her as a love interest after that shit



Lol @ anyone but Petra...so true! Reply

lol is it bad that i root for her anyway



like i know she's done some unforgiveable shit, but something about the actress is just so sympathetic lol Reply

I gave up on this show. Reply

ugh that scene in the end made me regret getting back together with this show, that is overall pretty fun Reply

haven't really been enjoying the show as much since michael died :(

I still hate the time jump and how we haven't seen rogelio mention him once when they were pretty close.

I hate kids so watching mateo being an annoying brat is tiresome. I feel like jane barely tells him anything! It's all, please stop mr. sweet face, ugh so annoying

and now petra/rafael? no thanks. Reply

I dont know i enjoy mr sweet face. And the actor playing him now is actually really sweet even when he is being a brat.



Yes, no to petra and raf...wtf?



I feel like they should have let Jane grieve till the end of the season. Yes it has been 3 years, but really its only been 3 episodes...if that. Reply

new guy was giving me some young paul rudd vibes last night Reply

Who's the creep Reply

the moment I saw that aide I was afraid that they would pair them up lol.. awful Reply

Just popping in to say Gina looks absolutely radiant in that thumbnail! Reply

I haven't watched since the episode of Michael's death, and I have to say that with every week that passes, I miss the show less. Reply

