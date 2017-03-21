March 21st, 2017, 07:40 pm evillemmons Jane The Virgin 3x15 Extended Promo "Chapter Fifty-Nine" Ugh I can't at that pairing...source Tagged: jane the virgin (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
jane telling xo abt rogelio's feelings didn't feel right for me? it felt more like a kid who wants to see their parents together.
I will never root for that pairing solely for the fact that she INSEMINATED HERSELF WITH HIS SPERM WITHOUT HIS CONSENT
that is fucking horrible
i know this is a telenovela but even there some things should be off limits
NOOOOOOOOOOO @ this pairing forever, i liked it more when he had some random girlfriend
literally anyone but petra
I don't think anyone ever would be able to see her as a love interest after that shit
like i know she's done some unforgiveable shit, but something about the actress is just so sympathetic lol
I still hate the time jump and how we haven't seen rogelio mention him once when they were pretty close.
I hate kids so watching mateo being an annoying brat is tiresome. I feel like jane barely tells him anything! It's all, please stop mr. sweet face, ugh so annoying
and now petra/rafael? no thanks.
Yes, no to petra and raf...wtf?
I feel like they should have let Jane grieve till the end of the season. Yes it has been 3 years, but really its only been 3 episodes...if that.