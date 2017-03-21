Black Butterfly Trailer #1 (2017)
Remake of French thriller, Papillon Noir by Herve Korian. Banderas will play Paul, a down-on-his-luck screenwriter who picks up a drifter (Rhys Meyers) and offers him a place to stay. However, when the deranged stranger takes Paul hostage and forces him to write, their unhinged relationship brings buried secrets to light.
Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Piper Perabo, and Antonio Banderas!
This looks good.
I've never seen the the original
but is the drifter even real? It's all Paul. Look fwd to seeing it.
Hope it releases ondemand.