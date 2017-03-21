Zayn reveals new collab with PartyNextDoor

lol Reply

sounds summery and more cheerful than his first album stuff so i'm down, it'll be interesting to see at least



glad he's coming out with a second album Reply

Did you not like his first album? (Honest question) Reply

Yas!!! I might not even like it, but so happy he doing his thing. Reply

I hate Zayn but I enjoy PartyNextDoor. Conflicted. Reply

You can hate an artist and still bop.



Conflict solved. Yw. Reply

Sounds upbeat/cute so I'm ready!



I hope it's a summer bop so it makes everyone here pissed off lol Reply

i need to hear more before passing judgement, but pnd is known for his bops. lol, i really didn't see this collab coming... Reply

Zayn is my archille's heel, I'll listen to anything with him, even when he collaborated with the spawn of Satan herself. Reply

I hope Zihanna happens for you someday sis Reply

Words have power sis, speak this gospel into the universe. 😭😭😭 Reply

They would make the most disgustingly beautiful couple ever, I. AM. HERE. FOR. IT. Reply

They're both on Ocean 8 and I might have fangirled a little too hard from them just being in the same breathing space... Reply

omfg i would just DIE Reply

Sounds like your (b/p)ussy is your kryptonite Reply

I was about to ask who because I honestly forgot the Chris Brown collab even existed, rip. Reply

yikes at these two major fuckboys



i bet it won't be better than wrong anyway so Reply

I hope its good...also im so here for him collaborating with Timbaland! Reply

Whodathunk the quiet dude with the frozen yogurt ice cream swirl in the front of his hair would be the 1D member with the stealthiest career? Werk, sis! Reply

Bye! You leave his streak alone!! 😂😂😂 Reply

I'm not being shady, he is legit the only human being alive who could pull off that ~lewk! Reply

Yessss I'm excited



Now all I need is zayn to work with rudimental or the knocks. Maybe if I pray hard enough it'll happen Reply

Yesss, zayn and rudimental would be great Reply

I'm excited for this. It sounds totally different to what I figured Zayn would do for his first single on Z2, which is great. Sounds like a BOP. Give us a contender for song of the summer, Zatan! Reply

He's been working on album 2 since album 1 promo so I'm not shocked he's releasing new stuff a year later. Good for him. At least he's not falling back on the success of Pillowtalk and is coming back with more.



I saw media outlets like LA Times coming for Zayn's statement that he was cured from anxiety the moment he left 1D. I knew it would bite him in the ass. They pulled the receipts from his memoir. Using his own words against him. Lol! I wonder why he's suddenly changing his tune. He always downplayed the eating disorder but the anxiety was different. He even wrote that letter when he skipped out on the Summertime Ball. Idk....



Reply

lol...sis the minute i read that interview i knew ppl were gonna come for him over that statement. i figured he was just trying to shut the anxiety convo down with the interviewer but he should've tweeted some clarification, since it was a really odd thing to say. now if he ever cancels something over anxiety again ppl are gonna bring this up. smdh, he stays playing himself. Reply

I was just over here waiting for it. Instead of clarifying, he's dropping new music. If that's how you wanna play it..... Lol!!! Reply

idt he meant he was cured, he probs just hasn't had any issues lately/has found a way to cope with it, but he's dumb and can;t express properly lol Reply

I think he meant he has a better handle on it compared to back then but used a weird word like "cured" Reply

I thought it was gross to see people policing his anxiety. I think he just worded it poorly. He showed more obvious signs of anxiety throughout his solo endeavors because he canceled things/was open about it, but we'll never know how bad it was behind the scenes with 1D. It read to me like he has a better handle on it than he did before.



I wonder if he'll tour or do any live shows? Reply

he worded it poorly but he didn't say the word "cured" lol, just that he had no problem with it now (as in he's better). Reply

I read this post and it sums up how I interpreted it:



"Zayn saying he has “no problem with anxiety”, doesn’t mean he doesn’t have it anymore, it means he’s got a handle on it now that he’s been able to be open about it and seek treatment.



It’s like saying “I got this”, when you’re in a challenging situation - it’s still happening but you have a grip on it.



Unlike when he was in 1* , where he wasn’t allowed to talk about it and was put in an unhealthy mental space and expected to constantly do what others wanted of him - so much so that he developed an undiagnosed eating disorder to cope."



(posted by tumblr user changedmystars) Reply

It was phrased oddly and made it seem like it was only an issue while in 1D but that has obviously not been the case. Tbh I wonder if he kind of rationalizes some of his issues as being caused solely by 1D, I know fans definitely do this so I wonder if he does in some ways too. I'm sure being in 1D didn't help and probably made somethings worse but I also think he's got some underlying issues that weren't just because of 1d. Reply

Zayn and Camila are getting those features, hih? Reply

Ariana taught them! Reply

