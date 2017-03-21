Zayn reveals new collab with PartyNextDoor
Produced By Murda & Frank Dukes, most likely to drop on friday. Timbaland also said he worked with Zayn for his new album in an interview with Idolator.
s o u r c e: zayn's instagram + zayn's twitter
I saw media outlets like LA Times coming for Zayn's statement that he was cured from anxiety the moment he left 1D. I knew it would bite him in the ass. They pulled the receipts from his memoir. Using his own words against him. Lol! I wonder why he's suddenly changing his tune. He always downplayed the eating disorder but the anxiety was different. He even wrote that letter when he skipped out on the Summertime Ball. Idk....
"Zayn saying he has “no problem with anxiety”, doesn’t mean he doesn’t have it anymore, it means he’s got a handle on it now that he’s been able to be open about it and seek treatment.
It’s like saying “I got this”, when you’re in a challenging situation - it’s still happening but you have a grip on it.
Unlike when he was in 1* , where he wasn’t allowed to talk about it and was put in an unhealthy mental space and expected to constantly do what others wanted of him - so much so that he developed an undiagnosed eating disorder to cope."
(posted by tumblr user changedmystars)