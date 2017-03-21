Wyclef Jean was detained by police over mistaken identity

This truth.



Clarence Brandley was a black janitor at a high school in Texas in 1980 when he was arrested for the murder of a white female student. Due to the location of the body, the suspicion fell immediately on the two custodians who'd found it -- Brandley & Henry Peace, who was white. A Texas Ranger told the two men that, "One of you is going to have to hang for this," and then told Brandley that because he was black, he was "Elected." Brandley was charged, tried in front of an all-white jury. The semen found on the victim's body was destroyed without being tested, and a blood spot on the victim's blouse that didn't match her blood type or Brandley's blood type was found. One white juror refused to convict, and his name was publicly released after the mistrial, leading to threats of violence against him. When Brandley was tried again, in front of another all-white jury, one of the original witnesses from the first trial wasn't called at all, after the witness refused to continue to support the other custodians' version of events. During this trial, the District Attorney suggested that because Brandley did odd jobs at a funeral home, that he'd raped the victim after death (despite zero evidence,) and the judge overruled the defense's complaint that this was inflammatory. Brandley was convicted & sentenced to death. Eleven months later, the lawyer working his appeal discovered a red caucasian pubic hair that didn't belong to the victim in evidence that the prosecution had never informed them about, as well as photos of Brandley taken the day of the murder where he wasn't wearing the belt the prosecution had accused of being the murder weapon. Despite this and other new evidence, Brandley was denied a new trial in 1986, and it wasn't until 1990 that the state dropped all charges against Brandley. The prosecutors, and the police, still maintain they "got the right guy."