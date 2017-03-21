ONTD Roundup
For Monday, March 20, 2017:
- Kylie Jenner has a new velvet liquid line
- Shaq is a flat-earther
- Thandie Newton speaks out about the lack of diversity in UK television series
- Chris Evans Cast as Israeli in Red Sea Diving Resort
- Drake's 'More Life' breaks Ed Sheeran's Spotify stream record
- Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood are dating
- Colton Haynes to become a father
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
happy tuesday everyone!
Re: happy tuesday everyone!
Re: happy tuesday everyone!
Re: happy tuesday everyone!
Re: happy tuesday everyone!
Re: happy tuesday everyone!
Re: happy tuesday everyone!
happy tuesday... -_-
Re: happy tuesday everyone!
Re: happy tuesday everyone!
My absolute #1 favorite movie ever is playing at the theater tomorrow night, but it’s downtown and I hate driving downtown, especially at night :(
I don't have a ton of friends either, but definitely make time for yourself and treat yourself to your favorite movie!
And I'm sorry you're feeling down about yourself. That happens to me all the time and it's exhausting. I hope you get to feeling better soon. <3
Travel Luggage Recommendations
mine are battered to shit now and I need to buy some before my trip in April. I'd preferably like to buy a set and keep it below or around $200. any suggestions welcome! <3
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
https://jet.com/product/detail/094ce6dd
It's lasted me a while and I can fit SOOO much in the carry on
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
i'm actually looking for something better tho esp bc i'm not feelin the neon pink like i did when i was 20.
RE: Travel Luggage Recommendations
i once tried to use those suitcases w/ 360 wheel spin and it was fucking awful bc i couldn't set my luggage down on an incline without it rolling downhill lmao.
Edited at 2017-03-21 05:14 pm (UTC)
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
http://shop.herschelsupply.com/collecti
I also like their Trade and Parcel luggage lines
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
https://www.amazon.com/Samsonite-LIFT-2
these ones are the best i've used so far in that price range i believe
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
Re: Travel Luggage Recommendations
This is my go-to for my trips and I check it in. It's a Samsonite Hardside Spinner 24.
http://www.ebags.com/product/samson
My next purchase is probably going to be a Aer SF Travel Backpack.
And we STILL haven't gotten the books. They're cutting it down to the wire and we have to go through all the boxes to make sure we got everything because last year, we didn't.
Yeah, I know.
Occasional use of Instagram and hitting up Jezebel for Shade Court, SoundCloud and YouTube.
Haw are yew?
I'm blaming my office job though.
https://www.fullframefest.org/2017lineu
Edited at 2017-03-21 05:05 pm (UTC)
But my March playlist has ionnalee, Aurora, Lorde, some Rihanna (Desperado and Love on the Brain Don Diablo remix).
https://open.spotify.com/user/myplay.co