ONTD Roundup

a++++++ gif use Reply

This beautiful first comment. Reply

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA



Ugh, this is all such crap. Just giving her more publicity. She needs to be ignored forever Reply

Ivanka Trump will work out of an office in the West Wing, White House official says https://t.co/D1maW9OMiZ pic.twitter.com/axZ3ik0dqv — CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2017





happy tuesday... -_- happy tuesday... -_- Reply

Except it was for being pro-choice so it's absolute bullshit. If ever there is a time to extend a hand and show the left are the good ones, it's now. Let's only berate her for the stupid shit she says, not the smart. She's an angry angry little girl, she doesn't need more fuel to add to her fire. Reply

So the non-Latino guy I've kinda been seeing for the last few weeks has taken to texting me in Spanish and calling me papi 🙄 Reply

I'm still waiting on my tax return and I neeeeeeed that money right now. Plus, for some reason I thought it was coming through direct deposit but apparently they will be sending a check, and we just moved on Saturday. I had the mail forwarded, but only on Monday and now I'm paranoid that the IRS check will get lost in the shuffle from that small gap. Ahhh, gimme my little bit of money! Reply

I’m feeling super down about myself right now and it sucks.



My absolute #1 favorite movie ever is playing at the theater tomorrow night, but it’s downtown and I hate driving downtown, especially at night :( Reply

Can you convince a friend to go with you and drive? Reply

I don't have many IRL friends (I have one lol). She wants to go but is working until 7 (the movie starts at 7:20) and can't cancel her last lesson because it's a new student. She works about 30 minutes away from downtown. Reply

which movie? Reply

Go see your fave movie bb <3 it'll make you feel better, I guarantee it! You deserve to treat yourself, ESPECIALLY when you're feeling down about yourself. Reply

Try to do an uber/lyft to downtown. I'll do it when I want to do something in DTLA and it takes the stress away from having to deal with parking/driving in traffic. I just chill in the back with some calm music and play a game on my phone if I'm feeling anxious.



I don't have a ton of friends either, but definitely make time for yourself and treat yourself to your favorite movie!



And I'm sorry you're feeling down about yourself. That happens to me all the time and it's exhausting. I hope you get to feeling better soon. <3 Reply

This is kind of random but frequent travelers (or really whoever) do you have a preferred brand of travel luggage that's your go to?



mine are battered to shit now and I need to buy some before my trip in April. I'd preferably like to buy a set and keep it below or around $200. any suggestions welcome! <3 Reply

Tj Maxx and Marshalls have some good name brand options for cheap. Reply

https://jet.com/product/detail/094ce6dd 59a641fb91ddd42144ba6766?jcmp=pla:ggl:a_ nj_dur_gen_luggage_bags_a2_b1:suitcases_ a2_other:na:PLA_632732058_26548616817_pl a-161704763340:na:na:na:2&code=PLA15



It's lasted me a while and I can fit SOOO much in the carry on My brother gifted me a set of this luggage and in this color (because it's so fucking easy to spot)It's lasted me a while and I can fit SOOO much in the carry on Reply

samsonite. hands down, the best and longest lasting luggage I have ever used. my dad travels multiple times per year for business and the samsonite suitcase he uses is older than I am. I bought an olympia suitcase a few years ago and it fell apart on its first trip. Reply

lol i just use a shitty american apparel dufflebag. it forces me to pack light.



i'm actually looking for something better tho esp bc i'm not feelin the neon pink like i did when i was 20. Reply

tbh i just really love my kipling duffel bag, it's not a suitcase w/ wheels obviously so it can be harder on the shoulders, but it's very good for squishing into overhead compartments.



i once tried to use those suitcases w/ 360 wheel spin and it was fucking awful bc i couldn't set my luggage down on an incline without it rolling downhill lmao.



Edited at 2017-03-21 05:14 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm picturing a suitcase taking off down hill and lmao Reply

http://shop.herschelsupply.com/collecti ons/backpacks/the-little-america



I also like their Trade and Parcel luggage lines I love my Herschel bags. The little america backpack has been all around the world with me and packs like a champ and stows away nicely in the carry-on. (amazon has them at a lower price point than the link below)I also like their Trade and Parcel luggage lines Reply

i think samsonite or travelpro are best in budget options. imo dont go for a hard case unless youre willing to invest Reply

https://www.amazon.com/Samsonite-LIFT-2 9-Spinner-Expandable/dp/B004UKD76A



these ones are the best i've used so far in that price range i believe as a highly frequent traveler i'd say weight of the luggage has become more important to me than anything elsethese ones are the best i've used so far in that price range i believe Reply

I was gifted a Tumi suitcase one birthday but that's probably too pricey. Reply

This is my go-to for my trips and I check it in. It's a Samsonite Hardside Spinner 24.



http://www.ebags.com/product/samson ite/omni-pc-hardside-spinner-24/303631?p roductid=10389049



My next purchase is probably going to be a Aer SF Travel Backpack. Okay, are you going to check it in or it's going to be carry on?This is my go-to for my trips and I check it in. It's a Samsonite Hardside Spinner 24.My next purchase is probably going to be a Aer SF Travel Backpack. Reply

The library is having a new book festival in less than 3 weeks and we're unveiling 100,000 worth of new books...



And we STILL haven't gotten the books. They're cutting it down to the wire and we have to go through all the boxes to make sure we got everything because last year, we didn't. Reply

No forreal where do black ontders hang out when they're not here Reply

Tumblr and reddit mostly.





Yeah, I know. Reply

tbh tumblr isn't too horrible if you can navigate around the sanctimonious 13 year olds trying to out woke everyone Reply

I honestly just check out a few tumblrs and read some Jezebel stuff, but I don't comment because it's also a cesspool but they do have some good stories. Reply

i thought you meant irl and i was like sis i doubt everyone has the same interests! Reply

If it's a black celeb that usually won't get posted here I usually check out the gossip at LSA but that place is a trash pit on many different levels most of the time tbh. Reply

In my own head Reply

this black fb group that i'm in Reply

Book blogs to enter giveaways. Reply

I practically live on Tumblr LOL



Occasional use of Instagram and hitting up Jezebel for Shade Court, SoundCloud and YouTube. Reply

I'm too jittery from my coffee but it's so good I want to drink more. Reply

I shaved the sides of my head and it's at such an awkward stage. Reply

are a guy? i always get high a fade and when my hair starts growing back it does this thing on the sides where it looks like wings on the side. i have to use pomade to slick it down. it's so awk Reply

QUEEN MOIRA Reply

Hallo



Haw are yew? Reply

I'm about to go to ikea and spend all my money. Pray for my wallet Reply

i plan on going there and home goods and just starting copping stuff to liven up my space. idk i don't to go too overboard tho Reply

I blinked and accidentally gained thirty pounds lol. Stepping on that scale really pulled off the blinders I had towards my bad eating habits/lack of activity.



I'm blaming my office job though. Reply

i'm afraid to step on my scale lmao Reply

Lol yeah, I barely ever weigh myself. I guess this time motivated me to start using myfitnesspal again though. Reply

This is why I need a scale. So many people see them as negative but for me it's like, nah, if I don't have one I just put on weight and somehow don't notice. Reply

I'm watching the Disappeared series and it's so damn heartbreaking. That case where the two men go missing is so infuriating and bizarre. Reply

i started playing animal crossing happy home designer and i am obsessed! it's like if the sims had a baby with AC (well, just in terms of how deep the home customizing is).



Edited at 2017-03-21 05:05 pm (UTC) Reply

im glad they patched in some of that customizing stuff into AC:NL...hopefully the next AC lets you customize your town the way happy home does! Reply

i'm kind of pissed about the update since now it seems that streetpass never updates with other people's houses anymore lmao Reply

what's everyone listening to this week? I feel like I've exhausted all my usual work playlists :( Reply

Today I've been listening to Aurora, Nico Vega, Betty Who and Meg Myers.



But my March playlist has ionnalee, Aurora, Lorde, some Rihanna (Desperado and Love on the Brain Don Diablo remix). Reply

annie, air, beach house and joni mitchell Reply

rn, drakes more life Reply

lolbye



https://open.spotify.com/user/myplay.co m/playlist/0bx5Dgu5yOEhST49LP67su put me onto the Lowkey Flex playlist a couple weeks ago and it's really good if you're into R&B and more new wave hip hop. Reply

listening :D Reply

just my spotify discover playlist rn Reply

What kind of music are you into normally? Reply

michael kiwanuka Reply

