6 Funny Canadians Worth Following On Twitter

For all the ONTD comedy fans out there, here is a list of Canadians whose twitter accounts consistently make make me smile:

1. Mark Little (@markmarklittle)
Mark Little is a stand-up comedian, actor, and founding member of the east coast comedy group picnicface.

Tweets:







2. Bruce McCulloch (@BrucioMcCulloch)
Member of Kids In The Hall sketch group, author, and actor.

Tweets:






3. Aisha Alfa (@aishaalfa)
Aisha is a rising stand-up comedian and current cast member on satirical news show "The Beaverton"

Tweets:





4. Dave Shumka (@daveshumka)
Dave Shumka is a comedian, podcaster, and author.

Tweets:






5. Ivan Decker (@ivandecker)
Decker is a stand-up comedian from Vancouver who has appeared on CBC's "The Debaters"

Tweets:




6. Kate Beaton (@beatonna)
Beaton is the creator of the comic strip "Hark! A Vagrant", a children's book author, and an all around wonderful Canadian.

Tweets:







Who makes you laugh on twitter, ONTD?

