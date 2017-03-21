6 Funny Canadians Worth Following On Twitter

picnicface was my everything in high school





Same here! They were like the huge viral youtube sensation that swept my high school. I wish their show had gotten off the ground because it had some quality sketches:



halifax forever, man. i went to university there and loooovveedddd it. Reply

just here for the people who make fun of how much i mention that i'm canadian Reply

If we don't mention we're Canadian constantly, people might think we're Americans. And nobody wants that. Reply

lmao



also yes Reply

Exactly Reply

lol yes Reply

That's why I do it. Reply

never surrender! Reply

The only Canadian i follow is the legendary Sarah McLachlan:





Anyway, black twitter makes me laugh esp. w/ the current Meryl Streep Memes Reply

I love you OP but this post is incredibly disrespectful to Canada's tweeting sweetheart Dan Levy. Like...he even live tweeted Hiddleswift. Please edit.

They win a cake plate. And they couldn't be happier. THIS IS A PERFECT WORLD, PEOPLE. I love you, @BritishBakeOff. ❤🎂😭 — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 20, 2017



Many apologies! Reply

I also love Dustin on Twitter. And Ted is pretty Reply

i rly miss mtv live/the hills aftershow/etc (that's who he is outside of schitt's creek right?)



i'm forever pressed my fav batman&joker psa sketch from mtv live isn't on youtube tbh. Reply

I love this man. Last summer, upon seeing my mom for the first time in almost a year she said to me "you remind me of the actor that plays David Rose" and it was the nicest thing she ever did to me AND SHE GAVE BIRTH TO ME. Reply

omg i've seen mark little twice (he opened for megan amram and again for kate mckinnon) and it was amazing. i wish i could remember some of his jokes. i know he has a n'sync bit that's hilarious. Reply

I feel like he's criminally underrated. He's got such a weird brain - I love it. Reply

I think I'm gonna follow Aisha Alfa.

Also it's +10 today and if the weather drops down to like -15 again I don't even know what I'm going to do. Reply

Gurl this, it's supposed to be minus 11 tonight and I'm like what kind of 20 degree drop. Fucking Canada. Reply

Oh, yep. Just checked my weather app....-12. Kill me. Reply

THIS! I've had a cold for 5 months. Because OF COURSE I HAVE! My body temp doesn't know if it's coming or going! Reply

Where I'm at it's a constant fluctuation of warm sunny days and melting snow and then cold freezing days with a shit ton of snowfall. I'm over this in between phase but I also don't really care for spring. I wish I could just fast-forward to July. Reply

yeah around -17 tonight here :( march truly is a hellscape Reply

I left Twitter in 2013, it's too boring/addictive/depressing to be in it. But reading Black Twitter from afar during a crisis is always good fun. Reply

What about it do you find depressing? I find it to be the least depressing of the social media apps. Facebook is an elderly wasteland and instagram is trash/noise/my friends' babies and pets.



I think I prefer twitter because I only follow comedians and writers, so I know I'm going to get funny or interesting content. Reply

i had twitter for one month in 2013 and i didn't know what i was supposed to do with it & found it rly annoying seeing other ppl's tweets abt whatever dumb thing they were doing/thinking so i deleted lol. i had a friend who wud tweet my jokes when we were in uni together so i guess i figured i'd do that but i always felt like a dick (like taking a selfie in public makes me feel the same way). Reply

Aww, I love Bruce, I miss the Kids in the hall Reply

Fingers crossed they go on tour again sometime soon!



Kevin Mcdonald has a really great podcast. Dave and Scott have been on it and the next upcoming episode is going to feature Mike Meyers! Reply

really? yay something to listen at work lol



Dave was such a pretty little girl lmao although my mom thinks Bruce was a prettier girl. Reply

Now I've got "I crush your head!" ricocheting around my brain on a loop. Reply

I find, for the most part, I need to find someone funny on some other medium than twitter before finding them funny on twitter because otherwise it reads as try hard to me, i know that makes no sense lol if it's the same joke it should be funny regardless but they aren't to me Reply

Not sure if any are Canadian but these are funny:



Michael Ian black

Patton oswalt

George Wallace

Andy richter

Aparna Nancherla

Moshe Kasher

Scaachi Koul should be on this list. Reply

Great rec! I just checked out her twitter and loved her poem for national poetry day. Reply

Cher's twitter is everything. Reply

You understand it? Because I certainly don't. Reply

I do most of the time tbh. In the beginning I didn't understand anything, so it's a process lmao. Reply

Ivan's first tweet made me choke





Ah Canadian humour. So precious. So pure. Reply

trevor moore has such an underrated twitter account. Reply

I miss the whitest kids u know. The movie they are doing can't come quickly enough. I feel bad Zach's the only one working and even he deserves a waaaaaay better career. Reply

