Jenny Slate discusses her relationship with Chris Evans

I wonder if she cheated on her husband with him. Sounds like she kind of got caught up with Chris. Reply

Thread

Link

I do not think so. I follow her on twitter and insta. She was posting weird/emo stuff for a while before Chris even happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah okay. I don't follow her much tbh outside of what's posted on ONTD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She explicitly addresses that in the interview to say that's not what happened Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She also mentions a lot how she and her ex husband are great friends. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Coming from the other side, if Evans is as decent as she makes him sound, he wouldn't participate in cheating with her on her husband. So either he's a really good guy, or she's lying about everything.



I'm not a stan for either of them. I think the only Evans movie I've seen is Captain America, the first one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She seems so infatuated with him in the interview. It made for an uncomfortable read sometimes. It seems like she is having a hard time getting over it. Good to see she is on good terms with her ex-husband. Some of Evan stans accused her of cheating on her husband with him, which didn't seem like it was true. She seemed like she was in a bad place for a long time before she started dating Chris. Reply

Thread

Link

Her instagram makes me believe she's not over him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL It wasn't just Evans-stans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I had to stop reading this interview because I was getting some second-hand embarrassment. She needs a sassy gay friend to tell her to write a sad poem in her journal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was really sweet and sad. I really love how warm she seems.



Edited at 2017-03-21 05:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He’s like primary colors.



how poetic! Reply

Thread

Link

This is so over the top but I love it? She just seems very honest and vulnerable and now I want an under the tuscan sun style memoir about her single life.



Edited at 2017-03-21 05:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He’s like primary colors.



Well then, that's a description I don't hear often. Also, I kinda lol'd at her description. It sounds like she's describing a child or something. Reply

Thread

Link

Men are treated like children who just don't know any better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of them still are child-like, so they're treated how they act. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Someone said is a personality test

Or she is describing a child/ puppy I was like *is this a hipster thing?*Someone said is a personality test http://winningcolors.com/ Or she is describing a child/ puppy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know I can't be the only one who somewhat understood it. Colours are often associated with feelings, so to describe someone as primary colours would mean that said person is:

- very expressive and passionate (like primary colours),

- but their feelings are not very complex, and/or he can't feel several emotions at the same time.



Coincidentally, colours are also the shorthand for emotions in Inside Out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well he is basic as primary colors Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You don't hear it often because so many men are jerks, but there are still a few of them who are decent people.



I'm not an Evans stan, I couldn't even name half his films. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not much of a real life people shipper but I was kinda' rooting for them. I really like Jenny Slate. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Jenny and I really liked this interview Reply

Thread

Link

This was a good read. I like her candor and even though some parts were sad and gave us a glimpse of her vulnerability, I don't think she's ashamed of that. Reply

Thread

Link

People shouldn't be shamed for being vulnerable tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, you're right. I guess I worded it wrong. What I meant is that there's too much pressure on people to not show emotions of any kind out of fear of being judged or shamed (by outside sources) and it's rare to see someone so open about this and I don't think she should be shamed for it but some Evans stan will find a way to do it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree 1000% with this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw man, I hoped they'd make it, they seemed so cute. (Their movie together is pretty bad, tho.) Reply

Thread

Link

It kinda sounds like she was describing a retriever



But hey I like both Reply

Thread

Link

lol her description of him makes me think that he is probably a very good person but also very, very dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I got from it. Warm hearted but simple Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's how I like 'em, tbqh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow. You can't be a good person and be intelligent at the same time? What a cynical remark. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She seems like a very nice person, and Chris is lucky that she's been so generous in her post breakup description of him imo.



I mean, I'm sure things ended fairly cordially between them (hopefully lol) and she couldn't have gone on a "fuck this guy!!!!" rant without coming off as crazy/making the promo tour incredibly awkward but she also didn't have to be this nice if that makes sense idk.



Edited at 2017-03-21 05:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

No, I get what you mean. Even if a relationship ends amicably, sometimes you just don't wanna discuss it. Especially if it happened recently. You shouldn't feel obligated to speak highly of an ex. It's nice that she did though. I liked it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sad when she says she's never lived alone before and has always gone from one relationship to another. idk i always find that genuinely sad to hear from 30- something women. Reply

Thread

Link

My mom's like this & it breaks my heart tbh. When I was house-sitting for her & my stepfather one time when they were on vacation, she commented to me before she left that she's literally never spent a night alone in her life, and she's 55. It was always her parents or her friends or her boyfriends or husbands or me, she's literally never been alone overnight. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow. Some people just need someone by their side whether it's a friend or a significant other. The thought of being alone freaks some people out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my mum was like that too. and then 3 yyears ago my dad died and she is alone for the first time in her life. it's still really hard on her :-( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've never lived alone and I don't feel like I'm missing anything. One summer in college my roommate went home and I had the place to myself for 2 months. I would go days without speaking to someone. Kinda lonely. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idt it has to be sad. It really depends on when your relationships pick up, when you have roommates, etc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

livin in LA is expensive! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I kinda just skimmed it but is she saying she lived with him? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought she was just exaggerating when she said she wasn't a private person, but after reading excerpts she really ain't lying.



Also, I know the primary colors thing is supposed to be nice but it was making me laugh, sounds like she's talking about a fucking toddler.



Edited at 2017-03-21 05:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sad they broke up, if only because this couple made so many of your antisemitic asses mad Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like everyone liked them here, if anything they said she was too good for him.



Tumblr on the other hand ... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

antisemitic? what happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know what that user means by "your [...] asses", but David Duke (from the KKK) criticised Evans for dating WOC and Jewish women: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 5079639.html Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there were a lot of pressed chris evans stans on ontd on old chris/jenny posts Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link