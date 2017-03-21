Florence

Jenny Slate discusses her relationship with Chris Evans



source

- a lot going on in that profile

- is on good terms with her ex-husband

- hasn't really seen Chris since the breakup

- calls Chris "truly one of the "kindest people [she] ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

