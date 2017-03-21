Jenny Slate discusses her relationship with Chris Evans
- a lot going on in that profile
- is on good terms with her ex-husband
- hasn't really seen Chris since the breakup
- calls Chris "truly one of the "kindest people [she] ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”
I'm not a stan for either of them. I think the only Evans movie I've seen is Captain America, the first one.
how poetic!
Well then, that's a description I don't hear often. Also, I kinda lol'd at her description. It sounds like she's describing a child or something.
Someone said is a personality test http://winningcolors.com/
Or she is describing a child/ puppy
- very expressive and passionate (like primary colours),
- but their feelings are not very complex, and/or he can't feel several emotions at the same time.
Coincidentally, colours are also the shorthand for emotions in Inside Out.
I'm not an Evans stan, I couldn't even name half his films.
But hey I like both
I mean, I'm sure things ended fairly cordially between them (hopefully lol) and she couldn't have gone on a "fuck this guy!!!!" rant without coming off as crazy/making the promo tour incredibly awkward but she also didn't have to be this nice if that makes sense idk.
Also, I know the primary colors thing is supposed to be nice but it was making me laugh, sounds like she's talking about a fucking toddler.
