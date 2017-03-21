Justin Bieber Gets More Ugly Tattoos and Grinds On Old Lady at a Restaurant

Including a lion on his titty



Pretty sure that animal is called a bear. Reply

lmao oop Reply

potato potahto. Reply

maybe they got confused with ed sheeran's ugly tattoo Reply

lol OPs aren't even reading at this point, it says in the tweet it's a bear. Reply

if he had been born before the internet he would probably be some gross dude with a trans am trying to pick up girls in high school parking lots well into his 30s Reply

lol mte Reply

OMG lol Reply

exactly hn Reply

Even with the fame, he still looks SO southwestern Ontario lmao Reply

He's such an oddity to me. Reply

You would know, Mark Reply

Why do these boys always have such shitty tattoos? Reply

money cant buy taste Reply

because they decide to get a bunch of random small tattoos that don't go together



like the placement of the bear here is not only weird, but it looks dumb af with the cross and numerals above it Reply

His aesthetic now that he isn't trying to be bizzle and wearing gold stewie griffin chains and grillz is seriously Ryan Gosling in The Place Beyond the Pines Reply

more like james franco in spring breakers Reply

"Twenty-year-old Sabah Bennaoui searched all over Melbourne to find Justin but when she finally tracked him down his behaviour broke her heart."

“He was not interested in a photo at all, I told him that I was going to take the photo anyway.”



I mean, that would make me sick too, people have no boundaries whatsoever.



These kids and their ugly tats, i swear to god... Reply

like I think justin can be shitty to his fans but also, like don't stalk someone and then demand a pic?? Reply

Absolutely he probably is an asshole, but people demanding celebrities to interact with them after behaving like creeps as if they owed them anything...



Singers should deliver on stage when you pay to see them, i totally get hating on an artist who doesn't perform, but complaining because the person you've been stalking is not happy to see you...



fucking weird Reply

The old lady thing is VERY interesting to me and really helps us take a deep look into his inner psyche.



He's so over screaming 16 year olds that treat him like an object that only old ladies as friends makes him genuinely smile like that anymore when it comes to human interaction. It's like a safe space. Reply

My first tattoo was a realistic caterpillar on my left shoulder when I was 18. I kinda want to get an abstract butterfly (maybe watercolor style?) on my right but even when I was getting my caterpillar 1,000 years ago butterflies were old news so I feel awkward asking for one.



Plus I have kanji on my back that I would LOVE to get covered up b/c yikes. Reply

Does the kanji actually says 'SOY SAUCE' but they told you it was something like ~LOYALTY at the tattoo salon? Reply

lol no. I bought a Japanese/English dictionary and had them copy it exactly. I was taking NO chances. Reply

Don't feel awkward asking for the butterfly!!! You should do it 😀 I like the idea of having a caterpillar on one shoulder and a butterfly on the other. Reply

it seems like celebrities almost always have ugly/poorly done tattoos. you have all the money in the world and you spend it on...those? Reply

I swear every tattoo is ugly according to ONTD. lol. What are some good looking tattoos? Reply

Rihanna's underboob tattoo, Drake's are usually placed nicely and in a non-tacky way, I like KStew's tbh, but that's probably an unpopular opinion Reply

I don't remember KStew'a tattoos, I gotta look them up



I love rihanna'a underboob tattoo. I wanna get one there tbh. Reply

Lol I've noticed that too.



I like lady gaga's, at least the ones of hers I remember. I think I like Rita Ora's too, altho i havent seen them all but i like the one on her arm. That's a really painful spot. Reply

Mte like maybe they aren't ugly to the people who get them? lol Reply

On celebrities or regular people? I agree with the other poster that Rihanna's is great, and the placement is excellent. Angelina's tiger. Adam Levine has some good stuff, despite his overall douchiness. Margaret Cho's collection is a bit all over the place for my taste, but she's been tattooed by legends like Ed Hardy and Eddy Deutsche. Reply

Pretty much every tattoo is ugly.



When will humans realize that tattoos aren't cute? Reply

adding on to the rihanna underboob tat love, that thing is perfect Reply

What are some good looking tattoos?



This tattoo obviously:







LOL, no, it's just this needs to be posted in all tattoo threads as a reminder of tattoos gone wrong.



Edited at 2017-03-21 04:23 pm (UTC) This tattoo obviously:LOL, no, it's just this needs to be posted in all tattoo threads as a reminder of tattoos gone wrong. Reply

I love angelina's back and rihanna's in general. Tbh tattoos are usually a big hit or a big miss for me because people get them one by one when like, the whole ensemble has to be coherent for me to like the results. I love people who have one huge tattoo Reply

gaga's first right arm tat and her btw on the thigh tbh Reply

I love the gradients on John Meyer's work, TBH. Now I need to go drown myself in bleach as punishment for complimenting John Mayer. Reply

I know this is side-eye worthy but i actually like most of Jeffrey Star's tattoos. I think they're almost entirely done by Kat Von D and i really like the placement of most of them even though I don't normally care for big pieces Reply

ben affleck's tramp stamp Reply

Link







Eve's paw prints are so good Reply

this is the messy and distracting celeb news i need today, comments don't let me down! Reply

also i'll be in here oblig telling everyone my tattoos are really nice but not posting pix like most tattoo posts Reply

I'm sure they are very nice 😊



I love tattoo posts ngl Reply

I feel like Justin just can't handle Ed Sheeran having the ugliest tattoo in the hisory of pop and feels like he needs to steal this moment from him, like Drake did to his streaming record Reply

