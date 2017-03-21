Justin Bieber Gets More Ugly Tattoos and Grinds On Old Lady at a Restaurant
Press: [The Sun] #JustinBieber reveals new tattoo of an eagle on his stomach as he strips off topless for... https://t.co/EQcStZ53Eu— JustinFanRetweets (@RJustinTalk) March 21, 2017
Including a bear on his titty and some Rihanna/Lena Dunham-esque bird on his stomach.
is your body a canvas for shitty art?
Pretty sure that animal is called a bear.
lol OPs aren't even reading at this point, it says in the tweet it's a bear.
like the placement of the bear here is not only weird, but it looks dumb af with the cross and numerals above it
“He was not interested in a photo at all, I told him that I was going to take the photo anyway.”
I mean, that would make me sick too, people have no boundaries whatsoever.
These kids and their ugly tats, i swear to god...
Singers should deliver on stage when you pay to see them, i totally get hating on an artist who doesn't perform, but complaining because the person you've been stalking is not happy to see you...
fucking weird
He's so over screaming 16 year olds that treat him like an object that only old ladies as friends makes him genuinely smile like that anymore when it comes to human interaction. It's like a safe space.
Plus I have kanji on my back that I would LOVE to get covered up b/c yikes.
I love rihanna'a underboob tattoo. I wanna get one there tbh.
I like lady gaga's, at least the ones of hers I remember. I think I like Rita Ora's too, altho i havent seen them all but i like the one on her arm. That's a really painful spot.
When will humans realize that tattoos aren't cute?
This tattoo obviously:
LOL, no, it's just this needs to be posted in all tattoo threads as a reminder of tattoos gone wrong.
I love tattoo posts ngl