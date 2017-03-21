41 Women of Color Get REAL About Beauty and Diversity

Aamito is so gorg she should be everywhere.



I don't really love Dilone on the runway but she's great in print.

i liked her on the pink runway. i thought she was fun and her dancing, bouncing, etc with bruno was cute. but i've never seen her for hf

She did well at vs because she was able to show her personality. Idk, I find a lot of her runway dead eyed

aamito is absolutely stunning

This cover is stunning. I buy the issue on Friday after I shamelessly watch the power rangers movie. Imaan is stunning !!!!

Omg that cover 😍

"I remember riding the bus and one of my classmates was turned around in her seat staring at me. I asked why. She wanted to know what I was mixed with. She had never seen such a pretty black girl, so she assumed I must be mixed with something."



I've heard this so many times growing up. It is completely infuriating. If anyone asked now I tell them I'm black mixed with colored and a little Mississippi Negro on my father's side.

lmaooo i love that answer. people are such fucking assholes. good on you for not dealing with their shit.

that school bus story resonated with me too much. i used to get roasted on the school bus by kids for being black/not being black enough/ having "nappy" hair / not having a perm.



i'm so tired of people asking me what i'm mixed with, especially white people, i just tell them i'm black and they get stuck. Reply

I recently realized I've been getting an odd version of this, people saying "you're too pretty to be Nigerian". I'm never sure how to respond. I just walk away whenever I can.

Respond by just being beautiful and not letting them breathe in what you are breathing out.

great post, OP



a lot of valuable perspectives and wisdom here. and beauty, wow 👀 Reply

That cover should have been the vogue one with all the girls in black shirts. That was awful and this one is gorgeous. Even the way it's shot and lighting is better

IA but then that would end up excluding Vogue's princesses Gigi and Kendall

god forbid

probably Allure's best cover... but very suss that they fired their Digital Director, who's a black woman, and replace with Picardi (who I love tho).

Not able to browse much atm, how many women from East Asia are included?

three

3 - Constance Wu and LiuWen being the most famous.



Constance actually has a spread. Reply

Love the cover but hate the whole gradient lightest to darkest gimmick so many of these publications like to use when featuring multiple black women. Shits corny.

thats an interesting point.

I agree

Ahhhh, nothing like a rainbow of beauty to go with my morning coffee <3

Also did aamito get her mole removed cuz if not it's super awk to talk about beauty and shit and airbrush it out

Gorgeous! Let me pick this up soon.

Imaan <3

Can't wait to read it Reply

Will buy this issue! They look gorgeous.

I need recs for a day moisturizer and a sunblock that won't leave a whitecast. this shit is driving me crazy lol



I'm basically michelle rodriguez's color mostly throughout the year



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]









in the summer i get more like gina rodriguez tho



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



I need recs for a day moisturizer and a sunblock that won't leave a whitecast. this shit is driving me crazy lol

I'm basically michelle rodriguez's color mostly throughout the year

in the summer i get more like gina rodriguez tho

I use the kicho sun cream. It works as both a moisturizer and a sun screen



Leaves no white cast and I've heard it's great under makeup Reply

thanks, sis! I'll check it out. It's within my price range.

I have similar coloring and so far I like neutrogena's clear face liquid lotion sunscreen and supergoop's sunscreen serum. I think Supergoop is better but the pricetag is crazy for sunblock lol I bought one of their sets recently to try it out longer before I commit to a full bottle. Also I believe these are both chemical sunscreens which I prefer but I know most people don't so idk

I'm around Gina's shade and I just started using this . I used to just buy moisturizers with spf because it seemed like a hassle to incorporate an extra step + I wasn't crazy about the texture or smell of any of the sunscreens I'd tried but I really like this one! I was worried about a white cast because it's a Korean product but I haven't noticed any, and it layers well under makeup when I feel like wearing it

