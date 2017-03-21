no pat the puss, no care Reply

I'm tempted to watch cause Heather Morris dancing. Reply

Is Heather on as a "celebrity" or a pro? Because she was a dancer before she was an actress. Reply

Lol celebrity. There's been a whole 'controversy' about it. But really she's not the only one with a background that gives her a gigantic advantage Reply

I haven't watched it yet but it's on my DVR for the first time ever and she's the reason for it. idk if I'll get around to actually watching tho Reply

how did simone get the highest score lol? she was so stiff and wooden, there's no flow to her movement at all



normani was obv the best Reply

Yah I love Simone, greatest female gymnast of all time and all, but dancing is not really her thing... Reply

girl, she is not the greatest female gymnast of all time. Reply

This season's bindi Reply

mte about Normani. i can't believe she had one of the worst score of the night. that baseball player also had a quickstep, was HORRIBLE and still managed to get a better score than her? and that old judge saying to Normani how it's not "hip hop"? i didn't see the correlation. those mfs are biased af Reply

mte I was so confused about Simone Reply

Lol no she wasn't. You are supposed to dance Quickstep on very close hold. There was too much space between Normani and Val. Reply

Simone was totally over scored. She did well on the steps (I think?) but there was no fun in or spirit in the dance.



I don't know the judges on Dancing with the Stars but on Strictly Come Dancing they can get really pissy if the dance isn't super traditional, especially with old school ballroom like the quickstep. It could be that they just didn't like the choreography and scored her accordingly Reply

Normani, Nancy and Heather were all much better than Simone. Simone got a boost for being last and America's Sweetheart. Reply

Lol at Chris Kattan Reply

I was kind of secretly hoping Chris Kattan would do well but after two seconds I knew that dream was over. Overall, I think I'll pass on the rest of the season. Reply

If you're a bad dancer, at least try to have fun? He looked miserable and it was contagious Reply

Was he the only one you'd tune in to watch?



Edited at 2017-03-21 02:28 pm (UTC)

Oh, no, my two sentences weren't really related. I was generally apathetic to the show already (I stopped watching regularly after the season Jennifer Grey won) but I tuned in to see if a couple of the dances would interest me enough to finally pick it back up. Nothing really did. Reply

Heather's scores were bullshit, I watched with my mom and she called the show a racket lol. That baseball player who admitted that he couldn't dance got the same scores as her. And I've noticed that the judges are much freer with criticism when it comes to women than men. Reply

so accurate. when they were basically fanning themselves over Bonner (not that he got a great score or anything, but still) it was most obvious Reply

We've noticed that the judges are generally harsher with contestants who actually have a shot at being around for awhile. Otherwise its more like "great energy" or "you did your best". At least in the first few shows. Reply

oh, they've been so lenient with the men since season 1. it's annoying. Reply

I hope Chris kattan isn't too difficult for whoever he's dancing to work with. I think it was in the Darrell Hammond autobiography that he had these hilarious stories about Norm MacDonald giving Chris shit when he would slime on the pretty female hosts like Pam Anderson. Reply

I really liked Normani's dance. I don't follow 5H so I don't really know anything about her but I think I like her.



Sharna seems to have chemistry with most of her partners but she and Bonner are on another level. Also they aired my tweet thirsting over them and I could have died. Reply

oh bb that showmance is so forced tho. i just can't take them seriously Reply

sharna's trying to recreate the spark she had with james last season but it's probably gonna backfire tbh. Reply

ikr. i felt zero chemistry between them. he can go. Reply

lol I saw that tweet when they aired it!! Reply

Haha my friend and I were texting back and forth about Sharna, saying James Hinchcliffe was probably getting hella jealous.



we're convinced those two fucked in a broom closet before/after every dance last season and you can't prove otherwise Reply

awkward Reply

I caught this and flipped! What the fuck!? Reply

I saw that!! So gross. I don't really watch the show, but tuned in last night for Erika and was thinking "What kind of party is this behind the scenes??" Reply

she's defending him on twitter. sigh. Reply

What's she saying? Reply

grossssssssssss wow. Reply

I don't see a grab at all. He wrapped his arm around her and yeah it was in an awk place, so she just nonchalantly moved his hand and it was nbd? She didn't seem the least bit fussed about it, and neither did he when she moved his hand. Reply

I came in this thread to see if this was posted. I saw it in FB last night and all the comments were about how they must be fucking 🙄 Reply

He is clearly not paying attention and just wrapped his arm around her. It's super awkward but I don't think it was intentional. Reply

He's a fucking creep. Idg the thirst over him. Reply

I love Sharna more than any of the other pros, and I've been ready for her win. But are they going to go the showmance route for votes? Reply

they already went there before they even started dancing Reply

They def look like they're trying it, sigh. I want my girl to get her mirrorball finally, but he needs to step it the fuck up. He's no James, even tho they def tried recreating that w/ him having such a similar backstory and pairing him w/ Sharna Reply

Still sad Sharna and James didn't win :( Reply

the showmance bit was more staged than I remember these feeling



and I remember them feeling pretty staged. but I guess they're trying to make him interesting because who cares about a bullrider Reply

I fear so. Reply

normani can't dance Reply

You watch dancing with the stars? Reply

She was up first and got the baseline score, unfortunately. I think if she'd been later in the show, she'd have gotten better scores. Reply

come thru ms. girardi Reply

Yas Reply

LOL Reply

Lowkey devo that the Australian one was cancelled last year. It was interesting to say the least. Reply

