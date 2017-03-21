Dancing with the Stars premieres with Nick Viall, Erika Jayne, Chris Kattan, and more
Chris Kattan and his partner received the lowest score and Simone Biles and her partner received the highest.
sources: 1 2 3
this might be the first season i pay attention to DWTS...
normani was obv the best
Edited at 2017-03-21 02:28 pm (UTC)
Sharna seems to have chemistry with most of her partners but she and Bonner are on another level. Also they aired my tweet thirsting over them and I could have died.
we're convinced those two fucked in a broom closet before/after every dance last season and you can't prove otherwise
trump's america
Re: trump's america
Re: trump's america
Re: trump's america
Re: trump's america
Re: trump's america
Re: trump's america
Re: trump's america
Re: trump's america
Re: trump's america
Re: trump's america
and I remember them feeling pretty staged. but I guess they're trying to make him interesting because who cares about a bullrider