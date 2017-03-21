rita ora installs £20,000 panic room into her london home
Incase you were stalking Rita Ora installs £20k panic room in London home https://t.co/ZVlDMSWxfB pic.twitter.com/gCX1fm9gIB— olumide (@NetOlumide) March 20, 2017
-rita ora has installed a state-of-the-art panic room costing $20,000 in her london home after
- the pop icon has now decided to upgrade her security provisions – including the £20,000 safe room – to stop any burglaries from happening again
- a source said: "rita is still incredibly shaken up, and continues to have horrendous nightmares about the burglary. although the perpetrator is in prison, it has not eased her peace of mind and she has been living in almost constant fear that something similar would happen again."
- "because rita is in the public eye, she remains a target for thieves so had a security team come in and completely overhaul her personal security."
source
do you have a panic room?
i like that they have to remind us that she's in the public eye lmao it's just like rita on antm when talking about lit anything
Edited at 2017-03-21 04:17 am (UTC)
probably makes good money
but also I'd panic about getting trapped in the panic room
also, i do sleep with a knife in reaching distance.