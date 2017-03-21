rita ora installs £20,000 panic room into her london home

reminds me of emily gilmore

will she invest in an armoured car after ha traumatic drive-by experience? Reply

i'm pretty sure she was walking when that happened. the tube was down that day Reply

because rita is in the public eye, she remains a target for thieves so had a security team come in and completely overhaul her personal security."



i like that they have to remind us that she's in the public eye lmao it's just like rita on antm when talking about lit anything



MFTE! SHES SF IMPORTANT! Reply

she's a #boss and a #brand sis! Reply

This movie seems to be one of Fincher's least-liked, but I actually love it. Reply

People don't like this movie?! Reply

I forgot bb kstew was in this Reply

I'd be more afraid of someone sneaking into my home and living in that room, like that video where a woman was living in the cupboard of a Japanese guy and he didn't know Reply

If I had a panic room, I'd probably stay in it 24/7. Reply

mte how about panic apartment Reply

panic prison of flesh tbh!!!!!!! Reply

ugh yes I like that idea! Reply

I'd build myself a bunker if I could. My mom hates it when I tell her about my fantasy luxury bunker. Reply

I'd legit be afraid of getting inadvertently trapped in a panic room, I wouldn't step foot in it tbh. Reply

I mean good for her for protecting herself, that shit is scary, I'm just surprised she could afford to build one Reply

lol yeah I didn't think she had that much $$$ to spare Reply

idk she seems to do a lot of stuff even though everyone calls her a nobody and a flop lol



probably makes good money Reply

If I had the money I would



but also I'd panic about getting trapped in the panic room Reply

If I were in her place I'd probably do the same. Peace of mind is invaluable. Reply

makes sense since she was caught up in a traumatic drive by shooting an hr before the shooting happened and all, dangerous stuff Reply

I need one of these rooms Reply

I probs would if I could afford it. My dad was gonna install an $8000 tornado room at one point. Reply

if i had the money, i would not spend that on a panic room. i'd get lessons on how to properly handle/own a firearm and defend myself.



also, i do sleep with a knife in reaching distance.



I hope you know how to use that knife bb or you'll just be handing it to someone else who does Reply

