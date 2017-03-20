"Missing Richard Simmons" Podcast Finale Episode
- The finale of the much-hyped podcast was released today, two days early
- At the end of the previous episode, the host had teased potential drama including going to Richard's house and "not taking no for an answer", and more drama from Richard's ex-"masseuse"
- Instead, the episode seemed to be a bit of a reversal in tone, accepting that Richard wants to be left alone
- The host now believes that Richard is fine after talking to the policeman who interviewed him last week, and also because of a 2-second clip that Richard posted on social media last week of a beach
- This represents essentially no new information
- The host seems to realize he's been a creepy friend, Richard's manager shames the host for making such a big thing out of all of it
- Now believes Richard's special connections with people may have been just a character he put on, and now he just wants to be chill and live as a recluse
were you disappointed by this non-event finale ONTD?
But what I took away from this series? I wish I could have gone to Slimmons. And on the cruise.
from a historical/pop culture standpoint, i appreciated the look into his life. i had no idea richard simmons had such an empire because i'm not of the generation that would normally know, i guess.
but it all kinda falls apart without any kind of conclusion
he could've got that if he just listened to the first episode. he was obviously an incredibly emotionally volatile man, with all of his breakdowns during classes, so it makes sense that he might want to disappear from all that
props to him for not dragging it out longer than 6 eps i guess
Then he popped up in one episode as a special guest and it was iconic
perfect gif
I do feel bad for all those people who felt as if they were close to Richard, but I don’t think anything tragic or suspicious has ever been going on. My take on it is that I think he did intend to return to public life after he recovered from his knee surgery, but that recovery took longer than anticipated and eventually, he just decided to hang it all up. Keeping up that type of image was probably emotionally exhausting, and I don't think he felt as though he could reel himself back without retreating from it entirely.
People always bitch when celebrity types in the spotlight bitch about the attention they receive, but the moment one takes it into their own hands to actually remove themselves from the spotlight, you have creepers trying to hunt them down, and others following them in spirit with bated breath like accomplices hiding in the bushes.
With all of this talk about privacy as it pertains to nude leaks are those enthralling themselves in this really THAT much better? Literally encouraging what is essentially the stalking and intrusion into the life of an elderly man, after a nearly 40 year career. Sure, it's not like "To Catch A Predator" style shit, or hardcore sleuthing, but it's still kinda gross. Let the man live.
It's all sensationalist bullshit, too...when was the LAST time anybody actually thought of Richard Simmons before they heard that he was being reclusive? Last time I'd heard of him was in 2004 when he slapped a cage fighter over drawing attention to him at an airport.