"Missing Richard Simmons" Podcast Finale Episode


  • The finale of the much-hyped podcast was released today, two days early

  • At the end of the previous episode, the host had teased potential drama including going to Richard's house and "not taking no for an answer", and more drama from Richard's ex-"masseuse"

  • Instead, the episode seemed to be a bit of a reversal in tone, accepting that Richard wants to be left alone

  • The host now believes that Richard is fine after talking to the policeman who interviewed him last week, and also because of a 2-second clip that Richard posted on social media last week of a beach

  • This represents essentially no new information

  • The host seems to realize he's been a creepy friend, Richard's manager shames the host for making such a big thing out of all of it

  • Now believes Richard's special connections with people may have been just a character he put on, and now he just wants to be chill and live as a recluse


