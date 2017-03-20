"Missing Richard Simmons" Podcast Finale Episode

I wish I had the resources to become a recluse in a fancy house.



But what I took away from this series? I wish I could have gone to Slimmons. And on the cruise.

yeah. i was completely underwhelmed by this podcast because it was so hyped. i listened to the 5 episodes on my drive home from DC. you could tell the host was getting guilty toward the end.



from a historical/pop culture standpoint, i appreciated the look into his life. i had no idea richard simmons had such an empire because i'm not of the generation that would normally know, i guess.



idk. i've been listened to lots of different podcasts lately and my favorites are: bitch sesh, you must remember this, who? weekly, little gold men, call your girlfriend.



who? weekly is a trip and is basically ONTD in podcast form. they actually have credited ONTD a few times with our sleuthing. Reply

I listen to You Must Remember This, have you listen to the Veronica Lake episode? And if so did your episode get cut-off at the end? Because mine got cut-off, I think it was missing at least 5-10 minutes. Reply

ooh imma check out who weekly Reply

yaa i enjoyed listening to the first 5 eps cause like you said i learned a lot about richard and the icon he was

but it all kinda falls apart without any kind of conclusion



tbh i see that who? weekly uses a rita ora profile pic so i'm already stanning Reply

mine finishes with the credits and the last line is, "hollywood is the last place veronica wanted to be." it doesn't cut off.



as for who? weekly. it's an absolute riot. Reply

who weekly sounds perfect for us all lmao Reply

it's pretty hilarious. they do monthly catch ups with messy c-list celebs like rita ora and their tagline is #GoodFormBellaThorne. i know ONTD would love it. Reply

i was def underwhelmed by this podcast, it felt so intrusive from the beginning. You could tell the host was super into it to start but then as time went on started to feel guilty about all the attention it brought to Simmons, who obviously didnt want it. He also kept trying to justify it to himself which was nagl.



ALSO I only just discovered Call Your Girlfriend and I LOVE IT. The hosts are so smart and well spoken and it feels like I'm talking to my besties when I listen



Edited at 2017-03-21 04:22 am (UTC)

CYG is fantastic. i love amina. she's sometimes on a podcast i recommended above called who? weekly, where they catch up on c-list celebrities like rita ora lol. amina does a segment called "who dat?" with black celebrities. Reply

Now believes Richard's special connections with people may have been just a character he put on, and now he just wants to be chill and live as a recluse



he could've got that if he just listened to the first episode. he was obviously an incredibly emotionally volatile man, with all of his breakdowns during classes, so it makes sense that he might want to disappear from all that Reply

tbh i kinda understand wanting to know more as a friend (the host knew richard before he became recluse) and since richard just cut everyone off all at once, but the whole thing is just so self-serving, he's probably made a ton of money off it too



props to him for not dragging it out longer than 6 eps i guess Reply

yeah i get that too. it just feels like he could have done that in a way that wasn't... making an investigative podcast about it. the parts where he would interview simmons' friends and they spoke about how much they appreciated him were nice and i'd say that would have been enough, but probably wouldn't have made the podcast a hit Reply

My knowledge of Richard Simmons is limited to all the jokes Whose Line is it Anyway made at his expense



Then he popped up in one episode as a special guest and it was iconic



I actually really enjoyed this podcast. I didn't expect him to actually get 5 minutes with him. But i must say, it was kinda sad how Slimmins did indeed close by the time of the finale :( Reply

lmao

perfect gif Reply

It really just seems like he didn't have healthy boundaries and relationships with people before his "retirement", so how could he be expected to all of a sudden? He went all in with people, then went full reversal. Seems like he can't do a middle ground. He probably has severe attachment issues, and is obviously an empath with little sensitivity control. At least he has money, and hopefully uses his resources to get healthier and happier. Reply

ia with your first statement. ppl saying that it's so weird that he just cut everyone off its like... well he never had normal relationships with people before Reply

this is a great comment. Reply

Best podcast is the Bodega Boys Reply

Goddamn right it is. Reply

It should have ended in an epic battle with the robotic Richard Simmons that Mr. Burns owned in that one episode of "The Simpsons." Reply

I'm glad it was a non-event and that he came to his senses. I stopped listening after the 3rd episode. I just can't. Reply

I listened to the first five episodes last night out of boredom. I actually found it really interesting. I learned some things about Richard and his empire that I didn't know, but the host really did go a little too far. I’m glad he realized that and reeled it in.



I do feel bad for all those people who felt as if they were close to Richard, but I don’t think anything tragic or suspicious has ever been going on. My take on it is that I think he did intend to return to public life after he recovered from his knee surgery, but that recovery took longer than anticipated and eventually, he just decided to hang it all up. Keeping up that type of image was probably emotionally exhausting, and I don't think he felt as though he could reel himself back without retreating from it entirely. Reply

that little eps? lmao. Reply

I think that would be horrifying to have someone you thought was a close friend just up ghost you and everyone else they know. Especially if they don't even move away, they're just there and you know they are but there's zero contact. Reply

I've seen other podcasts rave about this. Reply

Only on episode 3, I just wish he would have said something to GG. I mean 40 years is too much to just ghost an old lady. Reply

that masseuse was def in it for richard's money, right? Reply

But his manager was right though. Like that man doesnt owe anyone anything like WIllam Belli said. To make a podcast and go to people in his life he still talks to is really weird especially making a podcast about it. Leave that man alone. Reply

