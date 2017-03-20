riri is well on her way to that EGOT! Reply

Thread

Link

She was amazing tonight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was she???! I'm a Stan and even I don't believe u. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did you watch the same show I did? Because that was some of the most embarrassingly awful acting I have ever seen. I'm sorry, but she was excruciatingly bad.



She looked great, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUEEN TBH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This episode was crazy. Lol at Norman realizing he was hooking up with people as Norma Reply

Thread

Link

I'm ready for Rihanna the actress Reply

Thread

Link









SCREAMING at Norman being told by the waitress or w/e "Well that's a different look on you" LMAO Me at Norman recalling everything he's done as Norma at the barSCREAMING at Norman being told by the waitress or w/e "Well that's a different look on you" LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

I can't help laugh but maaan I feel so bad for him. I really do. It's like so funny and so unbelievably fucked at the same time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How good/bad was Rihanna tonight? Didn't watch it yet. Reply

Thread

Link

you can tell she doesn't have much experience but she did a pretty good job imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so mad she dropped out of the Leos Carax movie like binch if arthouse audiences end up stanning you... omg



though they prob already do b/c of anti and inherent taste /s Reply

Thread

Link

this has me hyped, nice! Reply

Thread

Link

Ok I didn't watch this but I'm going to go ahead and guess she did the absolute least? Lol Reply

Thread

Link

i thought she was good. she didn't have anything huge to really be amazing or anything, but she handled what she had well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

poor norman. his situation is just beyond comprehension. Reply

Thread

Link

Rhianna on this is still so random but cool Reply

Thread

Link