Colton Haynes to become a father...



- He changed his instagram bio to 'soon to be father'.
- He got engaged 1 week ago.
- He's been together with his fiance since Valentine's day (35 days).

Source

Damn. bish, get that rocket out of your ass and slow that shit down.
ONTD, place your bets. How long 'til they call off their shit??
