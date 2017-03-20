Colton Haynes to become a father...

homonormativity wins again!



Hahaha I don't think it's "heteronormativity" to want/have kid(s) but OK. Reply

Yes it is but okay Reply

im confused did they edit their comment after you commented Reply

Awww, I'm happy for them! Reply

Have they set a date for their wedding? Reply

What's the hurry? Slow down. Reply

btw, who's the beautiful human in your icon and where can i find his porn? Reply

Clive Standen is in the new Taken TV series, playing a younger version of Liam's character. Reply

this is all moving so fast good gracious Reply

they've been dating only 35 days??



i don't understand u-haul gays Reply

35 days lmao, crazy Reply

lmao @ uhaul gays Reply

that dick must be 2 bomb the way this is going. (either that or theyve been dl for a long while) Reply

He's been together with his fiance since Valentine's day (35 days).





Your Meryl's icon is so appropriate. Reply

Y'know, my sister got engaged pretty quickly (two months), but that's pushing it. Reply

- He's been together with his fiance since Valentine's day (35 days).



?? from what i can see, they went public on valentine's day, its not when they got together



also, its like logistically impossible to go through the in-vitro/adoption process in 35 days, wyd OP?



M E S S Reply

LMAO ALREADY?!?!?!?!?!?! Reply

Do either of them have a terminal disease or something like wtf Reply

dfnkjdsfkjgnfdskjgndkj Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

0 to 100, Colton. Although since it's Colton Haynes, I'm sure he'll peace out once two years pass.



I'm sorry, Colton. That was mean. Reply

Like I say, gays just move at a different speed. They're are straight years and there are gay years. They've basically been to tether for 6 months in gay years. Reply

6 months is still quite fast for a baby. Reply

Tell that to Cameron Diaz Reply

Mte Reply

You ain't even lyin. One dude literally proposed to me and like, bruh we haven't start shit lol. (Still haven't heard from him and haven't seen the ring so im cackling)



So this is totally not far fetched tbh Reply

