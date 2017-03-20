Colton Haynes to become a father...
Newly Engaged Colton Haynes Hints On Instagram That He Is A ‘Soon To Be Father’ https://t.co/PNmwZETmCt pic.twitter.com/l0nxCZas9x— TheGailyGrind (@thegailygrind) March 20, 2017
- He changed his instagram bio to 'soon to be father'.
- He got engaged 1 week ago.
- He's been together with his fiance since Valentine's day (35 days).
Damn. bish, get that rocket out of your ass and slow that shit down.
ONTD, place your bets. How long 'til they call off their shit??
i don't understand u-haul gays
?? from what i can see, they went public on valentine's day, its not when they got together
also, its like logistically impossible to go through the in-vitro/adoption process in 35 days, wyd OP?
I'm sorry, Colton. That was mean.
So this is totally not far fetched tbh