Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood are dating
Couple alert! 👫 #Supergirl stars @MelissaBenoist and @ChristophrWood are now dating in real life. https://t.co/AXlMvrpJJM pic.twitter.com/kkVXAnlrm3— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 20, 2017
-she filed for divorce from her glee co-star blake jenner last december
-were spotted walking their dogs together away from the supergirl set
i think he's this generation's Drew Fuller.
I remember thinking how soon it would be until she moved on to Chris once I read about the divorce.
i'm halfway through tonight's episode and it's awful so far.
I am over this show and the constant romance and the overly cliched plots.
they're also shoehorning in musical / musical theater references all over the place it's so annoying
he's hot tho so get it girl
I really like Melissa and wish her the best, but, deep down, same.
I can't believe Kai died so this flop could live.
