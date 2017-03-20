Conservative Tomi Lahren Suspended After Making Pro-Choice Statement on The View

so they'll drop her for that but not racism

hmmmmmmmmmmmm Reply

Of course not. Racism aligns with the blazes views. Women's rights do not. Reply

it's because they like racism. Reply

well ofc lol Reply

uh why are you surprised lol? they agree with racism. they don't agree with women having control over their bodies. conservatism 101. Reply

"I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies."



She does think or she doesn't think? Cause this sounds more pro-life than pro-choice with the way it's worded.. Reply

She's saying that statement "I'm for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies." is hypocritical Reply

she said shes for limited government so she thinks they should stay away from her guns and what she does with her body. Reply

Ah, ok. Still think it's worded weirdly but it makes more sense now that you guys have explained it. I guess I'm just tired pfft Reply

Yeah, I had to read that like four times before I got it. It needs single quotation marks around 'I'm for limited government...' to the end of the sentence. Reply

mte Reply

i can't wait for this show to come back Reply

I am perched for Congressman Jonah Ryan, TBH Reply

Mte! It's been too long Reply

LMAOOOOOOOO i love it when white cishet women like her rlly do forget that the white men they work for hate them, too. sorry, heifer, but they'll NEVER consider you their equal. you can go die now <3 Reply

im really digging this comment. Reply

it's so depressing when women like her try their damndest to die on a hill for men who basically want them to be sex slaves/baby makers. Reply

"sorry, heifer, but they'll NEVER consider you their equal. "



here!! here!! 👏🏼 Reply

I 100% believe that a desperation for [white] male approval (or really just some fake, shallow version of it) is what led so many white women to vote for Tr*mp. They were willing to put that above even their own interests as women. Patriarchal internalized misogyny is real as fuck. Reply

There it is! Reply

yup Reply

Exactlyyyy Reply

I wanna frame this comment and hang it on my wall. Reply

ugh this truth!!! Reply

mte. She wanted to be the ~cool girl~ with these white men so badly and they wouldn't piss on you if you were on fire, Tammy. Reply

Lol so much conservatives and their free speech bloviating. Reply

So who will snatch her up?

Fox?

Alex jones?

The White House communications team? Reply

Microwave surveillance Reply

MSNBC bc "diverse thought" or some shit. Reply

she's pro choice. they don't want her lmao unless she says smth like "i've prayed over it with my father (since she's unmarried) and he and jesus have forgiven me and now i think 9 year olds should have to give birth to their father's child! god bless me and all the white fetuses, who have beating hearts and feel pain at 1 week amen <3" Reply

trevor noah Reply

I bet she goes solo like the other Barbie conservative from Canada Reply

I heard she was offered a ton of $$ by Fox. Reply

She is still the absolute fucking worst though. Reply

She's the new megyn Kelly now isn't she? "Not like other republicans". Ugh I hope no one falls for it.



Also she looks really sunburnt or the studio lights are not in her favour Reply

even people here are fallin for it lmao Reply

seriously...she only said this cuz she's trying to go more mainstream. she's transparent af. Reply

seriously? what dumbasses Reply

Megyn Kelly is independent Reply

Please nobody make Tanya Lasagna into some feminist hero like people did with racist Megan Kelly. Reply

You know it's coming. Reply

Olivia Nuzzi about to spend 49 days with her and deliver another white nationalist, Conway'esq puff piece. Reply

Also somewhat ot but I tweeted Roger Stone today that his ass is going to prison and he blocked me lmao. Reply

Tanya Lasagna LMAO Reply

Tanya Lasagna, lol. Reply

lmao, Tanya Lasagna. Her trying to go after Wale for calling her Tammy had me cracking up. Reply

how dare you insult lasagna in that way, smh Reply

"Tanya Lasagna" I am deceased. Reply

Do NOT do lasagna dirty like this Reply

But all her other bullshit, that's just fine with "The Blaze TV."

Vicious was such a good show. I'm sad it was so short-lived. I had to do a doubletake when I realized Iwan Rheon was the same guy on Game Of Thrones.



Edited at 2017-03-21 02:51 am (UTC)

Lmao :D Reply

Like she won't score a spot at Fox News sitting next to Meghan McCain in two weeks Reply

so much for the intolerant right ~ Reply

I choose to believe this is Bannon's way of easing her into a position within the White House. "Okay guyz, she's like, super racist, bigoted, hates the LGBTQ+, etc. but she DID once give a somewhat convoluted answer to a question that may or may not have implicated she is Pro-Choice!" Reply

She's a lot less important than you think she is, tbh. Booking a spot on the View is as far as she's going to go career-wise. Reply

I don't honestly think this is part of some conspiracy orchestrated by Steve Bannon. Reply

