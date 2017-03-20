Conservative Tomi Lahren Suspended After Making Pro-Choice Statement on The View
Conservative Tomi Lahren was reportedly suspended from her show after saying she was pro-choice on The View. pic.twitter.com/oXYWauzCD4— Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) March 20, 2017
Tomi Lahren was on The View last week and told the girls "I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies."
She hosts 'Tomi' on TheBlaze TV and was suspended for at least week.
hmmmmmmmmmmmm
MFTE!
She does think or she doesn't think? Cause this sounds more pro-life than pro-choice with the way it's worded..
here!! here!! 👏🏼
Fox?
Alex jones?
The White House communications team?
Also she looks really sunburnt or the studio lights are not in her favour
But all her other bullshit, that's just fine with "The Blaze TV."
