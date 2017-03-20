carly

Conservative Tomi Lahren Suspended After Making Pro-Choice Statement on The View




Tomi Lahren was on The View last week and told the girls "I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies."

She hosts 'Tomi' on TheBlaze TV and was suspended for at least week.

